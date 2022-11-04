- Home
Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
8050 N Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80031
Popular Items
Munchies
Just Made Chips & Salsa
Fresh, made to order corn tortilla rounds with yummy salsa.
Guacamole Salad
Fresh, made to order corn tortilla rounds with fresh avocados, onions and tomatoes
Chile Cheese Fries
Hot crispy fries, topped with New Mexican green chile and cheese
Queso Dip
Hot and spicy queso, served with fresh made to order corn tortilla rounds.
Super Nachos
Chips topped with beans, beef, cheese, guacamole, jalapenos and sour cream
Burritos
Super Burrito
Smothered burrito topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Smothered Burrito
Your choice of protein, wrapped in a tortilla smothered with your choice of Chile.
Hand Held Burrito
Your choice of protein and chile wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito with your choice of filling, smothered with New Mexican green chili and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
Breakfast Whenevs
Classic Breakfast Combo
Your choice of pancakes, eggs and breakfast protein.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two flat cheese enchiladas topped with egg(s).
Huevos Mexicano
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs smothered with green chile, fried potatoes, refried beans, and two tortillas.
Rubios Special
Carnitas with two eggs smothered with green chili. Served with refried beans, fried potatoes, and two tortillas.
Scrambled Eggs & Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs mixed with Mexican sausage, served with fried potatoes, green chili, and two tortillas.
Southwest Breakfast
Two eggs smothered with green chili, fried potatoes, and two tortillas served with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or chorizo.
Traditional Breakfast
Two eggs, fried potatoes and choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or chorizo. Served with two tortillas or toast.
Faves
Gordita
Flour tortilla deep fried and filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, cheese, tomato and guac smothered with green chile.
Mexican Hamburger
Flour tortilla stuffed with a 1/3 lb. ground beef patty, fried onions, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and smothered with green chili.
Pablito
Homemade sopapilla stuffed with your choice of filling, lettuce, cheese and tomato smothered in New Mexican green chili.
Classic Eats
Enchilada Plate
Tasty red chili enchiladas, with your choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef.
Flautas Plate
Delicious shredded beef or chicken flautas, served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. Choice of sides are available for an additional charge.
Relleno Plate
Delicious crispy rellenos smothered with New Mexican green chili.
Taco Plate
Tacos Al Pasto (pictured): Marinated pork tacos filled with fresh onion, pineapple, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla. Street Tacos: Seasoned steak, fish or chicken tacos filled with fresh cabbage, onion, crumbled goat cheese, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla. Deep Fried Tacos: Just made fried white corn hard shell. Served with lettuce and cheese. Burnt Tacos: Just made fried white corn hard shell, cheddar cheese melted crispy on the outside with lettuce inside. Taco Burger: Two crunchy taco shells, with smashed Angus chuck ground beef, sliced American cheese, chile arbor sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion.
Tamale Plate
Tasty pork red chile tamales!
Tostada Plate
A fresh crispy fried tortilla, spread with refried beans or guacamole and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato.
COMBO
Can't decide? Create a combination.
New Mexican Plates
Costillas
Serving of delicious St Louis style ribs marinated in a unique New Mex Chile sauce and two tortillas.
Carne Adovada
Marinated pork dish seasoned with oregano, garlic and chili caribe served with green chili and two tortillas. Choice of sides are available for an additional charge.
Pork Chops
Two juicy pork chops served with green chili and two tortillas. Choice of sides are available for an additional charge. (Pictured with refried beans and Spanish rice)
Sizzling Fajitas
Grilled seasoned steak or chicken, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes served with sour cream, guacamole, tow tortillas, and pico de Gallo. Choice of sides are available for an additional charge. (Pictured with refried beans and Spanish rice)
Green Chile Plate
Delicious New Mexican green chili in a bowl, served with two tortillas. Choice of sides are available for an additional charge.
Carne Asada
Grilled seasoned steak, onions and jalapeño peppers and two tortillas. Choice of sides are available for an additional charge. (Pictured with refried beans and Spanish rice)