Rosis Salvadoran fusion cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

909 Gross Road

Mesquite, TX 75149

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Plato de Pupusas
Desayuno Rosis
Desayuno Sal

Pupusas

Plato de Pupusas

Revueltas

$3.50

Pork Beans and Cheese

Chi/Queso

$3.50

Pork and Cheese

Fri/Queso

$3.25

Beans and Cheese

Queso

$3.25

Cheese

Ayote/Queso

$3.25

Zuchinni and Cheese

Loroco/Queso

$3.25

Loroco and Cheese (Loroco is an edible flower from El Salvador)

Espinaca/Queso

$3.25

Spinach and Cheese

Jalapeno/Queso

$3.00

Jalapeno and Cheese

Pollo/Queso

$3.25

Pulled Chicken and Cheese

Fajita/Queso

$3.50

Finely Chopped Fajita and Cheese

Fri/Chi Solo

$3.50

Only Beans and Pork

Fij Solo

$3.25

Only Beans

Chi Solo

$3.50

Only Pork

Especial

$4.50

Build Your Own

Desayunos

Desayuno Sal

$11.00

Salvadoran Breakfast with eggs, cheese, Salvadoran cream, fried plantains & refried beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Salvadoran style ranchero eggs topped with a spicy tomato sauce & served with cheese, Salvadoran cream, & refried beans.

Chorizo/Huevo

$12.00

Spanish Sausage mixed with eggs & served with cheese, Salvadoran cream & refried beans.

Desayuno Rosis

$11.00

Scrambled eggs & potatoes servied with a mixture or rice and beans, cheese, Salvadoran Cream & fried plantains.

Huevos/Izote

$11.00

Scrambled eggs with Izote Flower served with cheese, Salvadoran cream, fried plantains, & refried beans.

Especialidades

Tierra y Mar

$20.00

Skirt steak chicken breast & shrimp. Served with house salad, rice, refried beans & pico de gallo.

Parillada

Your Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp or Mixed Fajitas served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Chimi Steak

$27.00

Top Sirloin steak served on chimichurri sauce with jalapeno mashed potatoes.

Top Sirloin

$26.00

Top Sirloin steak served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Carne Asada

$16.50

Skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo & house salad.

Bistec Salv

$17.00

Flavorful skillet steak cooked in a medley of onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Servied with rice.

Carne Guisada

$14.00

Beef stew in Salvadoran spices served with rice & house salad.

Pechuga Asada

$14.00

Marinated chicken breast topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice, refried beans, & house salad

Pechuga Loroco

$14.00

Pan seared chicken breast topped with a special Loroco chardonnay cream sauce & served with rice & mixed veggies.

Pechuga Rosis

$14.00

Cajun seasoned chicken breast served with mashes potatoes & corn on the cob w mayo, parmesean cheese, & tajin.

Pollo Guisado

$12.50

Chicken Stew in Salvadoran spices servied with rice & house salad.

Especial de Chef Steak Lobster

$35.00

Mariscos

Mariscada

$38.00

Seafood soup made up of scallops, lobster, crab, shrimp, calamary & vegetables.

Tilapia

$13.00

Tilapia Filet topped with a Pico tomato sauce and served with rice & house salad.

Pina Salmon/Camarones

$25.00

Grilled Salmon topped with our special pinapple sauce & grill shrimp. Served with rice and steamed broccoli.

Salmon Asado

$20.00

Grilled Salmon served with mashed potatoes & steam broccoli.

Mojarra

$17.00

Whole fried tilapia served with rice & house salad.

Tilapia Tropical

$18.00

Bannana leaf wrapped tilapia fillet topped with our special mango papaya salsa. Served with rice & fried plantains.

Delicias

Plato Tipico

$15.00

Sample Platter made up of a pupusa, chicken tamale, fried plantains & fried yucca. Served with refried beans & salvadoran cream & curtido & salsa.

Pasteles Salv

$3.50

Salvadoran empanadas stuffed with ground beef & veggies. Served with curtido & salsa.

Tamales Elote

$3.00

Corn Tamales

Enchiladas Rosis

$4.00

A Tostada topped with your choice of pulled chicken or beef fajita, lettuce, parmesan cheese, pico & tomato salsa.

Tamales Pollo

$3.50

Salvadoran tamales stuffed with a special mixture of salvadoran spices, veggies and chicken.

Platanos/Crema/Frijoles

$9.50

Fried Plantains served with refried beans, & Salvadoran cream.

Yuca/Chicharron

$12.00

Fried yucca & Chunks for fried pork chicharrones topped with curtido & salsa.

Empanadas/Platano

$2.75

Fried sweet plantain empanadas filled with a creamy sweet sugar & rice based mixture called "Poleada".

