Rosso Pizzeria and Wine Bar

53 Montgomery Drive

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Gusti and Salumi

Carciofo

$14.00

wood fired artichoke + miso butter + soy glaze + firecracker aioli

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

crispy brussels + bacon pepper jam + goat cheese crema

Olivos

$12.00

warmed castelventrano olives + marcona almonds + rosemary + lemon

Curry Arancini

$12.00

sweet potato and fontina risotto balls + lime crema

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

arborio rice flour + green beans + green chile aioli

Meatballs

$16.00+

3 pork and veal meatballs + tomato sugo + herbed butter bread

Quattro of Carne

$15.50

4 cured meats + pickled fennel + olive tapenade + whole grain mustard

Quattro of Burrata

$21.00

Di Stefano Burrata + blueberry compote + housemade burrata + arugula + goat cheese + prosciutto + pizzetta

Pizzetta

$7.00

roman style flatbread + fresh herbs + shaved garlic

Soup

$12.00

Garlic Head

$4.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Insalata

Josh's Wedge

$15.00

little gem lettuce + gorgonzola dressing + pickeld red onion + sun ddried tomato + crispy prosciutto strips

Cindy's Pollo

$15.00

farm lettuce + house smoked chicken + apples + celery + candied walnuts + Pt. Reyes blue cheese + apple vinaigrette

Rosso Caesar

$13.50

chopped romaine + creamy lemon anchovy dressing + gorgonzola dolce + calabrian chiles

Capo

$13.00

local arugula + oven roasted artichokes + shaved parmigano reggiano + whole lemon vinaigrette

Piadine

Wedge Piadine

$19.00

Caesar Piadine

$19.00

Capo Piadine

$19.00

Cindy's Pollo Piadine

$19.00

Pizze

Oliva + Salsiccia

$21.00

red base + Caggiano sweet fennel sausage + mixed olives + mozzarella + slow roasted onions + basil

Margherita

$19.00

red base + mozzarella + basil + EVOO

Carne

$22.00

red base + rosemary + cured meats + mozzarella + pepperonata + parsley + EVOO

Asparago Capra

$21.00

white base + oven roasted asparagus + lemon goat cheese + carmelized onions + mozzarella + arugula

Pesto

$21.00

pine nut pesto base + house made chicken sausage + mozzarella + red onion + oven dried tomatos

Motto Guzzi

$22.00

white base + smoked mozzarella + Caggiano spicy italian sausage + slow roasted sweet onions + smoked olive oil + swiss chard

Funghi di Limone

$21.00

white base + oven roasted mixed mushrooms + teleggio & fontina cheeses + shaved artichokes + lemon oil + thyme

Pepperoni

$21.00

Red base + pepperoni + local mushrooms + house made mozzarella

Goomba

$23.00

Red base + sliced meatballs + bucatini pasta + house made mozzarella + oregano

Seasonal Pizze

$22.00

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Plates

Bolognese

$20.00

penne pasta + lightly spiced italian sausage + fennel and garlic tomato sugo + parmesan

Fried Chicken

$27.00

arborio rice flour fried boneless Rocky chicken + carmelized pancetta glaze + green onion smashed potatos

Fettucini Primavera

$25.00

pancetta + shitake mushrooms + sun dried tomato + basil + parmesan

Meatball Monday Everday

$20.00

bucatini pasta + pork and veal meatballs + spring tomato sugo

Side of green onions smashed potatos

$6.00

side green onion smashed potatos

Side of Polenta

$6.00

parmasen and fontina house ground polenta

Spring Polenta

$19.00

fontina and parmesan polenta + roasted baby squash + English peas + pepita gremolata

