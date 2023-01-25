Rosis Salvadoran fusion cuisine
909 Gross Road
Mesquite, TX 75149
Popular Items
Pupusas
Plato de Pupusas
Revueltas
Pork Beans and Cheese
Chi/Queso
Pork and Cheese
Fri/Queso
Beans and Cheese
Queso
Cheese
Ayote/Queso
Zuchinni and Cheese
Loroco/Queso
Loroco and Cheese (Loroco is an edible flower from El Salvador)
Espinaca/Queso
Spinach and Cheese
Jalapeno/Queso
Jalapeno and Cheese
Pollo/Queso
Pulled Chicken and Cheese
Fajita/Queso
Finely Chopped Fajita and Cheese
Fri/Chi Solo
Only Beans and Pork
Fij Solo
Only Beans
Chi Solo
Only Pork
Especial
Build Your Own
Desayunos
Desayuno Sal
Salvadoran Breakfast with eggs, cheese, Salvadoran cream, fried plantains & refried beans.
Huevos Rancheros
Salvadoran style ranchero eggs topped with a spicy tomato sauce & served with cheese, Salvadoran cream, & refried beans.
Chorizo/Huevo
Spanish Sausage mixed with eggs & served with cheese, Salvadoran cream & refried beans.
Desayuno Rosis
Scrambled eggs & potatoes servied with a mixture or rice and beans, cheese, Salvadoran Cream & fried plantains.
Huevos/Izote
Scrambled eggs with Izote Flower served with cheese, Salvadoran cream, fried plantains, & refried beans.
Especialidades
Tierra y Mar
Skirt steak chicken breast & shrimp. Served with house salad, rice, refried beans & pico de gallo.
Parillada
Your Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp or Mixed Fajitas served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Chimi Steak
Top Sirloin steak served on chimichurri sauce with jalapeno mashed potatoes.
Top Sirloin
Top Sirloin steak served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.
Carne Asada
Skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo & house salad.
Bistec Salv
Flavorful skillet steak cooked in a medley of onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Servied with rice.
Carne Guisada
Beef stew in Salvadoran spices served with rice & house salad.
Pechuga Asada
Marinated chicken breast topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice, refried beans, & house salad
Pechuga Loroco
Pan seared chicken breast topped with a special Loroco chardonnay cream sauce & served with rice & mixed veggies.
Pechuga Rosis
Cajun seasoned chicken breast served with mashes potatoes & corn on the cob w mayo, parmesean cheese, & tajin.
Pollo Guisado
Chicken Stew in Salvadoran spices servied with rice & house salad.
Especial de Chef Steak Lobster
Mariscos
Mariscada
Seafood soup made up of scallops, lobster, crab, shrimp, calamary & vegetables.
Tilapia
Tilapia Filet topped with a Pico tomato sauce and served with rice & house salad.
Pina Salmon/Camarones
Grilled Salmon topped with our special pinapple sauce & grill shrimp. Served with rice and steamed broccoli.
Salmon Asado
Grilled Salmon served with mashed potatoes & steam broccoli.
Mojarra
Whole fried tilapia served with rice & house salad.
Tilapia Tropical
Bannana leaf wrapped tilapia fillet topped with our special mango papaya salsa. Served with rice & fried plantains.
Delicias
Plato Tipico
Sample Platter made up of a pupusa, chicken tamale, fried plantains & fried yucca. Served with refried beans & salvadoran cream & curtido & salsa.
Pasteles Salv
Salvadoran empanadas stuffed with ground beef & veggies. Served with curtido & salsa.
Tamales Elote
Corn Tamales
Enchiladas Rosis
A Tostada topped with your choice of pulled chicken or beef fajita, lettuce, parmesan cheese, pico & tomato salsa.
Tamales Pollo
Salvadoran tamales stuffed with a special mixture of salvadoran spices, veggies and chicken.
Platanos/Crema/Frijoles
Fried Plantains served with refried beans, & Salvadoran cream.
Yuca/Chicharron
Fried yucca & Chunks for fried pork chicharrones topped with curtido & salsa.
Empanadas/Platano
Fried sweet plantain empanadas filled with a creamy sweet sugar & rice based mixture called "Poleada".
Pan/Pollo
Salvadoran chicken sandwich.
Sopas/Ensaladas
Caldo/Pollo
Chicken soup served with on the side chicken leg quarter rice & house salad.
Caldo/Tilapia/Camaron
Tilapia Fillet & Shrimp soup served with mixed veggies.
Caldo/Res
Beef soup. Only Weekends
Caldo/Mondongo
Beef tripe soup. Only Weekends
Ensalada/Pollo
Grilled chicken house salad with lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish & lime wedges. Served with Ranch dressing.
Ensalada/Carne Asada
Grilled flank steak house salad with lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish & lime wedges. Served with Ranch dressing.
Ensalada de Casa
House salad with lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish & lime wedges. Served with Ranch dressing.
Tacos/Tortas/Hamburgesas
Plato de Tacos
3 taco plate with your choice of shrimp, beef fajita or chicken. Served with rice & refried beans.
Torta
Your choice of Pulled chicked, Fajita chicken or beef with mayo, refried beans, lettuce & tomato with side of jalapenos.
Hamburgesa
Your choice of chicken or ground beef patty burger served with fries.
Chicken Nug/Fries
Chicken nuggets & fries.
Postres
Acompanamientos
Sd Crema
Side of Salvadoran cream
Sd Queso Fresco
Side of Fresh cheese
3 Tortillas
3 Corn Tortillas
Sd Arroz
Side of rice
Sd Frijoles
Side of refried beans
Sd Casamiento
Side of rice & bean mixture
Sd Papas
Side of french fries
Sd Pure
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Sd Veg Mixtos
Side of Mixted Veggies
Sd Elote
Side of corn on cob
Sd Broccoli
Side of Broccoli
Sd Guacamole (0.2 oz)
Side of 2oz Guacamole
Sd Yuca
Side of Yucca
Sd Platanos Fritos
Side of ripe fried plantains
A la Carte
Camaron Solo
Carne Solo
Chick Quarter
Filete Tilapia Solo
Huevo Solo
Larg Curtido
Larg Salsa Pup
Med Curtido
Med Salsa Pup
Mojarra Sola
Pechuga Sola
Platanos Solos
Sd Aguacate
Sd Ajos
Sd Chicharrones
Sd Espinaca
Sd Jalapeno
Sd Limones
Sd Pan
Sd Pepinos
Sd Pico
Sd Salsa Loroco
Sd Salsa Mang/Papaya
Sd Salsa Pina
Sd Salsa Ranchera
Solo Caldo/Pollo
Tortilla Sola
Yuca Sola
Taco Solo
Shots
Food
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
