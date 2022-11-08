Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

Rossi's Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd

Mercerville, NJ 08619

Popular Items

The FAMOUS Rossiburger
The Big Caesar
Zuccinini Sticks

Appetizers

Zuccinini Sticks

$12.49

Our FAMOUS fresh cut zuccinini sticks hand rolled in fresh bread crumbs with homemade marinara

Italian Style Wings

$14.49

8 jumbo chicken wings, Italian seasoning with carmelized onions served in an iron skillet

Garlic Bread Appetizer

Garlic Bread Appetizer

$8.99

Fresh baked semolina stick bread with a garlic butter spread and a creamy three cheese dipping sauce

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$13.49

Fresh flour tortillas stuffed with pico de gallo, juicy grilled cicken and Mexican cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa

Buffalo Wings

$14.49

8 jumbo crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce with celery sticks and Bleu Cheese dressing

Rossi Potato Chips

$8.99

Heaping plate of fresh cooked potato chips served "Old School" plain and simple or jazzed up with "Old Bay" seasoning, your choice

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Battered and crisp with fresh marinara

Broccoli Rabe & Spicy Italian Sausage

$9.99

Broiled hot Italian sausage served over our signature broccoli rabe sauteed with roasted red peppers and chopped fresh garlic

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$13.49

6 shrimp crusted with sweet coconut served with our house made Gulden's Spicy orange marmalade

Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

Hot out of the over Bavarian Prestzel sticks salt crusted and served with home made alfredo sauce

Mussels Marinara

$12.99

Prince Edward Island fresh mussels sauteed with white wine, garlic, and our homemade marinara spiced with a pinch of red pepper

Meatball Sliders

$13.49

3 Rossi classic meatballs on fresh slider buns topped with shaved asiago cheese and fresh marinara

Shrimp Skewers

$12.99

Ponchi's Taquitos

$13.99

Soup

Potato Soup

$5.99

Salads

Bleu Cheese Wedge

Bleu Cheese Wedge

$12.49

Crisp wedge of Iceberg lettuce served with chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion and diced tomatoes, w/ house bleu cheese dressing

The Big Caesar

$12.49

Hand cut hearts of Romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in super creaby Caesar vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$7.99

Hand cut hearts of Romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons, w/ a super creamy Caesar dressing

Chopped Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Crisp Romaine, roasted red peppers, salami, black olives, provolone, fresh mozzarella, egg, and tuna, w/ Rossi's Italian vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$11.49

Romaine lettuce, Jersey tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamara olives and feta cheese w/ olive oil or red win vinegar

String Bean Salad

String Bean Salad

$12.25

Alfie's signature recipe for Italian string beans, fresh snipped beans cooked soft and slow, coated with olive oil, roasted red peppers and fresh chopped garlic with boiled potato and a touch of red onions

The Continental Salad

$12.49

Spring mix, apples, Mandarin oranges, carmelized walnuts, craisins and goat cheese with a citrus vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$5.99

Large Rossi Salad

$7.99

Burgers

The FAMOUS Rossiburger

The FAMOUS Rossiburger

$14.00

Hand-formed and flame broiled hamburger with lettuce, tomato or raw onion upon request

BYO Rossiburger

$14.00

Build it and enjoy it your way

Bacon & Cheddar

$14.99

Bacon and cheddar, onion, lettuce and tomato

Mushrooms and Swiss

$14.49

Sauteed mushrooms and sauteed onions with melted Swiss

Turkey Burger

$14.99

100% ground turkey with lettuce, tomato and onion on a Brioche roll

Chipotle Burger

$14.99

Spicy chipotle sauce, slice of tomato and a scoop of guacamole

Chambers-Burger

$14.99

Case's porkroll, lettuce, tomato and raw onion

The California Burger

$14.00

American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Broccoli Rabe Burger

$14.99

Sauteed broccoli rabe, sauteed onions and Provolone cheese

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Crispy bacon, American cheese, with an over-easy egg

"The Bambino"

$12.49

7oz hand-formed and flame broiled with American cheese on a Brioche roll

Veggie Burger

$11.49

Tomato Pies 12"

Tomato Pie w/ Gluten Free Crust

$13.99

Califonia tomatoes, mozzarella cheese (Build Your Own)

Arugula

$13.49

California tomatoes, baby arugula, olive oil, shaved parmigiano

Sausage & Basil

$14.99

California tomatoes, mozzerella cheese, fresh sweet Italian sausage, fresh basil

Jersey Shore

$14.49

California tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh sweet Italian sausage, green peppers, onions

