Rotelli Tamarac 10101 West Commercial Boulevard
10101 West Commercial Boulevard
Tamarac, FL 33351
Famous Family Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
10" Rotelli Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
10" Napoletana
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
10" Meat Amore
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
10" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.
10" Al Fresco
Fresh sliced tomatoes,Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, basil, fresh garlic, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese. (add sauce for 1.29)
10" White
A blend of ricotta, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese (no sauce). (add sauce for $1.29)
10" Vegetarian
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, eggplant, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.
10" Buffalo Pizza
Crispy chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.
10" Milano
Sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, basil and mozzarella
10" Rachel Ray's Favorite Pizza
A base of olive oil & garlic with spinach, sundried tomatoes, artichokes & goat cheese.
10" BBQ PIizza
10" Catarina
10" San Remo
10" Margherita
Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
16" Napoletana
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
16" Rotelli Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
16" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.
16" Al Fresco
Fresh sliced tomatoes,Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, basil, fresh garlic, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese. (add sauce for 1.29)
16" Meat Amore
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
16" Buffalo Pizza
Crispy chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.
16" Catarina
Garlic, fresh spinach, hot peppers, grilled chicken and mozzarella
16" House Specialty Nonna's
A mouthwatering 16" Square" thin crust pizza with fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and marinara sauce.
16" Milano
Sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, basil and mozzarella
16" Vegetarian
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, eggplant, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.
16" White
A blend of ricotta, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese (no sauce). (add sauce for $1.99)
16" BBQ Pizza
16" Rachel Ray
16" San Remo
16" Margherita
Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
Calzone & Stromboli
Cheese Calzone
Extra Marinara Sauce
Pepperoni Bread
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and Italian seasonings rolled. Served with marinara.
Spicy Chicken Calzone
Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, salami and mozzarella cheese.
Stuffed Calzone
A blend of ricotta, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese with your choice of any three pizza toppings.
Appetizers
Mussels Marinara (APTZ)
Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil.
Chicken Wings 10
Ten wings, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery, tossed with your choice of buffalo, honey-garlic or barbecue sauce.
Crispy Calamari
Lightly Seasoned and fried calamari, served with a side of our signature marinara sauce and lemon.
Meatballs and Ricotta (3)
3 meatballs with a scoop of ricotta cheese fresh basil and homemade marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
6 Fried mozzarella Sticks served with our signature marinara sauce.
Bruschetta Italiana
Fresh tomatoes, red onions, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil served on toasted slices of Italian garlic bread.
La Caprese
Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and red onions served with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Avocado Bruschetta
Bruschetta mixed with avocado, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze on toasted Italian garlic bread.
FIRST
Arancini Rice Ball
Rice ball stuffed with ground beef, peas and mozzarella cheese, in a bed of our signature marinara sauce and ricotta cheese.
Full Course Meal (Phyllis)
Crab Cakes
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomato, marinated roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts. Served in a bread bowl with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Rotelli's version of the classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of creamy caesar dressing.
Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, walnuts, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese and a side of our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini and kalamata olives with a lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl.
CHX Caesar Salad
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes and red onions with our famous homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Malibu Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, red onions and a side of our famour homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a bread bowl.
Pecan Chicken Salad
Candied pecan encrusted chicken served over a bed of Romaine lettuce with candied pecans, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, and homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Salmon Salad
Fresh 8 oz salmon seared and served over romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes,red onions, cucumbers,carrots,kalamata Oliver and pepperoncinis & our house vinaigrette.
Rotelli Cobb Salad
Pastas
Baked Ziti
Meat Lasagna
Homemade lasagna with ground beef, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheeses with our signature basil sauce.
Pasta Alla
Pasta Sausage
Pasta Meatballs
Pasta Meat Sauce
Eggplant Parm
Traditional eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.
Pasta Alfredo
Pasta Alfredo W Chicken
Penne Alla Vodka W Chicken
Angel Hair Alla Rotelli
Fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, peas and sun-dried tomatoes in a basil-garlic white wine sauce over angel hair pasta.
Eggplant Rollatini
Lightly egg battered eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella served with your choice of pasta.
Bella Rotelli W/ Chicken
A smooth cheddar taste cream sauce with fire roasted tomatoes and hints of parmesan.
Bella rotelli w/ shrimp
2008 American Cheesemaker Awards winner "Bella Vitano" is paired with our light white wine sauce, shrimp,roasted tomatoes,to create a uniquely smooth tasted with hints of parmesan cheese.
Pasta Alla Vodka
Fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce, tossed with penne pasta.
Pasta Carbonara
Crispy bacon, minced caramelized onions, pecorino and Romano cheeses, tossed with a cream sauce, over linguine pasta.
Pasta Chicken and Broccoli
Grilled chicken with broccoli, garlic and fresh tomatoes, sautéed in a light wine sauce, tossed with penne pasta.
Seared Calamari Dinner
Pasta De Caprio
Giant Ravioli
Chicken and Veal
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast layered with ricotta cheese, baked with tomato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side pasta of your choice.
Chicken Francese
Lightly egg battered chicken, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon white wine, served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken PIccata
Sautéed chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlets layered with ricotta cheese, tomato basil sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta of your choice.
Veal Francese
Lightly egg battered veal, sautéed with fresh mushrooms, in a lemon white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
Veal Marsala
Veal medallions sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
Veal Picatta
Sautéed veal medallions in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Bella Rotelli
2008 American Cheesemaker Awards winner "Bella Vitano" is paired with our light white wine sauce, chicken,roasted tomatoes,to create a uniquely smooth tasted with hints of parmesan cheese.
Chicken Gorgonzola
Grilled Spa Chicken
Twelve herb marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, served over a bed of vegetables.
Veal Marsala Over Ravioli
Seafood
Balsamic Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon, topped with our balsamic glaze and vegetables.
Bella rotelli w/ shrimp
2008 American Cheesemaker Awards winner "Bella Vitano" is paired with our light white wine sauce, shrimp,roasted tomatoes,to create a uniquely smooth tasted with hints of parmesan cheese.
Linguine With Clam Sauce
Choice of our red or white clam sauce served over a bed of linguine.
Mussels Marinara Dinner
Prince Edward island mussels served in our signature homemade marinara sauce over linguine.
Salmon Arrosta
Grilled salmon served in a roasted garlic lemon wine sauce over sautéed tomatoes, red onions and spinach served over linguine.
Seafood Festival
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, black mussels, middle neck clams, and calamari in an extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh basil served over pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp in a light garlic lemon sauce tossed with linguine.
Shrimp Parm
Lightly breaded and fried shrimp are tossed in tomatoes sauce and baked with a cheese crust, over pasta.
Lobster Ravoli
Fettuccine Alfredo W Shrimp
Tilapia Francese
Penne Alla Vodka W Shrimp
Seared Calamari Dinner
Subs
Chicken Parm Sub
Lightly breaded chicken breast with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.
Steak, Onion & Cheese Sub
Shaved Ribeye steak, with caramelized onions and melted mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread. (Add mushrooms or green peppers for 99¢)
Chicken Philly Sub
Meatball Parm Sub
Meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.
Grilled Spa Chicken Sub
Twelve herb marinated chicken breast with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and red onions on toasted Italian bread with our balsamic dressing.
Italian Combo Sub
Imported Italian Genoa salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, fresh tomatoes and red onions with our house vinaigrette dressing on toasted Italian bread.
Italian Sausage Sub
Italian Sausage smothered with green peppers, onions and tomato sauce on toasted Italian bread.
Veal Parm Sub
Wraps
Wrap Chicken BLT
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, bacon and our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Wrap Chicken Casaer
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
Wrap Chicken Ranch
Crispy chicken, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, bacon and ranch dressing.
Wrap Malibu
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, red onions, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Wrap Pecan Chicken
Pecan encrusted chicken, lettuce, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, candied pecans & our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Kid's Menu
Kids Pasta with Butter
Kids Mac and Cheese
Kids Chicken Fingers (3) and Fries
Kids Baked Ziti
Kids Cheese Ravioli w/ tomato sauce
Kids Pasta with 1 Meatball
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Kids fries with cheese and bacon
Kids Soda
Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Kids Milk
Kids Pasta w MEATSAUCE
Sides
Garlic Rolls (12)
Garlic Rolls (6)
Garlic Rolls (3)
Plain Rolls (12)
Plain Rolls (6)
Plain Rolls (3)
Side 2 Meatballs
Side 2 Sausages
Side 3 Sausages
Side 3 Meatballs
Side Caesar /Salad
Side French Fries
Side Vegetables (Large)
Side House/ Salad
Side Pasta
Side Pasta with Alfredo Sauce
Side Pasta with Alla vodka sauce
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Pasta with Meat Sauce
Side Vegetables (Small)
Side Mashed Potato
Side 3 Meatballs
Side Pecan Chx
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Soup
Desserts
Extras
8oz Tomato sauce
8oz Marinara sauce
8oz Meatsauce
8oz Alfredo
8oz Alla Vodka
8oz Alla rotelli
8oz Bella rotelli
8oz Scampi
8oz Francese
8oz Marsala
8oz Carbonara
4oz Marinara Kitchen
4oz Marinara Pizza
ADD CRISPY CHX
ADD BLACKEND CHX
Add 2oz dressing
Add 4oz dressing
ADD GRILLED CHX
Add Mozzarella
ADD PECAN CHX
Add 8oz Salmon
Add 3 Shrimps
Add Avocado
Add 2 oz cheese
Add Meat Sauce
Add 1 Meatball
Add 1 sausage
ADD VEGGIES
Add Bread Bowl
Add 1 Plain Roll
Add 1 Garlic Roll
ADD BLACKENED CHX
Add Mozzarella
Add MOZZARELLA
N/A Beverages
Ftn Pepsi
Ftn Diet Pepsi
Ftn Sierra Mist
Ftn Lemonade
Ftn Raspberry Tea
Club Soda
Ftn Dr Pepper
Ftn MDew
Can Diet Pepsi
Can Sierra Mist
Can Pepsi
Can MDew
Can Dr Pepper
Can Mdew
Can Orange
2 L Pepsi
2 L Diet Pepsi
2 L Sierra Mist
2L Orange Crush
2L Mountain Dew
16oz Spring Water
San Pellegrino Sparkling 500 ML
Acqua Panna Still 500 ML
Water
Coffee
Espresso
Double Espresso
Hot Tea
Cappuccino
Sweet Raspberry Iced Tea
Unsweet Iced Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pizza Pasta Perfect
10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, FL 33351