Pizza
Italian
Seafood

Rotelli West Boca

review star

No reviews yet

21747 State Road 7

Boca Raton, FL 33428

Popular Items

Large 16" Cheese Pizza
Individual 10" Cheese Pizza
Malibu Chopped Salad

Famous Family Pizza

Individual 10" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Gourmet and Brazilian Pizza

10" Rachel Ray's Favorite Pizza

$15.99

A base of olive oil & garlic with spinach, sundried tomatoes, artichokes & goat cheese.

10" White

$13.99

A blend of ricotta, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese (no sauce). (add sauce for $1.29)

10" Milano

$15.99

Sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, basil and mozzarella

10" Napoletana

$15.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

10" Hawaiian

$12.99

Ham, pineapple, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.

10" Al Fresco

$14.99

Fresh sliced tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese. (add sauce for 1.29)

10" Vegetarian

$14.99

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, eggplant, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.

10" Rotelli Pizza

$15.99

Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

10" Meat Amore

$15.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

10" Buffalo Pizza

$14.99

Crispy chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.

10" Bianca

$14.99

Blend of ricotta, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, fresh basil and truffled olive oil.

10" Arugula and Prosciutto

$14.99

A base of olive oil, garlic and fresh tomatoes topped with arugula, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

10" Portuguesa

$14.99

Ham, calabresa, black olives, onions, green peppers, eggs and mozzarella.

10" Calabresa

$13.99

Brazilian sausage and mozzarella.

10" Quatro Formaggi

$14.99

Mozzarella, parmesan, gorgonzola and catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese).

10" Chicken & Catupiry

$14.99

Shredded chicken, catupiry (Brazilian Cream Cheese) and mozzarella.

10" Margherita

$13.99

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.

10" Caterina

$15.99

Garlic, fresh spinach, hot peppers, grilled chicken and mozzarella

16" Rachel Ray's Favorite Pizza

$23.99

A base of olive oil & garlic with spinach, sundried tomatoes, artichokes & goat cheese.

16" White

$21.99

A blend of ricotta, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese (no sauce). (add sauce for $1.99)

16" Milano

$22.99

Sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, basil and mozzarella

16" Napoletana

$24.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

16" Hawaiian

$20.99

Ham, pineapple, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.

16" Al Fresco

$22.99

Fresh sliced tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese. (add sauce for 1.99)

16" Vegetarian

$23.99

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, eggplant, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.

16" Rotelli Pizza

$24.99

Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

16" Meat Amore

$24.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

16" House Specialty Nonna's

$20.99

A mouthwatering 16" Square" thin crust pizza with fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and marinara sauce.

16" Buffalo Pizza

$22.99

Crispy chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.

16" Bianca

$23.99

Blend of ricotta, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, fresh basil and truffled olive oil.

16" Arugula and Prosciutto

$23.99

A base of olive oil, garlic and fresh tomatoes topped with arugula, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

16" Portuguesa

$24.99

Ham, calabresa, black olives, onions, green peppers, eggs and mozzarella.

16" Calabresa

$22.99

Brazilian sausage and mozzarella.

16" Quatro Formaggi

$24.99

Mozzarella, parmesan, gorgonzola and catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese).

16" Chicken & Catupiry

$24.99

Shredded chicken, catupiry (Brazilian Cream Cheese) and mozzarella.

16" Margherita

$22.99

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.

16" Caterina

$23.99

Garlic, fresh spinach, hot peppers, grilled chicken and mozzarella

Calzone & Stromboli

Stuffed Calzone

$15.99

A blend of ricotta, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese with your choice of any three pizza toppings.

Stromboli

$13.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Bread

$13.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and Italian seasonings rolled. Served with marinara.

Appetizers

Arancini Rice Ball

$10.99

Rice ball stuffed with ground beef, peas and mozzarella cheese, in a bed of our signature marinara sauce and ricotta cheese.

Avocado Bruschetta (5pcs)

$13.99

Bruschetta mixed with avocado, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze on toasted Italian garlic bread.

Bruschetta Italiana (5pcs)

$11.99

Fresh tomatoes, red onions, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil served on toasted slices of Italian garlic bread.

Chicken Wings (10pcs)

$13.99

Ten wings, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery, tossed with your choice of buffalo, honey-garlic or barbecue sauce.

Coxinha (6)

$11.99

A home made traditional street food Brazilian chicken croquette to share and enjoy with a side of ketchup.

