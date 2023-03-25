Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream 431 Main Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Small batches of freshly crafted super premium ice cream using high quality and local ingredients rotating unique, traditional and seasonal flavors.
431 Main Street, East Aurora, NY 14052
