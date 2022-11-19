Rosie's Taco Shop - Gilbert 753 n McQueen rd
No reviews yet
753 n McQueen rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast Burritos
Steak Egg Burro
Steak, Eggs, & Cheese.
Ham Egg Burro
Ham, Eggs, & Cheese.
Bacon Egg Burro
Bacon, Eggs, & Cheese.
Chorizo Burro
Chorizo, Eggs, & Cheese. (Pork Sausage)
Potato Egg Burro
Potato, Eggs, & Cheese.
Sausa Egg Burr
Sausage, Eggs, & Cheese.
Machaca, Burro
Shredded Beef, Bell Peppers, Onions, Eggs & Cheese.
Torito
Chips & Dips
Nachos
Asada Nachos
Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, & cheese.
Chicken Nachos
Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, & cheese.
Pastor Nachos
Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, & cheese.
Veggie Nachos
Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce & rice.
Shrimp Nachos
Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, beans, pico de gallo, cheese.
Surf & Turf Nachos
Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Marinated steak strips, grilled shrimp sauteed with pico de gallo and topped with guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, & cheese.
Make It A Combo
Gr Beef Nachos
Torito
Burritos
Asada Burro
Marinated steak strips, seasoned and grilled to perfection, then filled with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Cali Burrito
Carne asada, french fries, fresh guacamole, sour cream & cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Arizona Burrito
Marinated steak strips, grilled with pico de gallo then filled with fresh cut potatoes and cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Pastor Burrito
Pork strips marinated in our own homemade guajillo sauce, then grilled and filled with fresh guacamole & pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Chicken Burrito
Marinated grilled chicken strips filled with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Shrimp Burrito
Fresh plump shrimp, seasoned and grilled with fresh pico de gallo, then filled with cabbage and drizzled with creamy chipotle sauce. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Carnitas Burrito
Juicy pulled pork filled with fresh guacamole & pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Fish Burrito
Flounder fillets beer battered and deep fried, then filled with our own creamy chipotle sauce, cabbage, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Surf Turf Burro
Marinated steak strips, grilled shrimp sauteed with pico de gallo, then filled with fresh guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Bean & Ch Burrito
Delicious home made refried pinto beans filled with shredded cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Ground Bf Burro
80/20 ground chuck seasoned and grilled, then filled with refried beans and cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Veggie Burrito
Filled with refried pinto beans, rice, fresh guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, & pico de gallo.Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Chile Relle Burro
Anaheim pepper stuffed with mozzarella cheese then filled with pico de gallo, sour cream, and refried beans.
Make It A Combo
Torito
Chimi Style
Bowls
Asada Bowl
Our bowls are filled with crisp romaine lettuce, black beans, rice, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Chicken Bowl
Our bowls are filled with crisp romaine lettuce, black beans, rice, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Shrimp Bowl
Our bowls are filled with crisp romaine lettuce, black beans, rice, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Pastor Bowl
Our bowls are filled with crisp romaine lettuce, black beans, rice, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Veggie Bowl
Our bowls are filled with crisp romaine lettuce, black beans, rice, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Torito
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated chicken strips seasoned and grilled then placed in a flour tortilla with melted cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Veggie Quesadilla
Filled with beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Fresh shrimp, seasoned and grilled with fresh pico de gallo, then filled with creamy chipotle sauce, melted cheese, and cabbage,
Asada Quesadilla
Marinated steak strips seasoned and grilled to perfection, then filled with melted cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Surf & Turf Quesa
Marinated steak strips, grilled shrimp sauteed with pico de gallo, then filled with guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla
Filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese.
Torito
Make It A Combo
Only Cheese
Tacos
Asada taco
Marinated steak strips, seasoned and grilled to perfection, then topped with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Chicken taco
Marinated grilled chicken strips topped with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Carnitas taco
Juicy pulled pork topped with fresh guacamole & pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Shrimp Taco
Fresh plump shrimp, seasoned and grilled with fresh pico de gallo, then topped with cabbage and drizzled with creamy chipotle sauce. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Fish Taco
Flounder fillets beer battered and deep fried, then drizzled with our own creamy chipotle sauce, cabbage, and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Pastor Taco
Pork strips marinated in our own homemade guajillo sauce, then grilled and topped with fresh guacamole & pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Quesa Birria Taco
Melted Oaxaca cheese, beef short rib birria, cilantro and red onions. Served with birria au jus. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Shredded Bf Taco
Tender beef brisket fried with corn tortilla shell then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Grnd Bf Taco
80/20 ground chuck seasoned and grilled, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Crispy
Soft
W Flour
Plain
Make It A Combo
Torito
Only Cheese
Rolled Tacos
Street Tacos
4 Mini Pastor
Served with blistered pepper and onions. Then topped with fresh red onion & cilantro. Served with 12 oz. soft drink.
4 Mini Asada
Served with blistered pepper and onions. Then topped with fresh red onion & cilantro. Served with 12 oz. soft drink.
4 Mini Chicken
Served with blistered pepper and onions. Then topped with fresh red onion & cilantro. Served with 12 oz. soft drink.
Make It A Combo
Torito
Fries
Asada Fries
Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.
Chicken Fries
Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.
Pastor Fries
Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.
Buffalo Fries
Topped with creamy chipotle sauce & cheese
Veggie Fries
Topped with Guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce & rice.
Surf & Turf Fries
Marinated steak strips, grilled shrimp sauteed with pico de gallo and topped with guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, & cheese.
Regular Fries
Torito
Crispy
Sides
8 Oz Salsa
8 oz. Beans
8 oz. Rice
8 oz. Guacamole
8 oz. Queso Dip
4 Oz. Salsa
4oz Rice
4 Oz Guac
4 Oz Queso Dip
Elote Cocktail
Grilled corn cut from the cob, topped with aioli aged cotija cheese, lime, mayo and dusted with chili powder.
Chile Relleno
Torito
8 Oz Pico
4 Oz Pico
Kids Meal
Desserts
Soft Drinks
Small Horchata
Med Horchata
Large Horchata
Med Upsize Horch
Lg Upsize Horch
Small Jamaica
Med Jamaica
Large Jamaica
Med Upsize Jam
Smal Drink
Med Drink
Large Drink
Med Upsize
Lg Upsize
Sub Sm Horchata
Sub Med Horchata
Sub Lg Horch
Orange Juice
Bottle Water
Sub Sm Jamaica
Sub Med Jamaica
Sub Lg Jamaica
Sub OJ
Refill
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
753 n McQueen rd, Gilbert, AZ 85233