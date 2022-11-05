Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Rosie's Little River

review star

No reviews yet

7137 NW 2 Ave

Miami, FL 33150

Order Again

Popular Items

Gulf White Shrimp & Grits
Fish & Grits
Chicken & Biscuits

SECTION I

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Three pieces of classic deviled eggs topped with crispy chicharrones and chives.

Baby Gem

$16.00

shaved fennel, red delicious apple, toasted peanuts, blue cheese, buttermilk dressing

Crispy Potatoes

$12.00

Crispy potatoes tossed in rosemary and parmesan cheese served with Calabrian chili aioli

Biscuit & Gravy

$11.00

Homemade buttermilk biscuit with a serving of our guanciale gravy

Chocolate Guava Croissant

Chocolate Guava Croissant

$6.00

chocolate croissant with guava glaze

SECTION II

Soft Scramble Toast

Soft Scramble Toast

$16.00

Soft scrambled eggs on multi-grain toast, roasted oyster mushrooms, parm, & garlic chips

Wild Mushroom Polenta

$20.00

southern polenta, roasted mushrooms and kale, herb gremolata, poached egg

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$16.00

stack of pancakes, berries, honey, ricotta, and toasted pistachios

Cacio e Pepe Omelette

$18.00

french style omelette with cacio e pepe and prosciutto

Chicky Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy fried chicken, b&b pickle, meyer lemon aioli, & buffalo sauce

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Two pieces of crispy fish with homemade chow chow and calabrian chili aioli

Crispy Mushroom Sandwich

$17.00

Avocado toast

$18.00

roasted butternut squash, basil pesto, arugula, creme fraiche, Calabrian oil

SECTION III

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Crispy fried chicken thighs with b&b pickles and hot chili oil on a buttermilk waffle.

Chicken & Biscuits

Chicken & Biscuits

$19.00

Crispy fried chicken thighs with bread & butter pickles, hot chili oil and our buttermilk biscuits.

Gulf White Shrimp & Grits

Gulf White Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Gulf shrimp on our southern polenta with smoked sausage, roasted tomato, and chives.

Fish & Grits

Fish & Grits

$20.00

Crispy fried fish with souther style grits, collard greens, roasted tomato, and smoked ham hock

Pastrami Hash

$23.00

House smoked Pastrami, sweet potato sformato, charred green onion gremolata, and goat cheese

Grilled Boudin Sausage

$19.00

2 eggs any way, southern polenta, charred green onion gremolata

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$23.00

House-made buttermilk biscuit topped with smoked salmon, 2 poached eggs, rosemary & meyer lemon hollandaise. Mixed greens

SIDES

2 Eggs

$6.00

Anyway you'd like *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

SD Buttermilk Biscuit

$6.00

apricot-lemon jam & brown-butter maple

SD Smoked Sausage

SD Smoked Sausage

$7.00
SD Southern Polenta

SD Southern Polenta

$5.00

polenta, cheddar, cracked black pepper

SD Crispy Hot Chicken

$11.00

2 fried thighs, served with our spiced buffalo sauce

SD Crispy Fish

SD Crispy Fish

$12.00

2 pieces of cornmeal crusted fish

SD Honey

$1.00

Multi-Grain Toast

$3.00

A single buttered slice

SD Waffle

SD Waffle

$7.00

vanilla spiced waffles + brown butter maple

Side Gravy

$5.00

SIDE CRISPY MUSHROOM

$10.00

COFFEE

Americano

$4.00

Counter Culture's Big Trouble Blend

Argyle Cold Brew Can

$7.00

The cold brew is unsweetened and non-dairy

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Double Shot

Golden Latte

$6.00

Double shot Espresso, Counter Culture's Big Trouble, steamed and frothed House-made turmeric vanilla syrup

Latte

$5.00

French Press

$8.00

TEA

GOLDEN ROSE

$6.00

KICKASSAM

$6.00

Flower Power

$6.00

Clouds & Mist

$6.00

Sticky Rice Pu'er

$7.00

Berry Delicious

$7.00

BUBBLES

Flora, Prosecco

Flora, Prosecco

$11.00+

Flavors of honeysuckle, tart stone fruit, green apple, and white mountain flowers. Fresh, fizzy, and floral *natural

Laherte Freres, Champagne

$75.00

CELEBRATORY 1/2 GLASS

RED WINE

Lambrusco dell'Emilia Festa (NV)

Lambrusco dell'Emilia Festa (NV)

$42.00

deep red fruit, light fizz, sweet-sour berries, dry finish *organic

Sepp, Zweigelt

$11.00+

Ferdinando Principiano, Dosset

$14.00+

Le Coste Rosso, Sangiovese

$12.00+

Le Leune, Astral

$12.00+

ROSE/ORANGE, SKIN CONTACT

Kobal, Bajta Yellow Muscat Pét Nat (2020)

Kobal, Bajta Yellow Muscat Pét Nat (2020)

$39.00

lively and juicy, this Pet Nat has lemon and floral aromas with a slightly bitter finish

Sfera Macerato

$12.00+

Terra Roza, Rosé

$10.00+

Stuvenagh Amico Frizz

$50.00

Poggio Anima Rosato

$9.00+

Le Leune, Astral - Bottle

$50.00

WHITE WINE

Bella Vita, Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Alessandra Viola, Grillo

$65.00

Old Love, Riesling

$13.00+

Vera Cruz, Muscadet

$13.00+

BEER

Cigar City, Jai Alai

Cigar City, Jai Alai

$8.00

IPA, bold and citrusy yet well balanced.

Peroni

$7.00

TERRAPIN WATERMELON GOSE

$8.00
Wynwood Bewery, La Rubia

Wynwood Bewery, La Rubia

$8.00

Blonde Ale, 5% ABV Wynwood, FL

Modelo

$7.00

Monopolio Negra

$7.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Rosie’s is story of perseverance and family; our guest’s expectations over the years have been defined through dynamic flavors and honest hospitality. Rosie’s is an all-day Southern brunch concept with Italian nuances, created by Jamila & Akino West in Miami, FL. The menu concept is Chef Akino West's love note to the home style cooking he was prepared by his mother growing up, while the name “Rosie’s” pays homage to Jamila’s mother, Rosa. Welcome to our Home.

Website

Location

7137 NW 2 Ave, Miami, FL 33150

Directions

Gallery
Rosie's/7th image
Banner pic
Main pic