Crispy Calamari

$15.99

Lightly Seasoned and fried calamari, served with a side of our signature marinara sauce and lemon.

Eggplant Rollatini (APTZ)

$10.99

Lightly egg battered eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella, then baked.

La Caprese

$11.99

Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and red onions served with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Meatballs and Ricotta (3)

$11.99

3 meatballs with a scoop of ricotta cheese fresh basil and homemade marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Triangles (3)

$11.99

3 Homemade fried mozzarella triangles served with our signature marinara sauce.

Mussels Marinara (APTZ)

$14.99

Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil.

Pear Fioccis (8)

$12.99

Small pasta "purses" stuffed with ricotta and pear, served in a gorgonzola and walnut cream sauce.

Salads

All Rotelli salads are prepared fresh-to-order and served with your choice of dressing: Caesar, Creamy Italian, Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Greek or our House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette. Add a freshly baked bread bowl to any salad for $0.99 Add chicken for $3.99 / Add shrimp for $5.99

Malibu Chopped Salad

$15.49

Romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, red onions and a side of our famour homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a bread bowl.

Pecan Chicken Salad

$16.49

Candied pecan encrusted chicken served over a bed of Romaine lettuce with candied pecans, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, and homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Greek Salad

$15.49

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini and kalamata olives with a lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl.

Salmon Salad

$21.99

House Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes and red onions with our famous homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$12.49

Rotelli's version of the classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of creamy caesar dressing.

Goat Cheese Salad

$15.49

Romaine lettuce, chicken, walnuts, avocado, dried cranberries & goat cheese with homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Gorgonzola Salad

$15.49

Romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, walnuts, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese and a side of our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl.

Rotelli Cobb Salad

$15.49

Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard broiled eggs, tomatoes and Avocado served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Antipasto Salad

$16.49

Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomato, marinated roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts. Served in a bread bowl with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Arugula & Prosciutto Salad

$15.49

Arugula, prosciutto, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes and shaved parmesan served in a bread bowl with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Pastas

Angel Hair Alla Rotelli

$19.99

Fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, peas and sun-dried tomatoes in a basil-garlic white wine sauce over angel hair pasta.

Pasta Alla Vodka

$20.99

Fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce, tossed with penne pasta.

Pasta Alfredo

$19.99

Penne Chicken and Broccoli

$20.99

Grilled chicken with broccoli, garlic and fresh tomatoes, sautéed in a light wine sauce, tossed with penne pasta.

Pasta Carbonara

$21.99

Crispy bacon, minced caramelized onions, pecorino and Romano cheeses, tossed with a cream sauce, over linguine pasta.

Pasta Calabrese

$18.99

Olive oil and garlic with smoked calabrese sausage, mushrooms, plum tomatoes and fresh basil.

Pasta Meatballs

$16.99

Pasta Meat Sauce

$17.99

Pasta Napolitana

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, and green peppers tossed in red sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Pasta Sausage

$16.99

Pasta Tomato or Marinara Sauce

$14.99

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Meat Lasagna

$18.99

1 pound! of homemade lasagna with ground beef, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheeses with our signature basil sauce.

Eggplant Parm

$19.99

Traditional eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.

Eggplant Rollatini

$19.99

Lightly egg battered eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella served with your choice of pasta.

Ravioli Lovers

$18.99

Your choice of gourmet raviolis served over tomato basil or marinara sauce.

Chicken and Veal

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.99

Breaded chicken breast layered with ricotta cheese, baked with tomato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side pasta of your choice.

Chicken Marsala

$22.99

Chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Francese

$22.99

Lightly egg battered chicken, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon white wine, served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken PIccata

$22.99

Sautéed chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken SPA with veggies

$21.99

Twelve herb marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, served over a bed of vegetables.

Veal Parmigiana

$24.99

Breaded veal cutlets layered with ricotta cheese, tomato basil sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta of your choice.

Veal Marsala

$24.99

Veal medallions sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

Veal Francese

$24.99

Lightly egg battered veal, sautéed with fresh mushrooms, in a lemon white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

Veal Picatta

$24.99

Sautéed veal medallions in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.

Seafood

Balsamic Glazed Salmon

$26.99

Grilled salmon, topped with our balsamic glaze and vegetables.

Cod Francese

$24.99

Lightly egg battered and sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce, served over linguine.

Salmon Arrosta

$26.99

Grilled salmon served in a roasted garlic lemon wine sauce over sautéed tomatoes, red onions and spinach served over linguine.

Linguine With Clam Sauce

$24.99

Choice of our red or white clam sauce served over a bed of linguine.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Sautéed shrimp in a light garlic lemon sauce tossed with linguine.

Mussels Marinara Dinner

$22.99

Prince Edward island mussels served in our signature homemade marinara sauce over linguine.

Subs

Arugula & Prosciutto Sub

$14.49

Arugula, Prosciutto, marinated roasted red peppers served on toasted Italian bread shaved parmesan, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.49

Lightly breaded chicken breast with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.

Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.49

Eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.

Grilled Spa Chicken Sub

$12.49

Twelve herb marinated chicken breast with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and red onions on toasted Italian bread with our balsamic dressing.

Italian Combo Sub

$12.49

Imported Italian Genoa salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, fresh tomatoes and red onions with our house vinaigrette dressing on toasted Italian bread.

Italian Sausage Sub

$12.49

Italian Sausage smothered with green peppers, onions and tomato sauce on toasted Italian bread.

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.49

Meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.

Steak, Onion & Cheese Sub

$13.49

Shaved Ribeye steak, with caramelized onions and melted mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread. (Add mushrooms or green peppers for 99¢)

Veal Parm Sub

$15.99

Wraps

Chicken BLT Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, bacon and our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Chicken Casaer Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.49

Crispy chicken, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, bacon and ranch dressing.

Malibu Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, red onions, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Pecan Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Pecan encrusted chicken, lettuce, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, candied pecans & our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Kid's Menu

Kids Pasta with Butter or Tomato Basil Sauce

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Kids Chicken Fingers (3)

$9.99

Kids Baked Ziti

$9.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli (5)

$8.99

Kids Pasta with 1 Meatball

$8.99

Sides

Side Pasta

$6.99

Side Pasta with Alla vodka sauce

$8.99

Side Pasta with Alfredo Sauce

$8.99

Side Pasta with Meat Sauce

$8.99

Garlic Rolls (3)

$2.99

Plain Rolls (3)

$2.99

Garlic Rolls (6)

$3.99

Plain Rolls (6)

$3.99

Garlic Rolls (12)

$5.99

Plain Rolls (12)

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side of Vegetables

$6.99

Side 3 Meatballs

$7.99

Side 2 Sausages

$7.99

Soup

Pasta Fagioli

$5.99+

Chicken Vegetable

$5.99+

Minestrone

$5.99+

Desserts

Cannoli (2)

$7.99

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.99

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

Milky Way Cake

$7.99

Extras

8oz Tomato sauce

$2.50

8oz Marinara sauce

$2.50

8oz Meatsauce

$6.00

8oz Alfredo

$6.00

8oz Alla Vodka

$6.00

8oz Alla rotelli

$6.00

8oz Scampi

$6.00

8oz Francese

$6.00

8oz Marsala

$6.00

8oz Carbonara

$6.00

4oz Marinara Kitchen

$1.25

4oz Marinara Pizza

$1.25

Add 2oz dressing

$0.75

Add 4oz dressing

$1.25

Add 4oz Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Add Pecan Chicken

$5.99

Add 8oz Salmon

$14.99

Add 3 Shrimp

$6.99

Add Avocado

$1.25

Add 2 oz cheese

$2.00

Add Meat Sauce

$3.99

Add 1 Meatball

$3.00

Add 1 sausage

$4.00

Add Veggie

$1.25

Add Bread Bowl

$1.00

Add 1 Plain Roll

$0.99

Add 1 Garlic Roll

$0.99

N/A Beverages

Ftn Cola

$2.99

Ftn Diet Cola

$2.99

Ftn Lemon Mist

$2.99

Ftn Root Beer

$2.99

Ftn Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ftn Iced Tea

$2.99

Ftn Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Ftn Fruit Punch

$2.99

Ftn Lemonade

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.75

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.75

Pepsi 20oz

$2.75

Pepsi 2L

$3.95

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.95

Sierra Mist 2L

$3.95

Lemonade 2L

$3.95

16oz Spring Water

$1.50

SM San Pellegrino

$3.99

LG Acqua Panna

$4.99

Coffee

$2.99

Espresso

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Kids apple juice

$1.99

Utensils

Utensils

Plates

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Pasta, Perfect !

Location

21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428

Directions

Gallery
Rotelli West Boca image
Rotelli West Boca image
Rotelli West Boca image

