Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rosita's fine Mexican Food - Tempe

review star

No reviews yet

960 W University dr.

Tempe, AZ 85281

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bean Burro
Stacked Enchilada
32. (A) Two Items with One Side

Chips, Salsa & Tortillas ToGo

Bag Of Chips

Crispy Corn Chips

Salsa

Rosita's Table Salsa

Hot Sauce

Rosita's World Famous Hot Sauce

Pico De Gallo

Fresh Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Serranos and Spices

Tomatillo Salsa (8oz)

$5.50

Roasted Green Tomatillos Blended with Cilanto, Onions, and Spices

Dozen 6" Flour Tortillas

$6.25

Dozen 10" Flour Tortillas

$6.50

Dozen 13" Flour Tortillas

$6.75

Dozen 6" Corn Tortillas

$6.50

(12) Taco Salad Shell

$15.00

(12) Tostada Shell

$8.00

Bulk Food ToGo

Spanish Rice

Refried Beans

Black Beans

Pinto Beans

Fideo

Red Ench Sauce

Green Ench Sauce

Espinaca Con Queso

Guacamole

Sour Cream

Bean Dip

Qt Pozole (togo only)

$13.50

Qt Albondegas (togo only)

$13.50

Qt Red Menudo (togo only)

$13.50

Qt Menudo (togo only)

$13.50

Shredded Beef

Seasoned Chicken

Red Chile Beef

Green Chile Beef

Green Chile Pork

Carne Asada

Grilled Chicken

Carnitas

Pt Shredded Cheese

$4.00

Pt Shredded Lettuce

$4.00

Gallon of Horchata

$14.00

Lunch Specials

31. (A) One Item with One Side

$9.95

Create your own lunch by combining one item and one side of your choice.

31. (B) One Item with Two Sides

$10.95

Create your own lunch by combining one item and two sides of your choice.

32. (A) Two Items with One Side

$11.95

Create your own lunch by combining two items and one side of your choice.

32. (B) Two Items with Two Sides

$12.95

Create your own lunch by combining two items and two sides of your choice.

33. Three Street Tacos

$12.50

(Three) Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken Street Tacos with diced onions and cilantro on soft corn tortillas. Served with one side of your choice.

34. Sour Cream Cheese Enchilada

$11.25

(One) Cheese enchilada topped with sour cream. Served with Spanish Rice.

35. Bean Burro Enchilada Style

$11.50

Bean and cheese burrito served enchilada style. Served with Spanish Rice.

36. Three Tacos

$13.75

(Three) Hard shell tacos with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.

37. Enchilada, Taco, Tostada

$13.75

Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Bean Tostada

39. Original Burro & Taco

$14.25

Chiquita Burrito with your choice of any original filling and a Beef Taco. Served with Rice and Beans.

40. Half Torta

$13.95

Pan Telara, sliced open and spread with Refried Beans on half, Crema Mexicana on the other half, then stuff it with your favorite filling. Garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, & onion. Served with a small Garden Salad or cup of Albondigas Soup.

Family Packs

Original Family Pack

$41.00

6 Items plus: 1 pint of rice, 1 pint of beans, 1 lb. of chips and your choice of hot sauce or salsa.

Grande Family Pack

$53.00

10 Items plus: 1 quart of rice, 1 quart of beans, hot sauce, salsa, and 1 lb. of chips.

Taco Box

$30.00

Includes: Carne Asada or Carnitas - Rice & Beans - Corn Tortillas - Limes, onions and cilantro (Feeds 3-4 people)

To Go Bar Menu

Person ordering alcohol must be 21 years or older and ready to show ID.

Sm House Marg -ToGo

$7.50

Lrg House Marg -ToGo

$14.00

Sm Fruit Marg -ToGo

$8.50

Lrg Fruit Marg -ToGo

$16.00

Appetizers (Copy)

Cheese Crisp

$9.95

A crispy baked flour tortilla covered with cheddar cheese and baked until the cheese is melted.

Corn Crisps

$9.95

Crispy baked corn tortillas covered with cheddar cheese and baked until the cheese is melted.

Charlies Basket

$14.25

(4) mini beef chimis, & (4) mini beef flautas, with sour cream & guacamole

Mini App Combo

$12.50

Select (6) mini items, served with guacamole.

Small Espinaca Con Queso

$5.50

A spicy blend of white cheese, seasoned spinach, & chiles.

Grande Espinaca Con Queso

$10.25

A spicy blend of white cheese, seasoned spinach, & chiles.

Small Guacamole Dip

$5.50

Mama Rosa's own spicy blend of avocados, sour cream, and special seasonings.

Grande Guacamole Dip

$10.25

Mama Rosa's own spicy blend of avocados, sour cream, and special seasonings.

