Rosie's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Since 1972, Rosie’s has been proudly serving the freshest and best quality food around. We are happy to now be serving the Quincy area! By using only the freshest ingredients, we serve food that always leaves our customers coming back for more.
Location
550 Adams Street, Unit D, Quincy, MA 02169
Gallery