Rosie McCann's Irish Pub Santa Cruz
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Rosie McCann’s, we strive to bring the freshest and highest quality ingredients to your table. We pride ourselves on our grass-fed beef burgers, wild salmon, local cheeses, organic vegetables, and home-made soups, sauces, dressings, and desserts. Join us in experiencing a welcoming atmosphere, awesome food, and an amazing drink selection!
1220 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
