Rotelli Tamarac 10101 West Commercial Boulevard

10101 West Commercial Boulevard

Tamarac, FL 33351

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 16" Cheese Pizza
Malibu Chopped Salad
Chicken Parmigiana

Famous Family Pizza

Individual 10" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Gourmet Pizza

10" Rotelli Pizza

$15.99

Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

10" Napoletana

$14.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

10" Meat Amore

$14.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

10" Hawaiian

$13.99

Ham, pineapple, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.

10" Al Fresco

$14.99

Fresh sliced tomatoes,Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, basil, fresh garlic, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese. (add sauce for 1.29)

10" White

$13.99

A blend of ricotta, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese (no sauce). (add sauce for $1.29)

10" Vegetarian

$13.99

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, eggplant, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.

10" Buffalo Pizza

$14.99

Crispy chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.

10" Milano

$14.99

Sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, basil and mozzarella

10" Rachel Ray's Favorite Pizza

$15.99

A base of olive oil & garlic with spinach, sundried tomatoes, artichokes & goat cheese.

10" BBQ PIizza

$14.99

10" Catarina

$14.99

10" San Remo

$14.99

10" Margherita

$14.99

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.

16" Napoletana

$24.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

16" Rotelli Pizza

$25.99

Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

16" Hawaiian

$22.99

Ham, pineapple, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.

16" Al Fresco

$23.99

Fresh sliced tomatoes,Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, basil, fresh garlic, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese. (add sauce for 1.29)

16" Meat Amore

$24.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

16" Buffalo Pizza

$23.99

Crispy chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.

16" Catarina

$24.99

Garlic, fresh spinach, hot peppers, grilled chicken and mozzarella

16" House Specialty Nonna's

$22.99

A mouthwatering 16" Square" thin crust pizza with fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and marinara sauce.

16" Milano

$23.99

Sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, basil and mozzarella

16" Vegetarian

$23.99

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, eggplant, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.

16" White

$22.99

A blend of ricotta, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese (no sauce). (add sauce for $1.99)

16" BBQ Pizza

$23.99

16" Rachel Ray

$24.99

16" San Remo

$24.99

16" Margherita

$23.99

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.

Calzone & Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Extra Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Pepperoni Bread

$13.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and Italian seasonings rolled. Served with marinara.

Spicy Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Stromboli

$13.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami and mozzarella cheese.

Stuffed Calzone

$14.99

A blend of ricotta, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese with your choice of any three pizza toppings.

Appetizers

Mussels Marinara (APTZ)

$13.99

Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil.

Chicken Wings 10

$15.99

Ten wings, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery, tossed with your choice of buffalo, honey-garlic or barbecue sauce.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.99

Lightly Seasoned and fried calamari, served with a side of our signature marinara sauce and lemon.

Meatballs and Ricotta (3)

$10.99

3 meatballs with a scoop of ricotta cheese fresh basil and homemade marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$11.99

6 Fried mozzarella Sticks served with our signature marinara sauce.

Bruschetta Italiana

$10.99

Fresh tomatoes, red onions, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil served on toasted slices of Italian garlic bread.

La Caprese

$11.99

Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and red onions served with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Avocado Bruschetta

$13.99

Bruschetta mixed with avocado, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze on toasted Italian garlic bread.

FIRST

Arancini Rice Ball

$10.99

Rice ball stuffed with ground beef, peas and mozzarella cheese, in a bed of our signature marinara sauce and ricotta cheese.

Full Course Meal (Phyllis)

$30.99

Crab Cakes

$13.99

Salads

All Rotelli salads are prepared fresh-to-order and served with your choice of dressing: Caesar, Creamy Italian, Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Greek or our House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette. Add a freshly baked bread bowl to any salad for $0.99 Add chicken for $3.99 / Add shrimp for $5.99

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomato, marinated roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts. Served in a bread bowl with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Rotelli's version of the classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of creamy caesar dressing.

Gorgonzola Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, walnuts, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese and a side of our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl.

Greek Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini and kalamata olives with a lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl.

CHX Caesar Salad

$14.99

House Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes and red onions with our famous homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Malibu Chopped Salad

Malibu Chopped Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, red onions and a side of our famour homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a bread bowl.

Pecan Chicken Salad

Pecan Chicken Salad

$15.99

Candied pecan encrusted chicken served over a bed of Romaine lettuce with candied pecans, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, and homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$18.99

Fresh 8 oz salmon seared and served over romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes,red onions, cucumbers,carrots,kalamata Oliver and pepperoncinis & our house vinaigrette.

Rotelli Cobb Salad

$14.99

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$16.99
Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$18.99

Homemade lasagna with ground beef, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheeses with our signature basil sauce.

Pasta Alla

$14.99

Pasta Sausage

$16.99

Pasta Meatballs

$16.99

Pasta Meat Sauce

$16.99

Eggplant Parm

$18.99

Traditional eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.

Pasta Alfredo

$18.99

Pasta Alfredo W Chicken

$22.99

Penne Alla Vodka W Chicken

$22.99

Angel Hair Alla Rotelli

$19.99

Fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, peas and sun-dried tomatoes in a basil-garlic white wine sauce over angel hair pasta.

Eggplant Rollatini

$19.99

Lightly egg battered eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella served with your choice of pasta.

Bella Rotelli W/ Chicken

$21.99

A smooth cheddar taste cream sauce with fire roasted tomatoes and hints of parmesan.

Bella rotelli w/ shrimp

$23.99

2008 American Cheesemaker Awards winner "Bella Vitano" is paired with our light white wine sauce, shrimp,roasted tomatoes,to create a uniquely smooth tasted with hints of parmesan cheese.

Pasta Alla Vodka

$19.99

Fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce, tossed with penne pasta.

Pasta Carbonara

$20.99

Crispy bacon, minced caramelized onions, pecorino and Romano cheeses, tossed with a cream sauce, over linguine pasta.

Pasta Chicken and Broccoli

$19.99

Grilled chicken with broccoli, garlic and fresh tomatoes, sautéed in a light wine sauce, tossed with penne pasta.

Seared Calamari Dinner

$21.99

Pasta De Caprio

$18.99

Giant Ravioli

$17.99

Chicken and Veal

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99

Breaded chicken breast layered with ricotta cheese, baked with tomato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side pasta of your choice.

Chicken Francese

$21.99

Lightly egg battered chicken, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon white wine, served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken PIccata

$21.99

Sautéed chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.

Veal Parmigiana

$23.99

Breaded veal cutlets layered with ricotta cheese, tomato basil sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta of your choice.

Veal Francese

$23.99

Lightly egg battered veal, sautéed with fresh mushrooms, in a lemon white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

Veal Marsala

$23.99

Veal medallions sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

Veal Picatta

$23.99

Sautéed veal medallions in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Bella Rotelli

$21.99

2008 American Cheesemaker Awards winner "Bella Vitano" is paired with our light white wine sauce, chicken,roasted tomatoes,to create a uniquely smooth tasted with hints of parmesan cheese.

Chicken Gorgonzola

$21.99

Grilled Spa Chicken

$21.99

Twelve herb marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, served over a bed of vegetables.

Veal Marsala Over Ravioli

$34.99

Seafood

Balsamic Glazed Salmon

$23.99

Grilled salmon, topped with our balsamic glaze and vegetables.

Bella rotelli w/ shrimp

$23.99

2008 American Cheesemaker Awards winner "Bella Vitano" is paired with our light white wine sauce, shrimp,roasted tomatoes,to create a uniquely smooth tasted with hints of parmesan cheese.

Linguine With Clam Sauce

$23.99

Choice of our red or white clam sauce served over a bed of linguine.

Mussels Marinara Dinner

$20.99

Prince Edward island mussels served in our signature homemade marinara sauce over linguine.

Salmon Arrosta

$25.99

Grilled salmon served in a roasted garlic lemon wine sauce over sautéed tomatoes, red onions and spinach served over linguine.

Seafood Festival

Seafood Festival

$26.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp, black mussels, middle neck clams, and calamari in an extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh basil served over pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Sautéed shrimp in a light garlic lemon sauce tossed with linguine.

Shrimp Parm

$23.99

Lightly breaded and fried shrimp are tossed in tomatoes sauce and baked with a cheese crust, over pasta.

Lobster Ravoli

$23.99

Fettuccine Alfredo W Shrimp

$24.99

Tilapia Francese

$22.99

Penne Alla Vodka W Shrimp

$24.99

Seared Calamari Dinner

$21.99

Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.

Steak, Onion & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Shaved Ribeye steak, with caramelized onions and melted mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread. (Add mushrooms or green peppers for 99¢)

Chicken Philly Sub

$12.99

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.99

Meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.

Grilled Spa Chicken Sub

$11.99

Twelve herb marinated chicken breast with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and red onions on toasted Italian bread with our balsamic dressing.

Italian Combo Sub

Italian Combo Sub

$10.99

Imported Italian Genoa salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, fresh tomatoes and red onions with our house vinaigrette dressing on toasted Italian bread.

Italian Sausage Sub

$11.99

Italian Sausage smothered with green peppers, onions and tomato sauce on toasted Italian bread.

Veal Parm Sub

$16.99

Wraps

Wrap Chicken BLT

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, bacon and our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Wrap Chicken Casaer

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.

Wrap Chicken Ranch

$10.99

Crispy chicken, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, bacon and ranch dressing.

Wrap Malibu

$10.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, red onions, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Wrap Pecan Chicken

$10.99

Pecan encrusted chicken, lettuce, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, candied pecans & our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Kid's Menu

Kids Pasta with Butter

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Kids Chicken Fingers (3) and Fries

$9.99

Kids Baked Ziti

$9.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli w/ tomato sauce

$8.99

Kids Pasta with 1 Meatball

$8.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.99

Kids fries with cheese and bacon

$6.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$6.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Pasta w MEATSAUCE

$9.99

Sides

Garlic Rolls (12)

$4.99

Garlic Rolls (6)

$2.99

Garlic Rolls (3)

$1.99

Plain Rolls (12)

$4.99

Plain Rolls (6)

$2.99

Plain Rolls (3)

$1.99

Side 2 Meatballs

$4.99

Side 2 Sausages

$5.99

Side 3 Sausages

$7.99

Side 3 Meatballs

$7.99

Side Caesar /Salad

$5.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Vegetables (Large)

$8.99

Side House/ Salad

$4.99

Side Pasta

$6.99

Side Pasta with Alfredo Sauce

$8.99

Side Pasta with Alla vodka sauce

$8.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Side Pasta with Meat Sauce

$8.99

Side Vegetables (Small)

$5.99

Side Mashed Potato

$5.99

Side 3 Meatballs

$7.99

Side Pecan Chx

$6.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Soup

Pasta Fagioli Cup

Pasta Fagioli Cup

$5.99

Pasta Fagioli Bowl

$7.99

Italian Wedding Cup

$5.99

Italian Wedding Bowl

$7.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.99

Desserts

Cannoli (1)

$3.99

Coconut Bomb Cake

$7.99

Milky Way Cake

$7.99

Cannoli (2)

$7.99

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Milk Way whole cake

$90.00

Cannoli (1) (Copy)

$4.99

Extras

8oz Tomato sauce

$2.00

8oz Marinara sauce

$2.00

8oz Meatsauce

$5.00

8oz Alfredo

$5.00

8oz Alla Vodka

$5.00

8oz Alla rotelli

$5.00

8oz Bella rotelli

$5.00

8oz Scampi

$5.00

8oz Francese

$5.00

8oz Marsala

$5.00

8oz Carbonara

$5.00

4oz Marinara Kitchen

$1.25

4oz Marinara Pizza

$1.25

ADD CRISPY CHX

$4.99

ADD BLACKEND CHX

$4.99

Add 2oz dressing

$0.75

Add 4oz dressing

$1.25

ADD GRILLED CHX

$3.99

ADD PECAN CHX

$5.99

Add 8oz Salmon

$10.99

Add 3 Shrimps

$5.99

Add Avocado

$1.99

Add 2 oz cheese

$1.99

Add Meat Sauce

$2.99

Add 1 Meatball

$3.00

Add 1 sausage

$4.00

ADD VEGGIES

$4.99

Add Bread Bowl

$0.99

Add 1 Plain Roll

$0.99

Add 1 Garlic Roll

$0.99

ADD BLACKENED CHX

$4.99

N/A Beverages

Ftn Pepsi

$2.99

Ftn Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Ftn Sierra Mist

$2.99

Ftn Lemonade

$2.99

Ftn Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Club Soda

$1.50

Ftn Dr Pepper

$2.99

Ftn MDew

$2.99

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Can Sierra Mist

$1.99

Can Pepsi

$1.99

Can MDew

$1.99

Can Dr Pepper

$1.99

Can Mdew

$1.99

Can Orange

$1.99

2 L Pepsi

$3.99

2 L Diet Pepsi

$3.99

2 L Sierra Mist

$3.99

2L Orange Crush

$3.99

2L Mountain Dew

$3.99

16oz Spring Water

$1.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling 500 ML

$3.59

Acqua Panna Still 500 ML

$3.59

Coffee

$2.99

Espresso

$3.95

Double Espresso

$4.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Sweet Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Parm Cheese

Red Pepper

Paper Plates

10oz cups

To go Oregano

Garlic Powder To Go

Utensils

Napkins

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Pasta Perfect

Location

10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, FL 33351

Directions

