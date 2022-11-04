Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant

Taco Plate

Tacos Al Pasto (pictured): Marinated pork tacos filled with fresh onion, pineapple, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla. Street Tacos: Seasoned steak, fish or chicken tacos filled with fresh cabbage, onion, crumbled goat cheese, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla. Deep Fried Tacos: Just made fried white corn hard shell. Served with lettuce and cheese. Burnt Tacos: Just made fried white corn hard shell, cheddar cheese melted crispy on the outside with lettuce inside. Taco Burger: Two crunchy taco shells, with smashed Angus chuck ground beef, sliced American cheese, chile arbor sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion.