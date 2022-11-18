Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rossoblu

2,691 Reviews

$$$

1124 San Julian St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Order Again

Popular Items

ORECHIETTE
TAGLIATELLE RAGU
MIXED BABY LETTUCES

ANTIPASTI

BREAD BASKET

BREAD BASKET

$9.00

anchovy butter, fava e cicoria, onion friggione

MARINATED OLIVES

MARINATED OLIVES

$8.00

Fresno chili, orange zest, fennel pollen

VALBRUNA'S EGGPLANT

VALBRUNA'S EGGPLANT

$14.00

tomato sugo, basil, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

MIXED BABY LETTUCES

MIXED BABY LETTUCES

$15.00

fine herbs, lemon vinaigrette

CHICORY CAESAR

$17.00

castelfranco, radicchio, breadcrumbs, parmigiano reggiano, caesar dressing

BRAISED PORK MEATBALLS

BRAISED PORK MEATBALLS

$18.00

garlic pizza bianca

GRILLED HOUSE SAUSAGE

GRILLED HOUSE SAUSAGE

$17.00

braised peppers and onions

SIDE ARUGULA SALAD

$8.00

a simple arugula salad with a side of lemon vinaigrette

SIDE HEIRLOOM BEANS

$8.00

a delicious mix of stewed heirloom beans

PASTA

TAGLIATELLE RAGU

TAGLIATELLE RAGU

$28.00

beef, pork, not too much tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RISOTTO

$30.00

toasted pumpkin seeds, Pecorino Romano

TORTELLONI

TORTELLONI

$27.00

swiss chard, ricotta, burro e oro (tomato sugo and butter)

ORECHIETTE

ORECHIETTE

$29.00

duck ragu, pecorino romano

MAINS

HANGER STEAK (8oz)

HANGER STEAK (8oz)

$41.00

pea tendrils, potato puree, anchovy butter

WOOD-GRILLED TROUT

WOOD-GRILLED TROUT

$42.00

warmed potato + green bean salad, confit tomatoes, basil pesto

HALF CHICKEN

HALF CHICKEN

$39.00

braised collard greens, guanciale, chicken jus, lemon

ILARIOS GRIGLIATA

ILARIOS GRIGLIATA

$74.00

20oz pork tomahawk, house sausage, fresh charred cabbage, cipollini, agrodolce, crispy sage

DRY-AGED RIBEYE

DRY-AGED RIBEYE

$137.00

heirloom beans, baby lettuces

SIDES

CHARRED BROCCOLINI

CHARRED BROCCOLINI

$15.00

anchovy, ricotta salata, bread crumbs

GRILLED HOUSE SAUSAGE

GRILLED HOUSE SAUSAGE

$17.00

braised peppers and onions

YUKON NEW POTATOES

$14.00

lemon, fried herbs, balsamic reduction

ROASTED RAINBOW CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED RAINBOW CAULIFLOWER

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted rainbow cauliflower, green romesco, fermented butter, Marcona almonds, Fresno chili, spiced yogurt

PIZZA - 12"

VEGANISSIMA PIZZA

VEGANISSIMA PIZZA

$21.00

tomato, rapini, garlic, salt-cured olives, capers, chilies, mint, parsley, basil, EVOO

QUEEN MARGHERITA PIZZA

QUEEN MARGHERITA PIZZA

$21.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, EVOO

DIAVOLINA PIZZA

DIAVOLINA PIZZA

$21.00

pork belly, mozzarella, provolone, rapini, mushroom, tomato, chili oil, garlic

PEPPERONI PIZZA

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$21.00

cup and crisp pepperoni, tomato, cheese

ES-CA-ROLE PIZZA

ES-CA-ROLE PIZZA

$21.00

escarole, red onion, salt-cured olives, chilies, mozzarella, smoked provolone

SALAMI HONEY PIZZA

SALAMI HONEY PIZZA

$21.00

spicy salami, provolone, grana padano, buckwheat honey

FUNGHI PIZZA

FUNGHI PIZZA

$21.00

caramelized onion, smoked mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, red onion, garlic

SAUSAGE RABE PIZZA

SAUSAGE RABE PIZZA

$21.00

housemade fennel sausage, rapini, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, garlic, crushed chili

DOLCI

OLIVE OIL CAKE

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$14.00

ricotta crema, market berries

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$15.00

almond cake, coffee soak, chocolate-almond mousse, candied cocoa nib cream

PASTA TOOLS

PASTA ROLLING BOARD

PASTA ROLLING BOARD

$75.00

Board has counter edge to help secure in place while working. 75 x 50 x 1.2 cm. Imported from Italy. Imprinted with Rossoblu logo.

MATTARELLO

MATTARELLO

$60.00

This rolling pin, 80 cm in length, is made of beechwood. Imported from Italy. Imprinted with Rossoblu logo.

MATTARELLO AND BOARD

MATTARELLO AND BOARD

$110.00

Pin is made of beechwood, 80 cm in length. Board has counter edge to help secure in place while working, 75 x 50 x 1.2 cm Both are imprinted with Rossoblu logo. Both imported from Italy.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are located at City Market South in downtown Los Angeles. Our menu features hand crafted pastas, wood fired meats and market fresh produce, along with a well curated wine list. Gift the experience!

Website

Location

1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions

