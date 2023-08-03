Rosie's BBQ & Deli
745 California 174
Colfax, CA 95713
BBQ
Just the Meat
Just The Meat- Sliced Brisket
Prepare your taste buds for a tantalizing journey of smoky indulgence with our Sliced Smoked Brisket. Slow-cooked to perfection, this mouthwatering masterpiece boasts a harmonious marriage of rich flavors and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, making it a true BBQ delight. Our culinary artisans meticulously select the finest cuts of marbled beef, hand-rubbing them with a carefully crafted blend of spices that elevate the natural flavors of the meat. The brisket then undergoes an expertly managed smoking process, where the aromatic hickory wood infuses the meat with its distinctive smokiness, creating an irresistible sensory symphony.
Just the Meat- Chopped Brisket
Just The Meat- Pulled Pork
Indulge in the rustic charm of our Sliced Smoked Pulled Pork, a culinary masterpiece that brings together the authentic flavors of slow-smoked pork and the irresistible tenderness of perfectly pulled meat. Immerse yourself in a symphony of smoky goodness, where each slice tells a story of craftsmanship and passion.
Just The Meat- Pork Ribs
Step into BBQ paradise with our Sliced Smoked Pork Ribs, where smoky indulgence meets tender perfection. These succulent ribs are a culinary triumph, meticulously prepared and smoked to achieve a harmonious balance of flavors that will leave you craving more.
Just The Meat- Turkey Breast
Step into a realm of delectable smokiness with our Sliced Smoked Turkey, a culinary marvel that elevates this traditional favorite to new heights of flavor and tenderness. Crafted with care and expertise, this succulent masterpiece is a delightful union of moist, smoky perfection and the heartwarming comfort of a classic.
Just The Meat- Smoked Chicken
Savor the delightful marriage of smokiness and succulence with our Sliced Smoked Whole Chicken. This culinary masterpiece takes you on a journey through tender, flavorful meat, expertly seasoned and slow-smoked to perfection. Each slice is a testament to our passion for creating an unparalleled dining experience.
Just The Meat- Beef Ribs
BBQ Plates
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Satisfy your cravings with our Chopped Brisket Sandwich, a mouthwatering delight that brings the best of BBQ to your plate. Tender and flavorful chopped brisket is piled high on a soft, fresh bun, accompanied by the perfect balance of tangy barbecue sauce and crunchy pickles. Each bite is a journey of smoky richness and savory goodness, creating an irresistible sandwich experience that will leave you wanting more. Bite into BBQ bliss with our Chopped Brisket Sandwich today.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Indulge in BBQ perfection with our Pulled Pork Sandwich. Succulent pulled pork, slow-cooked to perfection, is nestled between two pillowy buns, creating a flavor explosion with every bite. Topped with our signature tangy BBQ sauce and you can also add a hint of coleslaw for added crunch, this sandwich is a symphony of smoky, tender goodness. Delight in the ultimate comfort food experience as the rich, savory flavors envelop your palate, making our Pulled Pork Sandwich a true BBQ classic you'll crave again and again.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Experience a taste sensation with our Smoked Turkey Sandwich. Slices of tender, smoky turkey take center stage in this delectable creation, served between fresh, soft bread. The savory turkey is complemented by crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and a dollop of zesty mayo, creating a harmonious blend of flavors and textures. Each bite offers a delightful balance of smokiness and freshness, making our Smoked Turkey Sandwich a delightful choice for a satisfying and wholesome meal. Savor the goodness of smoky perfection in every mouthwatering bite.
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Treat yourself to the smoky charm of our Smoked Chicken Sandwich. Juicy and tender smoked chicken takes center stage, nestled between two slices of freshly baked bread. Enhanced with a hint of tangy BBQ sauce, this sandwich is a flavor-packed delight. The smokiness of the chicken adds a captivating twist to this classic favorite, making each bite a tantalizing experience. Indulge in the perfect combination of smoky goodness and fresh ingredients, as our Smoked Chicken Sandwich elevates your taste buds to BBQ bliss.
Wings
6ct Wings
Get ready to wing it with our Smoked Chicken Wings! These delectable morsels are slow-smoked to perfection, resulting in a smoky flavor that will have you craving more. Each bite is a delightful combination of tender meat and crispy skin, generously coated in our signature BBQ glaze. Whether you dip them in your favorite sauce or savor them as is, our Smoked Chicken Wings promise a finger-licking, lip-smacking experience that will leave you coming back for seconds. Enjoy the ultimate BBQ treat with our mouthwatering Smoked Chicken Wings!
