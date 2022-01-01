- Home
Rotelli - Boynton Beach
830 North Congress Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Appetizers
Crispy Calamari
Lightly seasoned and fried calamari, served with a side of our signature marinara sauce and lemon
Meatballs & Ricotta
3 meatballs with a scoop of ricotta cheese fresh basil and homemade marinara sauce
Mussels Marinara
Prince Edward Island mussels, sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil
Mozarella Sticks
3 Homemade fried mozzarella triangles served with our signature marinara sauce
La Caprese
Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and red onions served with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Bruschetta Italiana
Fresh tomatoes, red onions, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil served on toasted slices of Italian garlic bread
Arancini Rice Ball
Rice ball stuffed with ground beef, peas and mozzarella cheese in a bed of our signature marinara sauce & ricotta cheese
Chicken Wings
Ten wings, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery, tossed with your choice of buffalo, honeygarlic or barbecue sauce
Avocado Brushetta
Bruschetta mix with avocado, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze on toasted Italian garlic bread
Pear Fioccis
Small pasta "purses" stuffed with ricotta and pear, served in a gorganzola and walnut cream sauce
Eggplant Rollatini
Lightly egg battered eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella then baked.
Rotelli's Famous Salads
Malibu Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, red onions and a side of our famous homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a bread bowl
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes and red onions with our famous homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Rotelli's version of the classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of creamy Caesar dressing.
Pecan Encrusted Chicken Salad
Candied pecan encrusted chicken served over a bed of Romaine lettuce with candied pecans, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Blacked or Grilled Salmon Salad
8oz of grilled salmon over romaine lettuce, shredded carrots and red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini and kalamata olives with a lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl
Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, walnuts, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese with a side of our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl
Goat Cheese Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, walnuts, avocado, dried cranberries & goat cheese with homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomato, marinated roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts. Served in a bread bowl with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula & Prosciutto Salad
Arugula, prosciutto, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes and shaved parmesan served in a bread bowl with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Rotelli Cobb Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes and Avocado served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Savory Soups
Gourmet Pastas
D/Tomato Sauce
D/Marinara Sauce
D/Meat Sauce
D/Meatballs
D/Sausage
D/Alfredo Sauce
D/Baked Ziti
D/Meat Lasagna
1 pound of homemade lasagna with ground beef, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheeses with our signature tomato basil sauce
D/Penne Alla Vodka
Fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce, tossed with penne pasta
D/Penne Chicken and Broccoli
Grilled chicken with broccoli, garlic and fresh tomatoes, sauteed in a light white wine sauce, tossed with penne pasta
D/Angel Hair Alla Rotelli
Fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, peas and sun dried tomatoes in a basil-garlic white wine sauce over angel hair pasta
D/Eggplant Parm
Traditional eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese -served with a side of pasta
D/Linguine Carbonara
Crispy bacon, minced caramelized onions, pecorino and Romano cheeses, tossed with a cream sauce, over linguine pasta
D/Eggplant Rollatini
Lightly egg battered eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella served with your choice of pasta
D/Penne Napolitana
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, and green peppers tossed in a red sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
D/Bella Rotelli Penne
A smooth cheddar taste cream sauce with fire roasted tomatoes and hints of parmesan
D/Five Cheese Ravioli "Gigante"
Three oversized raviolis stuffed with garlic, parmesan, asiago, sharp provolone, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of sauce.
Chicken and Veal
D/Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast layered with ricotta cheese, baked with tomoato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of pasta of your choice.
D/Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta
D/Chicken Francese
Lightly egg battered chicken, sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon white wine, served over your choice of pasta.
D/Chicken Picatta
Sauteed chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.
D/Sicilian Thai Chicken
A taste of Thai, peanut sauce coconut milk, baked to perfection.
D/Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlets layered with ricotta cheese, tomato basil sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta of your choice.
D/Veal Marsala
Veal medallions sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
D/Veal Francese
Lightly egg battered veal, sauteed with fresh mushrooms, in a lemon white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
D/Grilled Spa Chicken Breast
Twelve herb marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, served over a bed of vegetables
D/Veal Picatta
Sauteed veal medallions in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.
Seafood
Balsamic Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon, topped with our balsamic glaze and vegetables
Cod Francese
Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce, served over linguine
Salmon Arrosta
Grilled salmon served in a roasted garlic lemon wine sauce over sauteed tomatoes, red onions and spinach served over linguine
Linguine with Clam Sauce
Choice of red or white clam sauce served over a bed of linguine
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp in a light garlic lemon sauce tossed with linguine
Seafood Festival for 2
Olive oil and garlic, shrimp, mussels, calamari, clams and fresh basil in your choice of red or white sauce over linguine
Sicilian Thai Salmon
A taste of Thai, peanut sauce coconut milk, baked to perfection
Sides
Side Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Side Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Side Pasta With Butter
Side Alla Vodka Sauce
Side Meat Sauce
Garlic Rolls
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Side French Fries
Mixed Vegetables
3 Meatballs
2 Sausages
Spinach
Broccoli
Side Sweet Potato Fries
2oz Dressing
4oz Dressing
4 oz marinara
Side Pasta With Alfredo
Side Grill Chicken
Side Crispy Chicken
Side Pecan Chicken
Famous Family Pizza
Gourmet & Brazilian Pizza
Rachel Ray's Favorite Pizza
A base of olive oil & garlic with spinach, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes & goat cheese.