Pan/Pollo

$10.00

Salvadoran chicken sandwich.

Sopas/Ensaladas

Caldo/Pollo

$12.50

Chicken soup served with on the side chicken leg quarter rice & house salad.

Caldo/Tilapia/Camaron

$20.00

Tilapia Fillet & Shrimp soup served with mixed veggies.

Caldo/Res

$13.00

Beef soup. Only Weekends

Caldo/Mondongo

$13.00

Beef tripe soup. Only Weekends

Ensalada/Pollo

$11.00

Grilled chicken house salad with lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish & lime wedges. Served with Ranch dressing.

Ensalada/Carne Asada

$12.00

Grilled flank steak house salad with lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish & lime wedges. Served with Ranch dressing.

Ensalada de Casa

$9.00

House salad with lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish & lime wedges. Served with Ranch dressing.

Tacos/Tortas/Hamburgesas

Plato de Tacos

3 taco plate with your choice of shrimp, beef fajita or chicken. Served with rice & refried beans.

Torta

$9.50

Your choice of Pulled chicked, Fajita chicken or beef with mayo, refried beans, lettuce & tomato with side of jalapenos.

Hamburgesa

$10.00

Your choice of chicken or ground beef patty burger served with fries.

Chicken Nug/Fries

$8.00

Chicken nuggets & fries.

Postres

Flan

$6.50

Baked creamy custard dessert topped with caramel

Straw Chs Cake

$6.50

Creamy strawberry swirl cheese cake.

Acompanamientos

Sd Crema

$2.00

Side of Salvadoran cream

Sd Queso Fresco

$2.00

Side of Fresh cheese

3 Tortillas

$2.00

3 Corn Tortillas

Sd Arroz

$3.00

Side of rice

Sd Frijoles

$3.00

Side of refried beans

Sd Casamiento

$3.00

Side of rice & bean mixture

Sd Papas

$3.00

Side of french fries

Sd Pure

$3.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

Sd Veg Mixtos

$3.00

Side of Mixted Veggies

Sd Elote

$3.00

Side of corn on cob

Sd Broccoli

$3.00

Side of Broccoli

Sd Guacamole (0.2 oz)

$3.50

Side of 2oz Guacamole

Sd Yuca

$4.00

Side of Yucca

Sd Platanos Fritos

$4.00

Side of ripe fried plantains

A la Carte

Camaron Solo

$2.00

Carne Solo

$11.00

Chick Quarter

$6.50

Filete Tilapia Solo

$10.00

Huevo Solo

$2.00

Larg Curtido

$4.00

Larg Salsa Pup

$4.00

Med Curtido

$2.00

Med Salsa Pup

$2.00

Mojarra Sola

$11.00

Pechuga Sola

$10.00

Platanos Solos

$8.00

Sd Aguacate

$4.00

Sd Ajos

$2.00

Sd Chicharrones

$8.00

Sd Espinaca

$3.00

Sd Jalapeno

$1.25

Sd Limones

$1.85

Sd Pan

$4.00

Sd Pepinos

$2.00

Sd Pico

$2.00

Sd Salsa Loroco

$3.00

Sd Salsa Mang/Papaya

$3.00

Sd Salsa Pina

$3.00

Sd Salsa Ranchera

$3.00

Solo Caldo/Pollo

$9.50

Tortilla Sola

$1.25

Yuca Sola

$8.00

Taco Solo

$2.50

Bebidas

Pina Mango

$3.00

Horchata de Mor

$3.50

1/2 Liter Coke

$4.50

1/2 Liter Fanta

$4.50

1/2 Liter Sprite

$4.50

Sodas

$3.00

Café

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Kolashampan

$2.50

Chocolate

$3.00

Atol Elote (20oz)

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Agua Coco

$2.00

Atol Elote (32oz)

$6.50

Shots

Paleta Shot

$3.00

Royal FuXX

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

White Tea

$5.00

Jaggerbomb

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Berrybomb

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Rumple

$5.00

Illegal Mezcal

$7.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$5.00

SI Tacos

$2.00

Cocktails

Dirty Chata

$8.00

El Cipitio

$8.00

Maya

$8.00

Holy Guayaba

$8.00

Joya de Ceren

$8.00

Paleta Artesanal

$8.00

Cuatepeque

$8.00

Rosi's OldFash

$8.00

Mojito-Shampan

$8.00

El Pital

$8.00

Las Brisas

$8.00

Frozen Marg

$5.00

Rocks Marg

$5.00

Long Island

$8.00

Michelada

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

909 Gross Road, Mesquite, TX 75149

Directions

