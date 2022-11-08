Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American
Rossi's Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Home of the Rossiburger!
Location
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville, NJ 08619
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
4.4 • 2,889
206 Farnsworth Ave Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurant