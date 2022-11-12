Rosie's Taco Shop - Avondale 1709 n dysart rd

Asada Burro

$10.49

Marinated steak strips, seasoned and grilled to perfection, then filled with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.