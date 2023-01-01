Food Menu

Starters

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

House Salad

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Basket of Chips

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$7.00

Fried Provolone Wedges

$8.00

Soft Pretzels

$7.00

Loaded 30.7 Deck Fries

$8.00

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$12.95Out of stock

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$15.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

WINGS

Wings

$8.00+

Sandwich & Hoagie

Anchor Burger

$11.95

Baked Italian Hoagie

$11.95

Reuben

$11.95

Italian Stallion

$11.95

Club Sandwich

$11.95

Rosie's Showstopper

$12.95

Philly

$15.95+

Pgh Steak Hoagie

$16.95

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Salads

Surfside Salad

$11.95+

Surfside Caesar

$12.95+

Little Boaters

Joey's Famous Dog N' Fries

$5.00

Grilled Cheese N' Fries

$5.00

Chix tenders w/ fries

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Sauces

SIDE SAUCE

Drink Menu

Specials

Domestic Bucket

$16.00Out of stock

Seltzer Bucket

$20.00

Flights/Paddleboards

$20.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Kids Beverages

Kids Fountain

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.00

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.00

Kids Slush

$4.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blockhouse Pumpkin

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bumbleberry

$4.50

Busch

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors Light Aluminum

$4.50

Coors Original

$4.00

Coorse Light Aluminum

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.00

IC Light

$4.00

IC Light Mango

$4.25

Iron City

$4.00

Keystone Light

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

Landshark

$4.50

Leinenkugel Juicy Peach

$4.50

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$4.50

MGD

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller Lite Aluminum

$4.50

PBR

$4.00

Redd's

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Souther Tier 2Xipa

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stoney's

$4.00

Stoney's Light

$4.00

Yeungling Flight

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Seltzers/Malts/Teas

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.25

High Noon Tequila

$5.00

High Noon Vodka

$5.00

Hoop Tea

$4.25

Mike's Hard

$4.25

Pirate Water

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Twisted Tea Half & Half

$4.25

Twisted Tea Light

$4.25

Twisted Tea Original

$4.25

Vizzy Seltzer

$4.25

White Claw

$5.00

Liquor

1800 Tequila

$4.50+

Absolut

$4.50+

Amaretto

$4.00+

American Honey

$4.50+

Bacardi

$4.50+

Baileys Irish Cream

$4.50+

Bird Dog

$4.50+

Black Velvet

$4.00+

Bombay Saphire Gin

$4.50+

Buttershots

$4.50+

House Rum

$4.50+

Canadian Club

$4.00+

Captain Morgan

$4.50+

Coconut Rum

$4.00+

Crown Apple

$5.00+

Crown Peach

$5.00+

Crown Royal

$5.00+

Cruzan Black Cherry

$4.50+

Deep Eddy Vodka

$4.25+

Dekuyper Flavored Schnapps

$4.50+

Empress Gin

$4.50+

Fireball

$4.50+

Grey Goose

$4.50+

House GIn

$4.00+

House Vodka

$4.00+

Jack Daniels

$4.50+

Jagermeister

$4.50+

Jameson

$5.00+

Jim Beam

$4.50+

Jim Beam Peach

$4.75+

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.50+

Johnny Walker

$5.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.50+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$4.50+

Kahlua

$4.50+

Ketel One

$4.50+

Knob Creek

$6.00+

Liquor 43

$4.50+

Makers Mark

$5.00+

Mezcal

$4.50+

Myers Rum

$4.00+

Patron Tequila

$7.00+

Pinnacle Vodka

$4.00+

Rumchata

$4.50+

Rumple Minze

$4.50+

Seagrams

$4.50+

Skrewball Whiskey

$5.00+

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.50+

Southern Comfort

$4.50+

Stoli

$4.00+

Titos

$4.50+

Vladamir

$4.25+

Watermelon Pucker

$4.50+

Windsor

$4.25+

Woodford Reserve

$5.00+

Yukon

$4.50+

Crown Salted Caramel

$5.00+

Cocktails

Port Side Palmer

$7.00

Floatin' Freddy

$7.00

Mon Water

$8.00

Overboard Lemonade

$7.00

Marlin Mai Tai

$8.00

Shipwrecked Long Island

$11.00

Anchored Old Fashion

$9.00

Mac Gregor Mojito

$8.00

Dirty Harry Moscow Mule

$8.00

Beach Club Margarita

$7.00

Boozy Slushy

$8.00

Wines

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Basic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Frozen Margarita

$3.00

Long Island

$10.00

Shots

Energy Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

6 Packs

Domestic

$13.00

Imports/16 oz

$15.00

Seltzers/Teas

$18.00

IPA's

$20.00

Thursday Special

Chix Wrap

Chix Wrap

$11.95

Drink Special

Sam Addams Oktoberfest

$4.00

Merchandise

T-Shirts & Tanks

Crop Tank

$15.00

Tie Dye Crop

$20.00

Tie Dye Unisex

$15.00

Black Ship Shirt

$15.00

Hats

Black Hat

$20.00

Hoodies

Blue Hoodie

$30.00