Small Bean Dip

$4.25

Spicy Jalapeno Bean Dip

Grande Bean Dip

$6.25

Spicy Jalapeno Bean Dip

Rosita's Special

$15.95

Our house specialty. A large 13" soft folded flour tortilla with cheddar cheese and your choice of red or green chile beef, green chile pork, seasoned chicken, or seasoned beef. Grilled until cheese is melted.

Quesadilla

$10.95

A soft folded 13" tortilla filled with cheddar cheese and green chile strips, grilled until cheese is melted. Comes with a side of guacamole.

Soft Fold Cheese Tortilla

$8.25

A soft folded 13" tortilla filled with cheddar cheese and grilled until cheese is melted.

Mini Cheese Nachos

$9.50

Hot corn tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans with melted cheese

Regular Cheese Nachos

$11.95

Hot corn tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans with melted cheese

Mini Nacho Supreme

$9.95

Hot corn tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans with melted cheese, black olives, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole.

Nachos Supreme

$14.95

Hot corn tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans with melted cheese, black olives, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole.

#63 Rositas Special

$13.95

Soups & Salads (Copy)

Cup Albondigas Soup

$4.95

Midly seasoned, fresh vegetable soup with meatballs and rice.

Bowl Albondigas Soup

$8.50

Midly seasoned, fresh vegetable soup with meatballs and rice.

Cup Red Menudo

$4.95

A Mexican specialty soup made with beef tripe and white hominy, served with a garnish of cilantro, onions, oregano, lemon, and chile.

Bowl Red Menudo

$8.50

A Mexican specialty soup made with beef tripe and white hominy, served with a garnish of cilantro, onions, oregano, lemon, and chile.

Cup White Menudo

$4.95

Bowl White Menudo

$8.50

A Mexican specialty soup made with beef tripe and white hominy, served with a garnish of cilantro, onions, oregano, lemon, and chile.

Cup Pozole

$4.95

Slow-simmered pork with white corn in a red chile broth. Garnished with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onion, and lime.

Bowl Pozole

$8.50

Slow-simmered pork with white corn in a red chile broth. Garnished with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onion, and lime.

Rosita's Taco Salad

A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with garden salad, topped with cheese, tomatoes, olives, sour cream & guacamole.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce leaves tossed in Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Garden Salad

$7.50

A mixture of iceberg lettuce, chopped red cabbage and strips of carrots, topped with diced tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese.

#64 Tostada Sabrosa

$12.75

Tostada Sabrosa

$15.50

Bowls & Flaco (Copy)

Rosita's Fiesta Bowl

Start with a bed of delicious Spanish Rice and create your own FIESTA BOWL with Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and white cheese on top.

Flaco Tacos

$14.50

Take away the shell and use crisp Romaine lettuce leaves to wrap your filling. Includes cheese, tomatoes, & Pico de Gallo.

Bowl of Chile

$11.75

Piping hot bowl of Red or Green Chile Beef or Green Chile pork served with a flour tortilla.

Supreme Burros & Chimis (Copy)

Supreme Burrito

Your choice of original or specialty filling mixed with rice & beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, & guacamole.

Chimichanga Dinner

Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

61. Chimi Chiquita

$15.00

Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Tortas & Burgers (Copy)

Cheeseburger

$13.95

A 1/3 lb hamburger patty garnished with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of French fries.

Torta

Pan Telara, sliced open and spread with Refried Beans on half, Crema Mexicana on the other half, then stuff it with your favorite filling. Garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, & onion.

Desserts (Copy)

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Vanilla ice cream in Oreo cookie crumbs and toasted sunflower seeds, deep fried, with whipped cream.

Flan

$5.99

This custard has a caramelized sugar topping.

Mexican Sopapilla

$6.75

A large puffed fried bread sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, served with apple butter and honey.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.25

A single scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Churros

$5.95

Two Churros With Whipped Cream

Especialidades de Rositas's (Copy)

Shrimp Fajita Din

$22.95

Shrimp grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.

Beef Fajita Din

$20.75

Marinated Beef grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajita Din

$20.75

Marinated Chicken grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.

Fajita Combo Din

$21.75

Marinated Beef and Chicken grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.

Veg Fajita Din

$18.50

Grilled sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.

Camaron Diablo

$24.25

Large shrimp sauteed in an incredible blend of chiles. Served with Ensalada de Casuela, Spanish rice, and a flour tortilla.

Camaron Ranchera

$24.25

Large shrimp sauteed with white wine and a blend of herbs and spices. Served with Ensalada de Casuela, Spanish Rice, and a flour tortilla.

