Rosie McCann's Irish Pub Santa Cruz

review star

No reviews yet

1220 Pacific Avenue

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackened Mahi Mahi
BANGERS & MASH
Bacon Wrapped Prawns

+PLATES TO SHARE

Bacon Wrapped Prawns

$17.00

6 prawns stuffed with parmesan cheese, wrapped in bacon, served with spicy aioli & greens

Baked Brie & Roasted Garlic

$17.00

Baked brie topped with toasted almonds & balsamic glaze, served with Fuji apples & francese bread

Chicken Bites

$15.00

Panko breaded all natural chicken breast pieces & house-cut fries with a side of ranch

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Panko breaded calamari, sliced jalapenos, served with spicy aioli & topped with parmesan cheese

Irish Nachos

$15.00

Potato medallions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos & black olives

Pub Sliders

$15.00

3 mini grass-fed burgers with cheddar cheese, thousand island dressing, lettuce, tomato & onion

Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla, jack & cheddar cheese, fresh salsa, guacamole & sour cream. Your choice of chicken or steak

Reuben Rolls

$14.00

An Irish spin on the classic egg roll! Corned beef, swiss cheese & sauerkraut, served with a side of spicy aioli

Rosie's Wings

$17.00

Spicy buffalo wings with celery, carrot sticks & side of bleu cheese

GREENS

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Hearts of romaine with croutons & shaved asiago cheese, tossed in house-made caesar dressing

Emerald Isle Green Salad

$17.00

Kale, hearts of romaine, cucumber, avocado, red onion, red bell pepper, cauliflower, radishes, sunflower seeds & green onion, tossed in our house-made ginger olive dressing. Topped with pepitas

Greek Salad

$17.00

Hearts of romaine, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red bell pepper & feta cheese, tossed with our house-made lemon vinaigrette

Grilled Steak Salad

$24.00

Organic mixed greens with grilled skirt steak, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, tossed with our house-made champagne vinaigrette dressing & topped with deep fried onion strings

House Salad

$13.00

Organic mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions & cucumbers, served with our house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Rosie's Chopped Chicken Salad

$20.00

Organic mixed greens, petite hearts of romaine, all natural grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes & hard boiled eggs, tossed with our house-made lemon vinaigrette

IRISH SPECIALTIES

BANGERS & MASH

$23.00

Three Irish sausages, garlic mashed potatoes, topped with Guinness gravy, served with seasonal mixed vegetables & a side of spicy mustard

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$23.00

Sliced corned beef, served with garlic mashed potatoes, steamed cabbage, carrots & a side of creamy horseradish

Harp Lager Signature Fish & Chips

$22.00

Alaskan cod in Rosie's harp lager batter, spicy coleslaw, tartar sauce & chips

McCann's Lamb Stew

$23.00

Tender lamb, carrots, celery, leeks, onions & spices, served with garlic mashed potatoes & Guinness gravy

Wild Salmon & Chips

$24.00

(Wild when in season) Panko crusted Salmon, wasabi aioli, lemon & chips

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

LAND & SEA

Blackened Chicken

$23.00

All natural chicken breast, gorgonzola cream sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Coriander Salmon

$27.00

Salmon, sauteed baby spinach, served with garlic mashed potatoes & a side of jalapeno aioli

New York Steak (12oz)

$32.00

Black pepper shiitake mushroom sauce, garlic mashed potatoes or house-cut fries, served with seasonal mixed vegetables

Porter Pork Chop

$23.00

12oz bone-in pork chop, marinated with fresh herbs, with a whole roasted garlic dijon cream sauce, served with grilled polenta & seasonal sauteed vegetables

Thai Style Chicken Curry

$23.00

Sauteed natural chicken, mushrooms, red bell pepper, baby spinach & onions in a rich curry sauce, served over rice

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$26.00

PASTA

California Chicken Pasta

$22.00

All natural chicken breast, penne pasta, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, garlic & extra virgin olive oil, served with garlic bread

Mediterranean Gluten Free Pasta

$22.00

Artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh spinach, fresh basil, garlic & extra virgin olive oil, served on gluten free penne

Simply Pasta

$15.00

Build it your way, served with garlic bread

Skirt Steak & Fettuccini

$29.00

Grilled skirt steak, fettuccini with a gorgonzola cream sauce, served with sauteed spinach & garlic bread

VEGETARIAN

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled marinated portobello mushroom topped with gorgonzola cheese & roasted red peppers, served with a side caesar salad

Thai Style Curry Veggie

$18.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, red bell pepper, spinach & onions in a rich curry sauce, served over rice

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$20.00

Sauteed portobello mushrooms, cherry tomatoes sauteed spinach, served with garlic bread

PUB FARE

California Burger

California Burger

$18.00

Bacon, avocado & jack cheese

California Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled or crispy all natural chicken breast, bacon, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo, served on ciabatta bread with fries

Classic Pub Burger

$14.00

Classic 100% all natural grass-fed burger, served with thousand island dressing

Cowboy Burger

$17.00

Onion rings, BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar

Fire Burger

$17.00

All natural grass-fed burger, jack cheese, chili flakes, grilled jalapenos & chipotle ranch

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island on rye bread with fries

The Irish Burger

$19.00

All natural grass-fed burger, corned beef, swiss cheese & a side of creamy horseradish

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Vegan patty, jack cheese, avocado, served with a jalapeno aioli

SOUPS & SIDES

New England Clam Chowder BOWL

$10.00

New England Clam Chowder CUP

$8.00

Cup

Fries

$5.00

Side of fries

Garlic Fries

$5.00

Side of garlic fries

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of garlic mashed potatoes

Mashed Potatoes with Guinness gravy

$5.00

Side of mashed potatoes with gravy

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side of onion rings

Polenta

$5.00

Side of polenta

Side Salad

$5.00

Side house salad

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Side of steamed vegetables

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side of Sweet potato fries

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Bread

$5.00

Beans

$5.00

DESSERTS

Apple Turnover

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Lemon Sorbet

$6.00Out of stock

Molton Lava Cake

$6.00

Rasberry Sorbet

$6.00

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

KIDS

Kids Cheeseburger & Chips

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips & Chips

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pancakes

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Lil Leprechaun

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla & Fries

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS BEVERAGES

KIDS COKE

$1.00

KIDS DIET

$1.00

KIDS SPRITE

$1.00

KIDS GINGER ALE

$1.00

KIDS ROOT BEER

$1.00

KIDS ICED TEA

$1.00

KIDS LEMONADE

$1.00

KIDS CRANBERRY

$2.00

KIDS PINEAPPLE

$2.00

KIDS OJ

$2.00

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$3.00

SPECIALS

SPECIALS

Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

Grilled Salmon Fettuccini

$26.00Out of stock

Bread Bowl Clam Chowder

$12.00

Salmon Tacos with Side Caesar Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Explosion Dessert

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$35.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$21.00Out of stock

Lemon Chicken Piccata

$23.00Out of stock

Taco Salad

$20.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Salmon Pasta

$26.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Rosie McCann’s, we strive to bring the freshest and highest quality ingredients to your table. We pride ourselves on our grass-fed beef burgers, wild salmon, local cheeses, organic vegetables, and home-made soups, sauces, dressings, and desserts. Join us in experiencing a welcoming atmosphere, awesome food, and an amazing drink selection!

Banner pic
Main pic