Goomba Meatballs

$21.00

fontina + parmesan polenta + 2 pork & veal meatballs + tomato sugo

Dessert

Strawberry Compote + Vinilla Creme Anglaise

Zeppole

$10.00

Ricotta based Italian doughnuts + strawberry compote + vanilla crème Anglaise

Bambini

Bambini fried mozzarella

$7.00

house fried mozzarella + marinara sauce

Salami and mozzarella plate

$7.00

couple slices of salami and a little cheese

chopped caesar

$7.00

romaine + caesar dressing + parm

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

marinara + cheese

Margherita

$11.00

marinara + mozzarella + basil

mac n cheese

$11.00

penne + fontina + parm

spaghetti & meatball

$12.00

spaghetti pasta + one meatball + parm

plain noodles

$8.00

spaghetti + butter + parm

Kids Pepperoni

$11.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Hank's Root Beer

$4.50

Hank's Black Cherry

$4.50

Hank's Grape Soda

$4.50

Hank's ORange Cream

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Housemade Sparkling Lemonade

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit Spritzer

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lg Frizzante

$6.00

Lg Naturale

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Beer

Draft

DFT Stella Artois

$8.00

DFT Moonlight Brewery Pills

$8.00

DFT Firestone Walker Hazy IPA

$8.00

Bottle/Can

Horse and Plow Cider

$15.00

Omission Gluten Free Ale

$7.50

Moonlight Brewery Death and Taxes

$8.00

Civilization Brewery, Bold as Love Un Hazy IPA

$8.00

Headlands Brewing Co. West Coast IPA

$8.00

Ration Ale Co. Non Alc Mexican Lager

$6.50

Wine

White

Adami Prosecco, Veneto Italy

$14.00+

Alma De Cattleya, Chardonnay, Sonoma County

$15.00+

Anselmi Garganega, Veneto, Italy

$11.00+

Balletto Vineyards, Pinot Gris

$12.00+

Bricoleur Vineyards Sparkling Rose of Pinot Noir, Russian River

$18.00+

Burgans, Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain

$11.00+

Castello Monaci, Verdeca, Puglia, Italy

$0.00+

Colosi, Grillo, Sicily, Italy

$0.00+

Domaine + Fils, Chardonnay. Chablis, France

$16.00+

Esperto Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Italy

$11.00+

Giuseppe Rogna, Arneis, Langhe, Italy

$13.00+

Grey Stack Sauvingon Blanc, Bennett Valley

$16.00+

Intent, Rose of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

$13.00+

Jean Marc Brocard, Chablis

$100.00

Kokomo Rose of Grenache, Dry Creek

$14.00+

Lina Lambrusco Rosso, Italy

$13.00+

Mac Rostie Chardonnay, Russian River

$16.00+

Prosecco Cocktail

$14.50

Tenuta Meraviglia, Vermentino, Liguria, Italy

$13.00+

The Crossings, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

$11.00+

Veramonte, Sauvignon Blanc, Casablanca, Chile

$11.00+

Villa Angela, Pecorino, Marche, Italy

$11.00+

White Peach Bellini

$14.50

Zenato Trebbiano, San Benedetto, Italy

$12.00+

Rose

Jaine Grenache Rose

$12.00+

Villa Wolfe Rose

$10.00+

Adelsheim Rose

$14.00+

Intent Rose

$14.00+

Morgante Rose

$12.00+

Kokomo Rose

$14.00+

Bricoleur Glass

$18.00

Bricoleur Btl

$72.00

Reds

Acinum Valpolicella, Veneto Italy

$11.00+

Adelsheim Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$17.00+

Davis Family Pinot Noir, Russian River

$16.00+

Domaine Des Lises, Crozes Hermitage, Syrah, France

$16.00+

Finca Linda Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$11.00+

Michel Magnien Pinot Noir, Burgundy, France

$18.00+

Paitin Nebbiolo, Langhe, Italy

$13.00+

Poliziano Sangiovese, Chianti, Italy

$12.00+

Ridolfi Brune, Italy

$16.00+

The Gardener Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

$14.00+

Triton Tempranillo, Rioja Spain

$11.00+

Turley Zinfandel, The Juvenile, Paso Robles

$16.00+

Watkins Family Zinfandel , Bennett Valley

$15.00+

Flights

3 x 3oz

$21.00

4 x 3 oz

$28.00

5 x 3 oz

$34.00

Coffee

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Black Tea

$6.00

Herbal Tea

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Decaf Capuccino

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Americano

$4.00

Decaf Macchito

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood Fired Pizza, Pasta, locally sourced ingredients, the best fried chicken ever, great wine list!!

Website

Location

53 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Directions