Tacos Del Mar Platter

$18.95

Wrapped in soft corn tortillas, garnished with shredded cabbage, limes, and Pico de Gallo. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Primo Taco Platter

$17.25

Wrapped in soft corn tortillas, garnished with onions, cilantro, Pico de Gallo, & lime wedges. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Mexican Flag Plate

$17.25

Three enchiladas; cheese with red sauce, chicken with green sauce, and spinach with white sauce & sour cream. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS*

Arroz con Pollo

$19.50

Chicken breast, sauteed with fresh green chiles, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, topped with our special white cheese sauce, on a bed of Spanish Rice. Served with Ensalada de Casuela and a flour tortilla.

Chicken Mole Classico

$19.50

Traditionally served for festive occasions, weddings, and baptisms. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans and a flour tortilla.

Carne Picada

$19.75

Marinated Meat cooked "Picada Style" with Poblano and Serrano chiles, garlic, diced tomatoes and onions. Served with a White Cheese Quesadilla, Spanish Rice, and Refried Beans.

Carnitas Caseras de Puerco

$19.50

Slow-Simmered the way Caballeros in Mexico made it. Our Pork Carnitas are tender and delicious. Served with (4) soft corn tortillas, Roasted Green Tomatillo Salsa, Spanish Rice, and Refried Beans.

Stacked Enchilada Platter

$17.50

A traditional layered enchilada made with your choice of ONE filling. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Chile Relleno Platter

$17.95

Roasted Poblano Chile Stuffed with white cheese surrounded by fluffy whipped egg batter, deep fried, then baked in Rosita's own Green Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and a flour tortilla.

Sampler Platter

$20.25

When you're in the mood for a little of everything. Select (8) mini items. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, and Guacamole.

#67 Sampler Chiquito

$15.25

Rosita's Original Create-a-Combo (Copy)

1. (A) One Item with One Side

$10.25

Create your own combo by combining one item and one side of your choice.

1. (B) One Item with Two Sides

$12.95

Create your own combo by combining one item and two sides of your choice.

2. (A) Two Items with One Side

$13.75

Create your own combo by combining two items and one side of your choice.

2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides

$15.50

Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.

Combo Grande

$19.75

Choose one item and either a Cheese Chile Relleno OR an Original Burrito. Served with two sides of your choice.

Rosita's Classic Dinners (Copy)

4. Four Street Taco Platter

$15.95

Your choice of (Four) Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken Tacos OR (Four) Pork Carnitas Tacos served on soft corn tortillas with onioins and cilantro. Served with one side of your choice.

5. Mexican Favorite

$15.50

Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Bean Tostada

6. Machaca Dinner

$16.95

Served with a flour tortilla, rice and beans.

7. Specialty Burro Dinner

$18.95

Select from our Specialty Fillings. Served with two sides of your choice.

8. Original Burro Dinner

$17.25

Select from our Original Fillings. Served with rice and beans

9. Red Chile or Green Chile Dinner

$16.95

Choose Red or Green Chile Beef or Green Chile Pork. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and a flour tortilla.

10. Two Sonoran Enchiladas

$16.95

A deep-fried Corn Masa and Cheese Patty with your choice of enchilada sauce. Served with two sides of your choice.

11. Chorizo Con Huevos

$16.95

Our own Chorizo from a recipe that has been in the family for more than 100 years. Served with two eggs any style and two sides of your choice.

12. Huevos Rancheros Dinner

$16.95

Two eggs scrambled with diced onions, diced tomatoes, and green bell peppers. Topped with our green sauce and served with two sides of your choice and a flour tortilla.

Drinks (Copy)

Water

Soda Water

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mug Root Beer

$3.50

Caffeine Free

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Caffeine Free

Brisk Rasperry Iced Tea

$3.50

Minute Made Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Caffeine Free

Jarritos Bottled Mexican Soda

$3.50

Bottled Sarsaparilla

$3.50

Sioux City Sarsaparilla is know as "The Grand Daddy of all Root Beers". Sold in glass bottles and made with real cane sugar.

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Cherry flavored Cola

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Cherry flavored Sierra Mist

Milk

$3.50

Horchatta

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

A La Carte (Copy)

Taco

$6.95

Hard shell beef or chicken taco garnished with lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.

Street Taco

$4.95

Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken served on soft corn tortilla with onioins and cilantro.

Enchilada

$6.95

Cheese, Spinach, Chicken, or Beef enchilada with your choice of sauce.

Flauta

$6.95

Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, deep fried, and topped with guacamole.

Tostada

$6.95

A 6" crisp corn tortilla topeed with refried beans, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes.

Tamale

$6.95

Green Corn Tamale

$6.95

Your choice of a house made Red Beef or Green Corn Tamale smothered in our red, green, or white sauce.