White
A blend of ricotta, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
The Milano
Sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, basil and mozzarella
Napoletana
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese
Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese
Al Fresco
Fresh sliced tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese
Vegetarian
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, eggplant, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese
Rotelli Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese
Meat Amore
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
House Specialty Nonna's
A mouthwatering 16" "Square" thin crust pizza with fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and marinara sauce
Buffalo Pizza
Crispy chicken, blue cheese, buffalo sauce & mozzarella
Protuguesa
Ham, calabresa, black olives, onions, green peppers, eggs and mozzarella
Quatro Formaggi
Mozzarella, parmesan, gorgonzola and catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese)
Chicken & Catupiry
Shredded chicken, catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese) and mozzarella
Margherita
Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella
BBQ Pizza
Barbecue sauce base, grilled chicken (diced), diced onion, topped with mozzarella cheese and drizzle with barbecue sauce
Tuesday Pizza
Italian Sandwiches
Italian Combo Sandwich
Imported Italian Genoa salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, fresh tomatoes and red onions with our house vinaigrette dressing on toasted Italian bread
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Lightly breaded chicken breast with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toast Italian bread
Traditional Steak, Onion & Cheese Sandwich
Shaved Ribeye steak, with caramelized onions and melted mozzarella cheese on toasted Italians bread
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Italian sausage smothered with green peppers, onions and tomato sauce on toasted Italian bread
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread
Grilled Spa Chicken Breast Sandwich
Twelve herb marinated chicken breast with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and red onions on toasted Italian bread with our balsamic dressing
Arugula, Prosciutto & Peppers Sandwich
Arugula, Prosciutto, marinated roasted red peppers served on toasted Italian bread shaved parmesan, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
Rotelli's Wraps
Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, bacon and our balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Malibu Wrap
Our most popular salad is now a wrap! Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, red onions, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, bacon and ranch dressing
Pecan Wrap
Pecan encrusted chicken, lettuce, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, candied pecans & our balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Arugula, Prosciutto & Peppers Wrap
Calzone & Stromboli
Kid's Menu
Desserts
FIRE
ON SPLIT (Copy)
Combos & Specials
Lunch Entrees
L/Spaghetti & Meatballs
L/Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
L/Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta
L/Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of tossed pasta of your choice
L/Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly egg battered eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of tossed pasta of your choice
L/Fettuccine Alfredo
L/Baked Ziti
Ziti tossed with ricotta cheese and tomato basil sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked
L/Penne Chicken & Broccoli
Grilled chicken with broccoli, garlic and fresh tomatoes, sauteed in a light white wine sauce, and tossed with penne pasta
L/Penne Alla Vodka
Fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce
L/"Bella Rotelli Penne with Chicken"
2008 American Cheesemaker Award winner "BellVitanio" is paired with a white wine pink cream sauce, chicken and fire-roasted tomatoes, to create a uniquely smooth cheddar taste with hints of parmesan cheese....exquisite!!
L/World Famous
Half a sandwich with a cup of soup or salad and a slice of cheese pizza
L/Chicken Piccata
L/Chicken Francese
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast with a layer of ricotta cheese, tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella, on toasted Italian bread
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Lightly egg battered eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella, on toasted Italian bread
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich
Italian sausage smothered with green peppers, onions and marinara sauce, on toasted Italian bread
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Classic meatballs with tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella, on toasted Italian bread
Grilled Spa Chicken Breast Sandwich
Twelve-herb marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, on toasted Italian bread with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Italian Combo Sandwich
Imported Italian genoa salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions with our homemade vinaigrette dressing, served on Italian bread, cold or toasted
Traditional Steak, Onion & Cheese Sandwich
Shaved ribeye steak with caramelized onions and melted mozzarella, on toasted Italian bread
Wraps
Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing in a tomato basil wrap
Malibu Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette in a tomato basil wrap. Our most popular salad is now a wrap!
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese in a tomato basil wrap
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon and ranch dressing, in a tomato basil wrap
Pecan Chicken Wrap
Pecan encrusted chicken, assorted greens with crumbled gorgonzola, mandarin oranges and candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, in a tomato basil wrap
Calzones & Stromboli
Stuffed Calzone
A blend of ricotta, mozzarella, and pecorino romano cheeses and your choice of any three pizza toppings, served with marinara
Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, salami and mozzarella, served with marinara
Pepperoni Bread
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pinch of Romano, served with marinara
Children's Menu
FIRE
ON SPLIT
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL
EB/Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
EB/Spaghetti with Meatballs
EB/Spaghetti with Sausage
EB/Individual Cheese Pizza with Any One Topping
EB/Baked Ziti
EB/Meat Lasagna
EB/Angel Hair Alla Rotelli
EB/Eggplant Parmigiana
EB/Shrimp Scampi
EB/Linguini with Clam Sauce
EB/Penne Alla Vodka
EB/Penne Chicken & Broccoli
EB/Chicken Parmigiana
EB/Chicken Marsala
EB/Chicken Francese
EB/Cod Francese
EB/Spa Grilled Chicken Breast
EB/Veal Parmigiana
FIRE
ON SPLIT
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Merlot GLS
Pinot Noir GLS
Chianti GLS
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Merlot BTL
Pinot Noir BTL
Chianti BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon Large BTL
Merlot Large BTL
Pinot Noir Large BTL
Chianti Large BTL
Chardonnay GLS
Pinot Grigio GLS
Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Chardonnay BTL
Pinot Grigio BTL
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Beer
Water
Juice
Fountain Soda
Ice Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Rotelli, pizza, pasta, perfect
830 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426