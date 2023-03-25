Main picView gallery

Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream 431 Main Street

431 Main Street

East Aurora, NY 14052

Ice Cream

Single

$4.75

Double

$6.00

Triple

$8.00

Kid Scoop

$3.90

Milkshake

$8.50

Sundae

$9.00

Take Away

Pint

$10.00

Pies

$29.00

Sauce To Go

$8.00

Waffle Cone To Go

$1.00

Novelty

$6.50

Pup Cup

$3.00

8 Pack Truffles

$25.00Out of stock

4 Pack Truffles

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan 4 Pack Truffle

$14.00Out of stock

Wooden Coin

Wooden Coin (deferred sale)

$5.17

Apparel

T-Shirt

$20.00

Kids T-shirt

$20.00

Onesie

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Small batches of freshly crafted super premium ice cream using high quality and local ingredients rotating unique, traditional and seasonal flavors.

431 Main Street, East Aurora, NY 14052