9ct Wings
12ct Wings
Sides
Mac & Cheese
Indulge in comfort food bliss with our creamy and comforting Homemade Mac and Cheese. Made with love and the finest ingredients, this classic favorite boasts perfectly cooked elbow pasta smothered in a velvety cheese sauce that oozes with flavor. Each spoonful is a delight, offering a rich, gooey, and satisfying experience that warms your heart and satisfies your cravings. Elevate your taste buds with the simple yet divine pleasure of our Homemade Mac and Cheese - a timeless classic that will leave you craving more.
Potato Salad
Taste the essence of home in every forkful with our delightful Homemade Potato Salad. Carefully crafted with tender, boiled potatoes and a medley of fresh vegetables, this classic side dish is a perfect blend of creamy and tangy flavors. Our secret family recipe ensures a harmonious balance of textures and the right amount of zing, making each bite a nostalgic journey. Whether it's a summer picnic or a comforting family dinner, our Homemade Potato Salad is a cherished addition that brings smiles and satisfaction to every plate.
Baked Beans
Savor the sweet and savory goodness of our Homemade Baked Beans, a cherished family recipe that brings warmth and comfort to any meal. Slow-cooked to perfection, these tender beans are bathed in a delectable blend of molasses, brown sugar, and smoky pulled pork, creating a symphony of flavors that tantalizes the taste buds. Whether served as a side or the star of the show, our Homemade Baked Beans add a touch of homestyle charm to every dish. Experience the heartwarming taste of tradition with each spoonful of our beloved Baked Beans - a true labor of love from our kitchen to yours.
Cole Slaw
Crisp, refreshing, and oh-so-delicious, our Homemade Coleslaw is the perfect balance of tangy and creamy. Shredded cabbage and carrots are lovingly mixed with our signature dressing, creating a harmonious blend of flavors that complements any meal. The vibrant colors and fresh crunch make it a delightful addition to BBQs, picnics, or alongside your favorite comfort foods. Indulge in this classic side dish that adds a refreshing twist to every bite, making our Homemade Coleslaw a crowd-pleasing favorite for all seasons.
Ambrosia Fruit Salad
Transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise with our luscious Homemade Ambrosia Fruit Salad. A delightful medley of juicy fruits, tender coconut flakes, and plump marshmallows are gently folded together, creating a heavenly blend of flavors and textures. Each spoonful is a delightful surprise, with bursts of sweetness and a hint of creaminess that leaves you craving more. This ambrosial treat is the perfect addition to any gathering, infusing a touch of sunshine and joy into every bite. Experience a taste of paradise with our beloved Homemade Ambrosia Fruit Salad - a divine creation that will have you savoring every moment.
Deli Mac & Cheese
Deli Potato Salad
Deli Baked Beans
Deli Cole Slaw
Deli Ambrosia
Chips
Family Pack
Family Pack (For 4)
Gather the whole family and dive into a feast of smoky indulgence with our Smoked BBQ Family Pack. This bountiful offering features 2 lbs of either of tender brisket, mouthwatering chicken, succulent turkey, and fall-off-the-bone ribs - all slow-smoked to perfection, delivering an unforgettable symphony of flavors. As a delightful accompaniment, enjoy 2 quarts of our homemade sides, carefully crafted with love, including creamy mac and cheese, savory baked beans, and refreshing coleslaw. And to complete the experience, we've included 6 soft and fluffy dinner rolls. This family pack is the ultimate way to savor the joy of BBQ with your loved ones, creating cherished memories and satisfying even the heartiest of appetites.
Deli
Sandwiches
Rosie's Sandwich
Original Sandwich
Unleash your culinary creativity and build your dream sandwich at our Famous Build-Your-Own Deli! The possibilities are endless as you choose from an array of premium deli meats, including mouthwatering ham, tender turkey, flavorful roast beef, and savory pastrami. Take your taste buds on an adventure with a variety of toppings, from zesty pepperoncini and ripe tomatoes to crisp lettuce and a medley of condiments.
Drinks
Bottled Soda
Water
Desserts
Banana Pudding
Smoked Pecan Cobbler
Frozen Custard
Old Fashioned Custard Freeze
Kids Menu
Desserts
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Rosie's BBQ & Deli is the go-to-spot located in Colfax, California. If you are looking for the best BBQ or Deli Sandwiches in Placer and Nevada County, you've definitely come to the right spot!
