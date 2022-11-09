Main picView gallery

Rosie's Restaurant & Bar 401 Monmouth Ave

review star

No reviews yet

401 Monmouth Ave

Ocean Gate, NJ 08740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Milanese Burrata
Lori's Lobster Roll
Chicken Fingers / Fries

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Chili Lime Shrimp Cups

$19.00

Edamame Dumplings

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Hummus Plate

$18.00

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Oysters (6)

$18.00

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

Ny Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.00

Assorted Ice Cream TRIO

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$4.50

Chocolate Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$4.50

Green Tea Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$4.50

Birthday Candle

Chocolate Lava Cake Ala Mode Vanialla Ice Cream

$13.00

Chocolate Lava Cake Ala Mode Chocolate Ice Cream

$13.00

Apple Skillet A La Mode Chocolate Ice Cream

$13.00Out of stock

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

Kids Menu

Buttered Pasta

$8.00

Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Chicken Fingers / Fries

$11.00

Ice Cream Scoop Chocolate

Ice Cream Scoop Green Tea

Ice Cream Scoop Vanialla

Kids Burger Sliders w/ Fries

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Main Course

12 oz NY Strip

$42.00

Chicken Milanese Burrata

$28.00

Pan Seared Halibut

$39.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$22.00

Ravioli Bolognese

$28.00

Salmon

$29.00

Seafood Risotto

$32.00

Short Rib

$38.00

Grilled Chicken w. Veggies

$17.00

Protein Extra $$

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Breaded Chx

$6.00

Salads/Soups

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Lobster Bisque Soup

$12.00

Miso Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Sides

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$7.00

House Made Fries

$9.00

Garlic Whipped Potato

$7.00

Fresh Lemon Aioli

$1.50

Wasabi Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Whipped Potatos

$7.00

Specials

Nona's Truffle Gnocchi

$26.00

Apple Skillet Pie

$13.00

Carrot Cake

$13.00Out of stock

Choc Chip Cookie Skillet

$13.00Out of stock

Drunken Clams

$17.00

Tomahawk for 2

$95.00Out of stock

Grilled Ribeye

$46.00

Caprese Salad

$17.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$34.00

Wasabi Halibut

$38.00Out of stock

Espresso Rubbed Wagyu App

$25.00Out of stock

Greek Salad

$15.00

Breaded Chicken Special

$28.00

Halibut Cioppino

$40.00

Drunken Sweet Potato Pie

$13.00

Bread

For 2

For 3

For 4

For 5

For 6

For 7

For 8

Bar Menu

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Chili Lime Shrimp Cups

$19.00

Edamame Dumplings

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Lori's Lobster Roll

$32.00

Med. Hummus Plate

$18.00

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Miso Soup

$6.00

Oysters (6)

$18.00

Pub Burger

$19.00

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Tuna Poke

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Monmouth Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ 08740

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smokies Craft BBQ - 333 Atlantic City Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
333 Atlantic City Blvd Bayville, NJ 08721
View restaurantnext
Perk Cafe
orange star4.1 • 117
333 Route 9 Bayville, NJ 08721
View restaurantnext
Xina
orange starNo Reviews
3430 Rt 37 E Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Tastebowls - 517 Atlantic City Blvd Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
517 Atlantic City Blvd Suite C Bayville, NJ 08721
View restaurantnext
Birdie's Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5025 Bill Zimmerman Jr Way Bayville, NJ 08721
View restaurantnext
Philly Philly Steaks
orange star4.3 • 74
1611 Route 37 East Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Ocean Gate
Toms River
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Bayville
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston