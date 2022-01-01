Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rotelli - Boynton Beach

830 North Congress Avenue

Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Order Again

Appetizers

Crispy Calamari

$15.99

Lightly seasoned and fried calamari, served with a side of our signature marinara sauce and lemon

Meatballs & Ricotta

$12.99

3 meatballs with a scoop of ricotta cheese fresh basil and homemade marinara sauce

Mussels Marinara

$15.99

Prince Edward Island mussels, sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil

Mozarella Sticks

$12.99

3 Homemade fried mozzarella triangles served with our signature marinara sauce

La Caprese

$12.99

Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and red onions served with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Bruschetta Italiana

$11.99

Fresh tomatoes, red onions, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil served on toasted slices of Italian garlic bread

Arancini Rice Ball

$11.99

Rice ball stuffed with ground beef, peas and mozzarella cheese in a bed of our signature marinara sauce & ricotta cheese

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Ten wings, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery, tossed with your choice of buffalo, honeygarlic or barbecue sauce

Avocado Brushetta

$13.99

Bruschetta mix with avocado, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze on toasted Italian garlic bread

Pear Fioccis

$13.99

Small pasta "purses" stuffed with ricotta and pear, served in a gorganzola and walnut cream sauce

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.99

Lightly egg battered eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella then baked.

Rotelli's Famous Salads

All Rotelli salads are prepared fresh-to-order and served with your choice of dressing: Caesar, Creamy Italian, Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Greek and Our House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette. Add a freshly baked bread bowl to any salad for $.99 Add chicken for $3.99 / Add Shrimp for $5.99

Malibu Chopped Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, red onions and a side of our famous homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a bread bowl

House Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes and red onions with our famous homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Rotelli's version of the classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of creamy Caesar dressing.

Pecan Encrusted Chicken Salad

$16.99

Candied pecan encrusted chicken served over a bed of Romaine lettuce with candied pecans, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Blacked or Grilled Salmon Salad

$21.99

8oz of grilled salmon over romaine lettuce, shredded carrots and red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis with a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini and kalamata olives with a lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl

Gorgonzola Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, walnuts, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese with a side of our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl

Goat Cheese Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, walnuts, avocado, dried cranberries & goat cheese with homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Antipasto Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomato, marinated roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts. Served in a bread bowl with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula & Prosciutto Salad

$14.99

Arugula, prosciutto, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes and shaved parmesan served in a bread bowl with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Rotelli Cobb Salad

$15.99

Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes and Avocado served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Savory Soups

Our flavorful soups are the perfect beginning to a delicious Rotelli meal!

Pasta Fagioli

$5.99+

Italian Wedding

$5.99+

Rotelli Soup of the Day

$5.99+

Gourmet Pastas

D/Tomato Sauce

$15.99

D/Marinara Sauce

$15.99

D/Meat Sauce

$17.99

D/Meatballs

$17.99

D/Sausage

$17.99

D/Alfredo Sauce

$19.99

D/Baked Ziti

$17.99

D/Meat Lasagna

$19.99

1 pound of homemade lasagna with ground beef, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheeses with our signature tomato basil sauce

D/Penne Alla Vodka

$20.99

Fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce, tossed with penne pasta

D/Penne Chicken and Broccoli

$20.99

Grilled chicken with broccoli, garlic and fresh tomatoes, sauteed in a light white wine sauce, tossed with penne pasta

D/Angel Hair Alla Rotelli

$20.99

Fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, peas and sun dried tomatoes in a basil-garlic white wine sauce over angel hair pasta

D/Eggplant Parm

$20.99

Traditional eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese -served with a side of pasta

D/Linguine Carbonara

$22.99

Crispy bacon, minced caramelized onions, pecorino and Romano cheeses, tossed with a cream sauce, over linguine pasta

D/Eggplant Rollatini

$22.99

Lightly egg battered eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella served with your choice of pasta

D/Penne Napolitana

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, and green peppers tossed in a red sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese

D/Bella Rotelli Penne

$20.99

A smooth cheddar taste cream sauce with fire roasted tomatoes and hints of parmesan

D/Five Cheese Ravioli "Gigante"

Three oversized raviolis stuffed with garlic, parmesan, asiago, sharp provolone, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of sauce.

Chicken and Veal

D/Chicken Parmigiana

$22.99

Breaded chicken breast layered with ricotta cheese, baked with tomoato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of pasta of your choice.

D/Chicken Marsala

$22.99

Chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta

D/Chicken Francese

$22.99

Lightly egg battered chicken, sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon white wine, served over your choice of pasta.

D/Chicken Picatta

$22.99

Sauteed chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.

D/Sicilian Thai Chicken

$20.99

A taste of Thai, peanut sauce coconut milk, baked to perfection.

D/Veal Parmigiana

$24.99

Breaded veal cutlets layered with ricotta cheese, tomato basil sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta of your choice.

D/Veal Marsala

$24.99

Veal medallions sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

D/Veal Francese

$24.99

Lightly egg battered veal, sauteed with fresh mushrooms, in a lemon white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

D/Grilled Spa Chicken Breast

$22.99

Twelve herb marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, served over a bed of vegetables

D/Veal Picatta

$24.99

Sauteed veal medallions in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.

Seafood

Balsamic Glazed Salmon

$25.99

Grilled salmon, topped with our balsamic glaze and vegetables

Cod Francese

$24.99

Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce, served over linguine

Salmon Arrosta

$26.99

Grilled salmon served in a roasted garlic lemon wine sauce over sauteed tomatoes, red onions and spinach served over linguine

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$23.99

Choice of red or white clam sauce served over a bed of linguine

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Sauteed shrimp in a light garlic lemon sauce tossed with linguine

Seafood Festival for 2

$49.99

Olive oil and garlic, shrimp, mussels, calamari, clams and fresh basil in your choice of red or white sauce over linguine

Sicilian Thai Salmon

$24.99

A taste of Thai, peanut sauce coconut milk, baked to perfection

Sides

Side Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$6.99

Side Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$6.99

Side Pasta With Butter

$6.99

Side Alla Vodka Sauce

$8.99

Side Meat Sauce

$8.99

Garlic Rolls

$2.99+

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Mixed Vegetables

$6.99

3 Meatballs

$7.99

2 Sausages

$7.99

Spinach

$6.99

Broccoli

$6.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

2oz Dressing

$0.80

4oz Dressing

$1.60

4 oz marinara

$1.99

Side Pasta With Alfredo

$8.99

Side Grill Chicken

$5.99

Side Crispy Chicken

$5.99

Side Pecan Chicken

$6.99

Famous Family Pizza

Individual 10" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Gourmet & Brazilian Pizza

Rachel Ray's Favorite Pizza

$16.99+

A base of olive oil & garlic with spinach, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes & goat cheese.

White

$14.99+

A blend of ricotta, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

The Milano

$15.99+

Sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, basil and mozzarella

Napoletana

$16.99+

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese

Hawaiian

$13.99+

Ham, pineapple, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese

Al Fresco

$15.99+

Fresh sliced tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese

Vegetarian

$15.99+

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, eggplant, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese

Rotelli Pizza

$15.99+

Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese

Meat Amore

$15.99+

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

House Specialty Nonna's

$20.99

A mouthwatering 16" "Square" thin crust pizza with fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and marinara sauce

Buffalo Pizza

$15.99+

Crispy chicken, blue cheese, buffalo sauce & mozzarella

Protuguesa

$15.99+

Ham, calabresa, black olives, onions, green peppers, eggs and mozzarella

Quatro Formaggi

$15.99+

Mozzarella, parmesan, gorgonzola and catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese)

Chicken & Catupiry

$15.99+

Shredded chicken, catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese) and mozzarella

Margherita

$14.99+

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella

BBQ Pizza

$15.99+

Barbecue sauce base, grilled chicken (diced), diced onion, topped with mozzarella cheese and drizzle with barbecue sauce

Tuesday Pizza

$11.98

Italian Sandwiches

Italian Combo Sandwich

$11.99

Imported Italian Genoa salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, fresh tomatoes and red onions with our house vinaigrette dressing on toasted Italian bread

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toast Italian bread

Traditional Steak, Onion & Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Shaved Ribeye steak, with caramelized onions and melted mozzarella cheese on toasted Italians bread

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Italian sausage smothered with green peppers, onions and tomato sauce on toasted Italian bread

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread

Grilled Spa Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.99

Twelve herb marinated chicken breast with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and red onions on toasted Italian bread with our balsamic dressing

Arugula, Prosciutto & Peppers Sandwich

$13.99

Arugula, Prosciutto, marinated roasted red peppers served on toasted Italian bread shaved parmesan, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette

Rotelli's Wraps

Chicken BLT Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, bacon and our balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Malibu Wrap

$11.49

Our most popular salad is now a wrap! Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, red onions, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.49

Crispy chicken, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, bacon and ranch dressing

Pecan Wrap

$11.49

Pecan encrusted chicken, lettuce, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, candied pecans & our balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Arugula, Prosciutto & Peppers Wrap

$11.99

Calzone & Stromboli

Stuffed Calzone

$15.99

A blend of ricotta, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese with your choice of any three pizza toppings

