Rosso Pomodoro Pizza 29th Place
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
ROSSOPOMODORO is a multi-unit pizza restaurant based in Italy with over 100 locations across Europe. The company serves Neapolitan style pizza crafted with authentic Italian ingredients such as flour, Buffalo mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil and 8 varieties of tomatoes, then cooked to order in their patented pizza ovens made in Italy resulting in pizza where every bite tells a story.
Location
7505 E. 29th Pl, Denver, CO 80238