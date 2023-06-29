A map showing the location of RozuView gallery

APPETIZERS

VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS (3 UNITS)

$9.00Out of stock

Vegg DUMPLINGS S (3 UNITS)

$11.00Out of stock

TUNA TARTARE CAKE (1 UNID)

$13.00

POKES BOWLS

BUILD YOUR OWN

$18.00+

SIGNATURE ROZU POKE

$20.00

PERUVIAN POKE

$18.00

HAWAIIAN POKE

$18.00

NINJA CHK TERIYAKI

$0.18

DRINKS

SAN PELLEGRINO

$7.00

AQUA PANNA

$5.00

COKE ZERO

$3.75

REGULAR COKE

$3.75

INCA KOLA REGULAR

$3.75

INKA KOLA DIET

$3.75

Small San Pere

$5.00

ADD ONs

Avocado

$4.00

Extra protein scoop

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

200 E. Flagler ST, Miami, FL 33132

Directions