Trenton Mustard Pie

$13.49

California tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, mustard

The Epicurean

$14.99

Roasted garlic, fresh basil, extra cheese

Pepperoni & Sausage

$14.99

California tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni

The Veggie

$14.49

California tomatoes, sauteed spinach, mozzarella cheese, sweet red peppers

Shrimp Tomato Pie

$16.99

Shrimp And Arugula Pie

$18.99

Tomato Pie

$12.50

Pastas

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$17.99

Our Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, served with tomatoes, chopped garlic, olive oil and a hint of cheese over angel hair

Spaghetti

$17.99

Rossi's meatballs or grilled spicy Italian sausage with homemade marinara

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Ted's creamy homemade Alfredo sauce over fettuccini

Vodka Rigatoni

$18.99

A light tomato cream sauce and fontina cheese cream sauce

Ravioli Rose

$18.49

Cheese stuffed ravioli in our tomato basil cream pan sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Rossi's own recipe of plump shrimp sauteed in olive oil, tomatoes and garlic with white wine, and celery served over angel hair pasta

Pencil Points

$17.99

Shrimp Primavera

$25.89

Pesto Ravioli

$22.49Out of stock

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.49

Sandwiches

Roast Pork Sandwich

Roast Pork Sandwich

$15.75

House roasted pork loin sliced thin topped with sauteed broccoli rabe and melted provolone with natural juices

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$14.00

Rossi's meatballs and fresh marinara on a torpedo roll with melted mozzaaarella dn parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Crispy breaded chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and a side of bleu cheese

Pork Roll Sandwich

$11.50

Case's 100_ year old recipte sliced thick and broiled with melted American cheese on a Kaiser roll

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$14.49

Traditional chicken parmigiana served on a torpedo roll

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.99

"Old School" House roasted beef sliced served with steaming hot gravy on white bread

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$18.99

Rossi's Italian Hot Dog

$12.49Out of stock

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$17.49

Rossi's Grilled Sausage Sandwich

$14.49

Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.99

Rossi Main Plates

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Two chicken breasts sauteed in olive oil with mushrooms, garlic and sweet Marsala wine with pencil points

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Thin slices of eggplant layered with fresh marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese with pencil points

Grilled Pork Chop

$22.49

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Fresh grilled salmon served over sauteed spinach or broccoli rabe

Lamb Chop

$29.99

Three 2" thick grilled seasoned lamb chops served with French fries and mint jelly

NY Strip Steak

$29.99+

Hand-cut Certified Angus Beef seared and broiled served with French fries

Rossiburger Steak Platter

Rossiburger Steak Platter

$19.99

Nonna's Stuffed Peppers

$22.49

Parmesan Encrusted Chicken Breast

$22.49Out of stock

Tuscan Salmon

$24.49Out of stock

Salmon With Pepper Glaze

$24.99

Family Favorites

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Tuesday Special

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.49

Wednesday Special

Aunt Pearl's Veal & Peppers

$20.99

Thursday Special

Cod Fish and Chips

$17.99

Friday Special

Pork Chop Giambotta

$21.49

Saturday Special

Sunday Gravy

$18.49

Sunday Special

Sides

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$5.69

Broccoli Florets

$5.69

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.69

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$5.69

Long Hots

$4.49

Mushrooms and Long Hots

$8.49

French Fries

$5.69

Cheese Fries

$5.69

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.69

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.69

Coleslaw

$3.49

Garlic Bread - Side

$6.75

Pencil Points

$5.99

Meatballs

$6.99

Re-Usable Take Out Bags

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Butternut Squash

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pencil Points

$7.99

Rossi Meatball over pencil points with butter or marinara and bread

Kids Ravioli

$7.99

5 giant cheese stuffed revioli buttered or with fresh marinara and bread

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

with french fries and honey mustard

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with french fries

Kids Rossi's Meatball Sliders

$7.99

2 mini meatball sliders with melted mozzarella, served with french fries

Kids Rossiburger Sliders

$7.99

2 mini sliders with french fries

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.99

New York Style Cherry Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.99

Dark Side of the Moon

$6.99

Tartufo

$7.99

Ice Cream

$4.99

Belgian Waffle and Ice Cream

$6.99

Cindy's Apple Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Kira's Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Home of the Rossiburger!

Location

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville, NJ 08619

