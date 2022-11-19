Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Rosina's 230 Mill Street

review star

No reviews yet

230 Mill Street

Greenwich, CT 06830

Popular Items

MARGHERITA PIE
HOUSE SALAD
PAPPARDELLE

Salad

CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$22.00Out of stock

mozzarella di bufala, tomatoes, basil

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$20.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$20.00

local lettuces, sweet onion, pecorino, creamy Italian

ARUGULA SALAD

ARUGULA SALAD

$20.00

candied hazelnuts, pecorino, lemon vinaigrette

Appetizer

BURRATA

BURRATA

$23.00

filone, brown butter, cherries, hazelnuts, saba

ARANCINI

ARANCINI

$18.00

'Nduja sausage, pecorino cream sauce

OCTOPUS

OCTOPUS

$25.00

crispy potatoes, marinara, pimenton, lemon aioli

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$22.00

beef, pork, veal, marinara, parmesan

CRISPY POTATOES

CRISPY POTATOES

$14.00

bagna cauda, pecorino

CHICKEN CUTLET

CHICKEN CUTLET

$18.00

house breading, parmesan, lemon

BROCCOLINI

BROCCOLINI

$16.00

Calabrian chili, garlic, lemon

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$17.00

currant, pine nuts, yogurt ranch

Pizza

TOMATO & ONION PIE

TOMATO & ONION PIE

$17.00

basil, oregano

MUSHROOM PIE

MUSHROOM PIE

$28.00

burrata, black truffle, pecorino

MARGHERITA PIE

MARGHERITA PIE

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil

MEATBALL PIE

MEATBALL PIE

$23.00

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, marinara

SAUSAGE PIE

SAUSAGE PIE

$23.00

marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil

Pasta

GNOCCHI MARINARA

GNOCCHI MARINARA

$22.00

marinara, Calabrian chili, parmesan, basil

PAPPARDELLE

PAPPARDELLE

$35.00

bolognese, parmesan, pecorino

GNOCCHI WITH PORK AND BEANS

GNOCCHI WITH PORK AND BEANS

$28.00

Braised pork, escarole, beans, tomato

BUCATINI

BUCATINI

$21.00

cacio e pepe

MALLOREDDUS

MALLOREDDUS

$30.00

squid ink radiatore, shrimp, Calabrian chili, breadcrumbs

CAVATELLI

CAVATELLI

$32.00

sausage, broccolini, bianco sardo

RIGATONI VODKA

RIGATONI VODKA

$30.00

Rigatoni, spicy vodka sauce, prosciutto, parm, basil

RADIATORI

$32.00

Radiatori all'amatriciana, guanciale, tomato, pecorino

RAVIOLI AL LIMONE

$26.00

garlic, ricotta, sesame

Entree

CHICKEN SCARP

CHICKEN SCARP

$36.00

hot peppers, sweet sausage, crispy potato

CENTER CUT VEAL CHOP PARMESAN

CENTER CUT VEAL CHOP PARMESAN

$62.00

side of spaghetti with marinara and parmesan

BRANZINO

BRANZINO

$40.00

napa cabbage, peach, apricot, olives

PRIME RIBEYE

PRIME RIBEYE

$140.00

22 oz Prime Dry Aged Ribeye, Bordelaise, House Potatoes

OSSO BUCCO

OSSO BUCCO

$40.00Out of stock

Braised pork shank, heirloom polenta, gremolata, jus

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$11.00
Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$15.00
Kids Cheese Pie

Kids Cheese Pie

$19.00

House White

Botter Prosecco BTL

$48.00

Orbis Pet Nat BTL

$48.00

Sainte Beatrice Rose BTL

$64.00

Bacaro Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Vinosia Falanghina BTL

$48.00

Pico del Sole Vermentino BTL

$48.00

San Giacoma Gavi BTL

$48.00

Fiegl Sav Blanc BTL

$64.00

Brogo Aransat BTL

$56.00

Fontezoppa Verdiccio BTL

$64.00

Ronchi Ribolla Gialla BTL

$64.00

Rambault Sancerre BTL

$72.00

Jax Chardonnay BTL

$72.00

House Red

Campobello Chianti BTL

$40.00

Koine Primitivo BTL

$48.00

Vietti Barbera BTL

$56.00

Mascalese Etna Rossa BTL

$60.00

Einaudi Dogliani BTL

$64.00

Cavalotto Dolcetto BTL

$76.00

Dubois Pinot Noir BTL

$100.00

Laely Cabernet BTL

$80.00

Torremilanos Tempranillo BTL

$56.00

Can Sumoi Garnatxa BTL

$80.00

List White

101 Mionetto Prestige

$48.00

102 La Montina Franciacorta, Brut

$80.00

103 PaoloLeo Rosarose, Negroamaro Sparkling Rose

$48.00

104 JM Gobillard & Fils, Champagne Brut Blanc de Noirs

$99.00

105 Terriabianca, Moscato d'Asti

$48.00

201 Erna, Costa Toscana Vermentino

$55.00

202 Gini, Soave Classico

$55.00

203 Schiopetto Friuli, Pinot Grigio*

$75.00

204 1546 Orange Wine, Castilla-La Mancha

$64.00

205 Poderi Arcangelo, Vernaccia

$64.00

206 Tornatore, Pietrarizzo

$90.00

207 Cordero di Motezemolo, Arneis

$75.00

208 Schiopetto, Collio Fruiliano*

$75.00

209 Aphros, Vinho Verde Loureiro Phaunus Amphora

$72.00

210 Domine Gerard Tremblay, Chablis

$85.00

List Red

301 Pomona, Chianti Classico Reserva

$80.00

302 Fattori Poggerino, Chianto Classico Bugialla Reserva

$85.00

303 Giacomo Grimaldi, Barolo

$90.00

304 Cordero de Montezemolo, Barolo Monfalletto

$170.00

305 Podere Sapaio, Volpolo

$90.00

306 Cesari, Jema Corvina

$120.00

307 Mocali, Brunello di Montalcino

$140.00

308 Piancornello, Brunelo di Montalchino

$150.00

309 Piaggia, Carmignano Riserva

$95.00

310 Casanova Di Neri, Rossi di Montalcino

$80.00

311 Fattoria Selvapiana, Vigneto Bucerchiale

$100.00

312 Costanti, Ardingo

$140.00

313 Brancaia, Ilatraia

$180.00

314 Li Veli Susamaniello Askos, Negroamaro

$80.00

315 La Stoppa Macchiona, Barbera

$120.00

316 Pax Mahle Wines, Syrah

$88.00

317 Buena Vista Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

318 Chateau Maucoil, Chateauneuf du Pape

$130.00

Specialty Cocktails

Locarno #1

$14.00

Rosina's Garibaldi

$14.00

Chiquita

$14.00

Rico Tubbs

$16.00

Vintage Negroni

$14.00

Il Cardinal

$14.00

Luigi Bianco

$14.00

Mona Lisa

$14.00

Pina Verde

$16.00

Mezzatorre

$14.00

Fancy Car

$15.00

Pirlo

$14.00

Sbagliato

$14.00

Martini Service

$16.00

Cold Drinks

SIerra Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$6.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Large Pellegrino

$9.00

Large Panna

$9.00

Small Pellegrino

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rosina's serves handmade pasta, crispy pizzas and Italian appetizers in a lively atmosphere. The bar features specialty cocktails prepared by expert bartenders.

Website

Location

230 Mill Street, Greenwich, CT 06830

Directions

Gallery
Rosina's image
Rosina's image
Rosina's image
Rosina's image

