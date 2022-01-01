Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Rosie’s coffee bar and bakery

639 Reviews

$

4604 Monona Dr

Madison, WI 53716

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Rosie's Scrambler

BAKERY online

Holiday Cookie box (one Dozen)

$24.00

Beautifully frosted Shortbread Shamrock Cookies

Slice of Cake

$5.99

Slice of Peanut Butter Moose

$5.99Out of stock

Cookie Kits By Reserved ONLY

$30.00Out of stock

One dozen pre-baked, Holiday-themed sugar cookies, with a variety of colorful frostings and sprinkles.

BREAKFAST

Rosie's Scrambler

$11.99

3 Eggs scrambled, Onions, cheddar Cheese, your choice of Meat and side. Served with Toast or a homemade biscuit

Pancake and Egg Breakfast

$11.99Out of stock

Bacon, two eggs scrambled or sunny side up, two pancakes and a fresh biscuit with our signature strawberry preserves

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Your choice of ham, chorizo ,bacon or sausage with eggs and cheddar cheese scrambled in a tortilla, with choice of side served with a fresh biscuit and our signature strawberry preserves and salsa and sour cream on the side

Quiche of the Day

$9.49

Homemade Quiche of the day served with Choice of side

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.49

Your choice of sausage, bacon or ham with folded egg and cheddar cheese served on sour dough toast, wheat toast,a biscuit or croissant

Whole Quiche: Spinach Feta

$32.99Out of stock

Bacon and Egg Breakfast

$11.99

Bacon, Two eggs scrambled or sunny side up, hash browns and a fresh biscuit with our signature homemade strawberry preserves

Spinach & Feta Scrambler

$11.99

3 Eggs Scrambled with Spinach, onions and Feta Cheese Served with Choice of Side

Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese and Avocado on Wheat Toast Served with a choice of side

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Your choice of sausage, ham or bacon with folded egg and cheddar cheese served on an Everything bagel

LUNCH

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Wheat Bread served with choice of side

Quesadilla

$9.49

Choice of Chicken or Chorizo, Cheddar Jack Cheese in a Tortilla Served with a side of Salsa, Sour Cream with your choice of side

Chicken Roma Pannini

$9.99

Chicken, Pesto, Tomato and Provolone on Toasted Sourdough served with choice of side

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken with Craisins, Onion, Celery, mayonnaise based dressing with season blend on a croissant served with choice of side

Harvey Ham and Swiss Panini

$9.99

Ham and Swiss and Dijon Mayo served on sourdough with your choice of side

Monona Club

$9.99

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Tomato and Mayo on grilled Sourdough served with choice of side

Pear & Brie Panini

$9.49

Pears, Herbed Goat Cheese and Brie Panini on Sourdough served with choice of side

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Pesto, Tomato and Provolone Panini on Sourdough served with choice of side

SALADS

Pears, Walnuts, Goat Cheese On a bed of Greens with Cucumber and Tomato served with Rosie's signature Dressing on the side

Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham, Turkey, Cheddar, Swiss and Bacon on a Bed of Mixed Greens with Cucumber and Tomato served with Rosie's signature dressing on the side

Chicken Strawberry Almond Salad

$10.99

Chicken Breast, Strawberries Almonds and Goat Cheese on a Bed of Mixed Greens with Cucumber and Tomato served with Rosie's Signature Dressing on the side

SIDES

Bowl Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Cup Soup

$3.49Out of stock

Side Bagel

$1.99

Buttermilk Biscuit With Homemade Strawberry Jam

$1.99

Side of Toast

$1.99

Side Hash Brown

$1.99

Side of Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side of Bacon

$2.49

Side of Sausage

$1.99

2 sausage patties

$3.49

Side 2 eggs

$2.49

Side 1 pancake

$1.99Out of stock

Side 2 pancakes

$2.99Out of stock

Side of Chips

$1.00

Side Of Ham

$1.99

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Brest

$3.99

KID'S MENU

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Cheddar Cheese on sourdough served with chips

Kid's PB&J

$4.99

Peanut Butter and Jelly on Wheat served with a side of chips

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$4.99

Two small Pancakes and scrambled eggs with cheese

Kids Eggs and Bacon

$4.99

Two bacon strips and scrambled eggs with cheese

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Flour Tortilla and Cheddar Cheese Heated on the grill served with a side of chips

Kids Eggs and Biscuit

$4.99

A fresh biscuit with Strawberry jelly and scrambled eggs with cheese

HOT DRINKS

Aero Press

$4.00Out of stock

Pour Over

$5.00

Manual Brew. Hot water poured over coffee grounds

Siphon

$11.00Out of stock

27oz French Press

$8.50

Doppio

$2.29

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Essresso topped with frothed hot milk

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk. Flavoring optional

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, homemade Chocolate sauce, steamed whole milk

Chai Latte

$4.00+Out of stock

Chai Tea Steamed with Whole Milk and a touch of Cinnamon

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Cafe au Lait

$3.00+

Half Drip Brew coffee Half Steamed Whole Milk

Americano

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Java Box

$20.00

White Mocha

$4.50+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00+

Siphon

$11.00Out of stock

Tea Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Weekly Special

$4.39+

COLD DRINKS

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50+Out of stock

Cold Brewed Coffee Concentrate cut with Water or Milk

Iced Tea

$3.39+

Iced Latte

$4.39+

Espresso with Milk over Ice. Flavor optional

Iced Mocha

$4.79+

Espresso, Chocolate Sauce and Milk over ice

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and cold water over ice

Iced Chai

$4.49+

Chai Tea concentrate with cold Milk over ice

Iced Red Eye

$4.90+

Cold brew coffee over ice with added espresso

Iced White Mocha

$4.79+

Espresso, White Chocolate sauce and Whole Milk over ice

Nitro

$5.99+

From Local Company, Cadence. Cold Brew infused with Nitro on tap

Nitro Chocolate Milk

$5.99+

Nitro Growler

$8.00+

Milk

$1.79

Smoothie

$5.99

Frappe

$4.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Lemonade

$4.29+Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.29

Iced Weekly Special

$4.79+

REGULAR COFFEE

12 oz Regular Brew

$2.50

16 oz Regular Brew

$3.00

20 oz Regular Brew

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Our mission is to leave the world a little sweeter than we found it!

Website

Location

4604 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53716

Directions

Gallery
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery image
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery image
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery image
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

True Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
800 West Broadway Monona, WI 53713
View restaurantnext
Madison's
orange star4.0 • 694
119 KING STREET Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Ancora - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
107 King Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Marigold Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
118 S Pinckney St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Hone LLC - 708 1/4 East Johnson St
orange starNo Reviews
708 1/4 East Johnson St MADISON, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Bandit Tacos & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
640 W Washington Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Madison

Rare Steakhouse - Madison
orange star4.5 • 2,766
14 West Mifflin Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
RED - Special Events
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100 Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Red - Madison
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Tavernakaya | Umami
orange star4.4 • 2,268
27 E Main St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,885
923 Williamson St, Madison WI Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Sardine
orange star4.5 • 1,585
617 Williamson St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston