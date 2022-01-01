Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosie's Pizzeria

550 Adams Street

Unit D

Quincy, MA 02169

Popular Items

16" Cheese
12" Cheese
Greek Salad

12" Pizza

12" Cheese

$12.00

12" House Special

$17.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion & Roasted Red Peppers

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken & BBQ Sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken & Homemade Buffalo Sauce

12" Spinach Dip

$16.00

Fresh Baby Spinach, Feta & Ranch Dressing

12" Meatlovers

$17.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham & Bacon

12" Greek Salad

$17.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Feta, Red Onions, Black Olives, Drizzled with Olive Oil & Topped with Oregano

12" Veggie

$17.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Broccoli

12" Original Hawaiian

$16.00

Ham, Bacon & Pineapple

12" PB&J

$16.00

Pineapple, Bacon & Jalapenos

12" Aloha

$16.00

Pineapple, Grilled Chicken & Bacon

12" Margarita

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil & Red Sauce

12" CBR Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

$16.00

16" House Special

$21.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion & Roasted Red Peppers

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Grilled Chicken & BBQ Sauce

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Grilled Chicken & Homemade Buffalo Sauce

16" Spinach Dip

$19.00

Fresh Baby Spinach, Feta & Ranch Dressing

16" Meatlovers

$21.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham & Bacon

16" Greek Salad

$21.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Feta, Red Onions, Black Olives, Drizzled with Olive Oil & Topped with Oregano

16" Veggie

$21.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Broccoli

16" Original Hawaiian

$19.00

Ham, Bacon & Pineapple

16" PB&J

$19.00

Pineapple, Bacon & Jalapenos

16" Aloha

$19.00

Pineapple, Grilled Chicken & Bacon

16" Margarita

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil & Red Sauce

16" CBR Pizza

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

Calzones

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Meatball Parm Calzone

$14.00

Chicken Parm Calzone

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.00

Italian Cold Cuts Calzone

$14.00

Chicken & Broccoli Calzone

$14.00

Spinach, Feta & Garlic Calzone

$14.00

BYO Calzone

$14.00

Slices & More

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Sicilian Slice

$5.00

CBR Slice

$3.75

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Cucumber, Cabbage & Carrots

Greek Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad with Feta & Kalamata Olives

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Gorgonzola, Boiled Egg & Bacon

Baby Spinach Salad

$11.00

Baby Spinach, Craisins, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Sliced Apple & Gorgonzola

Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$11.00

Bed of Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil with Balsamic Drizzle

Sandwiches

Italian Grilled Caprese Panini

$12.00

Thick Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Drizzle

Loaded Turkey Panini

$12.00

Turkey Breast, Craisins, Bacon, Apples, Swiss & Mayo

Ham, Apple & Swiss Panini

$12.00

Honey Baked Ham, Apples, Mayo & Swiss

Italian Cold Cut Panini

$12.00

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella , Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Pickles & Hots

Pesto Panini

$12.00

Pesto, Thick Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella

Vegetarian Apple Panini

$12.00

Crisp Apples, Cheddar, & Honey Mustard

The Popeye

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Onions & Fresh Baby Spinach

Rosie's Panini

$12.00

Fresh Baby Spinach, Chicken, Cranberries, Apples & Gorgonzola

Rosie's B.L.T Panini

$12.00

Bacon, Tomatoes & Swiss Topped with Balsamic Dressing

Chicken Parm Panini

$12.00

Chicken & in house Shredded Mozzarella with Marinara Sauce

Meatball Parm Panini

$12.00

Meatballs & in house Shredded Mozzarella with Marinara Sauce

Greek Panini

$12.00

Fresh Spinach, Feta, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Greek Dressing

Greek Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta, Grilled Chicken & Greek Dressing

Honey Glazed Chicken Panini

$12.00

Honey Mustard, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Pickles

Run in the Garden Panini

$12.00

Eggplant, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Red Onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch & American Cheese

Roman Empire Panini

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce,. Shaved Parmesan, Croutons & Cesar Dressing

Ham & Pesto Panini

$12.00

Thin Sliced Ham, Provolone, Pesto & Roasted Red Peppers

Italian Grilled Caprese Wrap

$12.00

Thick Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Drizzle

Loaded Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Breast, Craisins, Bacon, Apples, Swiss & Mayo

Ham, Apple & Swiss Wrap

$12.00

Honey Baked Ham, Apples, Mayo & Swiss

Italian Cold Cut Wrap

$12.00

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella , Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Pickles & Hots

Pesto Wrap

$12.00

Pesto, Thick Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella

Vegetarian Apple Wrap

$12.00

Crisp Apples, Cheddar, & Honey Mustard

The Popeye

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Onions & Fresh Baby Spinach

Rosie's Wrap

$12.00

Fresh Baby Spinach, Chicken, Cranberries, Apples & Gorgonzola

Rosie's B.L.T Wrap

$12.00

Bacon, Tomatoes & Swiss Topped with Balsamic Dressing

Chicken Parm Wrap

$12.00

Chicken & in house Shredded Mozzarella with Marinara Sauce

Meatball Parm Wrap

$12.00

Meatballs & in house Shredded Mozzarella with Marinara Sauce

Greek Wrap

$12.00

Fresh Spinach, Feta, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Greek Dressing

Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta, Grilled Chicken & Greek Dressing

Honey Glazed Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Honey Mustard, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Pickles

Run in the Garden Wrap

$12.00

Eggplant, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Red Onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch & American Cheese

Roman Empire Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce,. Shaved Parmesan, Croutons & Cesar Dressing

Ham & Pesto Wrap

$12.00

Thin Sliced Ham, Provolone, Pesto & Roasted Red Peppers

BYO Panini

$12.00

BYO Wrap

$12.00

Pastas

Served with a Fresh Dinner Roll

Pasta w/ Marinara

$10.00

Pasta w/ Meatballs

$14.00

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Eggplant Parm

$14.00

Pasta w/ Bolognese Sauce

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Carbonara

$16.00

Ham, Bacon & Mushrooms in a Creamy White Sauce

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.00

Pesto Pasta

$18.00

Fresh Chicken, Pesto, Grape Tomatoes, Topped with Shaved Parmesan

Chicken Piccata Pasta

$18.00

Fresh Chicken & Capers Served in a Fresh Lemon Sauce

Veal Parm

$18.00

Braised Short Rib Ravioli

$22.00

Build Your Own

BYO Panini

$12.00

BYO Wrap

$12.00

Drinks

Coke 8oz (Glass Bottle)

$2.50

Coke 12oz (Glass Bottle)

$3.00

Sprite 12oz (Glass Bottle)

$3.00

Fanta Orange 12oz (Glass Bottle)

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Coke (Can)

$1.50

Coke Zero (Can)

$1.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.50

Sprite (Can)

$1.50

Fanta Orange (Can)

$1.50

Root Beer (Can)

$1.50

Ginger Ale (Can)

$1.50

Deserts

Plain Cheesecake

$5.00

Plain Cannoli

$4.00

Tiramisu Jar

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Jar

$6.00

Chips

Lays Classic

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Since 1972, Rosie’s has been proudly serving the freshest and best quality food around. We are happy to now be serving the Quincy area! By using only the freshest ingredients, we serve food that always leaves our customers coming back for more.