Bean Burro

$6.95

Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla.

Original Burro

$11.50

Your choice of original filling wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Specialty Burro

$14.95

Your choice of specialty filling wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Mexican Flag Burrito

$16.50

Original Chimi

$14.95

Your choice of original filling wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, and topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Specialty Chimi

$16.95

Your choice of specialty filling wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, and topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Chile Relleno

$8.95

Roasted Poblano Chile Stuffed with white cheese surrounded by fluffy whipped egg batter, deep fried, then baked in Rosita's own Green Sauce

Cheeseburger

$8.50

A 1/3 lb hamburger patty garnished with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Primo Taco -A La Carte

$7.95

Pork Carnitas, Carne Asada, or Grilled Chicken Breast on a soft corn tortilla topped with cilantro and onions.

Fish Taco

$6.99

Your choice of sautéed or fried fish wrapped in a soft corn tortilla, garnished with shredded cabbage, limes, and Pico de Gallo.

Shrimp Taco

$7.95

Sautéed shrimp wrapped in a soft corn tortilla, garnished with shredded cabbage, limes, and Pico de Gallo.

Stacked Enchilada

$9.50

A traditional layered enchilada made with your choice of filling and smothered in one of our house made enchilada sauces.

Sonoran Enchilada

$7.25

A deep-fried Corn Masa and Cheese Patty with your choice of enchilada sauce.

Sides (Copy)

Side Spanish Rice

$3.50

Side Refried Beans

$3.50

Side Black Beans

$3.50

Side Pinto Beans

$3.50

Side Fideo

$3.50

Mexcan angel hair pasta

Side French Fries

$4.95

Ensalada de Casuela

$5.75

Steamed cabbage, corn, and carrots.

Side Garden Salad

$6.50

A mixture of Chopped lettuce, Shredded red cabbage and carrots, topped with diced tomatoes, Onions, Peppers and shredded cheddar cheese.

Extras (Copy)

Sm Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$2.75

Sm Side Guacamole

$2.25

Side Guacamole

$4.25

Side Cheese

$1.99

Side Jalapenos

$1.99

Side Mole Sauce

$3.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.25

Sm Side Tomatillo

$1.25

Lrg Side Tomatillo

$2.25

One Egg

$1.50

Sides of Sm Protein

$5.25

Side of Lg Protein

$8.95

Side of Grilled Protein

$10.95

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Side Pan Telera

$2.50

Side Enchilada Sauce

$2.50

Extra Hot Sauce 2oz

Extra Salsa 4oz

Extra Small Chips

Side Garnish

Side Onion

Side Strips

$1.99

Side Olives

Side Serranos

$1.95

Side Tomatoes

$1.25

Side Cilantro

Side Limes

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.95

Daily Specials (Copy)

Monday - Fajita Burro

$12.75

Fajita Burrito with your choice of Chicken or Beef, served with rice and beans.

Tuesday - Two Tacos

$12.75

(Two) Hard shell tacos with your choice of beef or chicken filling, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes, served with rice and beans.

Wednesday - Chimi Chiquita

$12.75

Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, topped with sour cream and guacamole, served with rice and beans.

Thursday - Cheese Enchilada & Taco

$12.75

Cheese enchilada and a hard shell chicken or beef taco, served with rice and beans.

Friday - Two Cheese Enchiladas

$12.75

( Two ) Cheese enchiladas, served with rice and beans.

Saturday - Chimi Chiquita

$12.75

Chiquita Chimichanga. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Sunday - Original Burro & Taco

$12.75

Chiquita Burrito with your choice Original filling and a Beef taco, served with rice and beans.

Kids Menu (Copy)

#15 One Item

$6.25

#16 Two Item

$8.25

#17 Mexican Hot Dog

$6.25

#18 Bn Burrito w/ Rice

$6.25

#19 Mini Chs Crisp

$6.25

#20 Mini Soft Fold

$6.25

#21 Cup Albondigas

$4.25

#22 Mini Combo Grande

$9.25

#23 Mini Combo Chiquita

$7.25

Kid Side Beans

$1.99

Kid side Rice

$1.99

Kid Side Fideo

$1.99

Kid Side Black Bn

$1.99

Side French Fries

$4.95

Kids Fountain Drink

$2.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mama Rosa spent several years working for other restaurants. With five children to provide for, days off were spent with her children picking cotton in the fields in Mesa, Tempe and Chandler. Her oldest son, Narcizo (Chicho), working by her side would often hold out his arm and say, "Someday, Mama, there will be a restaurant with Rosita's name on it." At Rosita's, she could proudly use her old family recipes, lovingly created and made with the finest ingredients.

Website

Location

960 W University dr., Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