Stromboli

$14.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami and mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Bread

$14.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and Italian seasonings rolled. Served with marinara

Kid's Menu

Kids Pasta with Butter or Tomato Sauce

$7.99

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$9.99

Kids Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$10.99

Kids Tomato Basil Sauce

$7.99

Kids Baked Ziti

$10.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli w/ Tomato Sauce

$9.99

Kids Linguini with One Meatball

$9.99

Desserts

Cannoli (2)

$8.99

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.99

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Tiramisu

$8.99

Milky Way Cake

$8.99

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL

All Early Bird Dinners Include: Fresh 2 Homemade Garlic Rolls & a Cup of Soup or Side Salad

EB/Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$16.99

EB/Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.99

EB/Spaghetti with Sausage

$16.99

EB/Individual Cheese Pizza with Any One Topping

$14.99

EB/Baked Ziti

$16.99

EB/Meat Lasagna

$18.99

EB/Angel Hair Alla Rotelli

$18.99

EB/Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.99

EB/Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

EB/Linguini with Clam Sauce

$21.99

EB/Penne Alla Vodka

$18.99

EB/Penne Chicken & Broccoli

$19.99

EB/Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

EB/Chicken Marsala

$20.99

EB/Chicken Francese

$20.99

EB/Cod Francese

$21.99

EB/Spa Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.99

EB/Veal Parmigiana

$21.99

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$8.00

Merlot GLS

$7.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00

Chianti GLS

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$28.00

Merlot BTL

$25.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$25.00

Chianti BTL

$25.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Large BTL

$48.00

Merlot Large BTL

$46.00

Pinot Noir Large BTL

$46.00

Chianti Large BTL

$46.00

Chardonnay GLS

$8.50

Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.50

Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$25.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$29.00

Beer

Budweiser

$6.99

Bud Light

$6.99

Corona

$6.99

Michelob Ultra

$6.99

Miller Lite

$6.99

Samuel Adams

$6.99

Blue Moon

$6.99

Heineken

$6.99

Peroni

$7.99

Water

Small Pellegrino Water

$2.99

Large Pellegrino Water

$4.99

Small Acqua Panna

$2.99

Large Acqua Panna

$4.99

Free Water

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.29

Soda 20oz

Regular Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Soda 2L

Regular Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Fountain Soda

Regular Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Gingerale

$3.49

Club Soda

$3.49

Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.99

Coffee

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.99

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$34.99+

Bruschetta Italiana

$24.99+

Sausage and Peppers

$34.99+

La Caprese

$34.99+

Meatballs

$34.99+

Mussels Marinara

$39.99+

Antipasto

$44.99+

Rolls by the Dozen

$4.99

Salads

House Salad

$39.99+

Caeser Salad

$39.99+

Greek Salad

$44.99+

Gorgonzola Salad

$49.99+

Malibu Chopped Salad

$49.99+

Pecan Encrusted Chicken Salad

$49.99+

Soups

1 Quart Pasta Fagioli

$16.99

1 Quart Soup of the Day

$16.99

Subs/Wraps

Chicken BLT Wrap

$48.99+

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$48.99+

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$48.99+

Malibu Wrap

$54.99+

Ham & Cheese Sub

$54.99+

Italian Combo Sub

$54.99+

Grill Spa Chicken Sub

$54.99+

Baked Items

Cheese Ravioli

$49.99+

Baked Ziti

$49.99+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$54.99+

Lasagna

$59.99+

Eggplant Rollatini

$69.99+

Pizzas

5 or more 16" Pizzas

$11.99

10 or more 16" Pizzas

$10.99

Pastas

Spaghetti or Penne

$38.99+

Spaghetti or Penne Bolognese

$48.99+

Penne Alla Vodka

$54.99+

Penne Alfredo

$54.99+

Bella Rotelli

$54.99+

Penne Chicken & Broccoli

$54.99+

Desserts

Cannoli

$49.99

Tiramisu

$64.99

Cheesecake

$69.99

Chocolate Decadence

$69.99

Assortment of 4 Desserts

$78.99

Extras

1 Quart of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$10.99

1 Quart of Marinara Sauce

$10.99

1 Quart of Tomato Basil Sauce

$10.99

Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$54.99+

Chicken Parmigiana

$54.99+

Chicken Marsala

$59.99+

Chicken Picatta

$59.99+

Chicken Francese

$59.99+

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$64.99+

Veal Marsala

$69.99+

Veal Piccata

$69.99+

Veal Francese

$69.99+

Seafood

Calamari Fra Diavolo/Marinara

$76.99+

Clam Sauce w/ Pasta

$79.99+

Shrimp Parmigiana

$79.99+

Shrimp Scampi

$79.99+

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$79.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
