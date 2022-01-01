- Home
- /
- Boca Raton
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Rotelli West Boca
Rotelli West Boca
No reviews yet
21747 State Road 7
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Famous Family Pizza
Gourmet and Brazilian Pizza
10" Rachel Ray's Favorite Pizza
A base of olive oil & garlic with spinach, sundried tomatoes, artichokes & goat cheese.
10" White
A blend of ricotta, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese (no sauce). (add sauce for $1.29)
10" Milano
Sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, basil and mozzarella
10" Napoletana
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
10" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.
10" Al Fresco
Fresh sliced tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese. (add sauce for 1.29)
10" Vegetarian
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, eggplant, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.
10" Rotelli Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
10" Meat Amore
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
10" Buffalo Pizza
Crispy chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.
10" Bianca
Blend of ricotta, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, fresh basil and truffled olive oil.
10" Arugula and Prosciutto
A base of olive oil, garlic and fresh tomatoes topped with arugula, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
10" Portuguesa
Ham, calabresa, black olives, onions, green peppers, eggs and mozzarella.
10" Calabresa
Brazilian sausage and mozzarella.
10" Quatro Formaggi
Mozzarella, parmesan, gorgonzola and catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese).
10" Chicken & Catupiry
Shredded chicken, catupiry (Brazilian Cream Cheese) and mozzarella.
10" Margherita
Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
10" Caterina
Garlic, fresh spinach, hot peppers, grilled chicken and mozzarella
16" Rachel Ray's Favorite Pizza
A base of olive oil & garlic with spinach, sundried tomatoes, artichokes & goat cheese.
16" White
A blend of ricotta, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese (no sauce). (add sauce for $1.99)
16" Milano
Sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, basil and mozzarella
16" Napoletana
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
16" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.
16" Al Fresco
Fresh sliced tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese. (add sauce for 1.99)
16" Vegetarian
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, eggplant, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.
16" Rotelli Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
16" Meat Amore
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.
16" House Specialty Nonna's
A mouthwatering 16" Square" thin crust pizza with fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and marinara sauce.
16" Buffalo Pizza
Crispy chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.
16" Bianca
Blend of ricotta, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, fresh basil and truffled olive oil.
16" Arugula and Prosciutto
A base of olive oil, garlic and fresh tomatoes topped with arugula, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
16" Portuguesa
Ham, calabresa, black olives, onions, green peppers, eggs and mozzarella.
16" Calabresa
Brazilian sausage and mozzarella.
16" Quatro Formaggi
Mozzarella, parmesan, gorgonzola and catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese).
16" Chicken & Catupiry
Shredded chicken, catupiry (Brazilian Cream Cheese) and mozzarella.
16" Margherita
Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
16" Caterina
Garlic, fresh spinach, hot peppers, grilled chicken and mozzarella
Calzone & Stromboli
Appetizers
Arancini Rice Ball
Rice ball stuffed with ground beef, peas and mozzarella cheese, in a bed of our signature marinara sauce and ricotta cheese.
Avocado Bruschetta (5pcs)
Bruschetta mixed with avocado, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze on toasted Italian garlic bread.
Bruschetta Italiana (5pcs)
Fresh tomatoes, red onions, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil served on toasted slices of Italian garlic bread.
Chicken Wings (10pcs)
Ten wings, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery, tossed with your choice of buffalo, honey-garlic or barbecue sauce.
Coxinha (6)
A home made traditional street food Brazilian chicken croquette to share and enjoy with a side of ketchup.
Crispy Calamari
Lightly Seasoned and fried calamari, served with a side of our signature marinara sauce and lemon.
Eggplant Rollatini (APTZ)
Lightly egg battered eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella, then baked.
La Caprese
Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and red onions served with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Meatballs and Ricotta (3)
3 meatballs with a scoop of ricotta cheese fresh basil and homemade marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Triangles (3)
3 Homemade fried mozzarella triangles served with our signature marinara sauce.
Mussels Marinara (APTZ)
Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil.
Pear Fioccis (8)
Small pasta "purses" stuffed with ricotta and pear, served in a gorgonzola and walnut cream sauce.
Salads
Malibu Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, red onions and a side of our famour homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a bread bowl.
Pecan Chicken Salad
Candied pecan encrusted chicken served over a bed of Romaine lettuce with candied pecans, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, and homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini and kalamata olives with a lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl.
Salmon Salad
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes and red onions with our famous homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Rotelli's version of the classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of creamy caesar dressing.
Goat Cheese Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, walnuts, avocado, dried cranberries & goat cheese with homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, walnuts, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese and a side of our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl.
Rotelli Cobb Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard broiled eggs, tomatoes and Avocado served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomato, marinated roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts. Served in a bread bowl with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Arugula & Prosciutto Salad
Arugula, prosciutto, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes and shaved parmesan served in a bread bowl with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Pastas
Angel Hair Alla Rotelli
Fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, peas and sun-dried tomatoes in a basil-garlic white wine sauce over angel hair pasta.
Pasta Alla Vodka
Fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce, tossed with penne pasta.
Pasta Alfredo
Penne Chicken and Broccoli
Grilled chicken with broccoli, garlic and fresh tomatoes, sautéed in a light wine sauce, tossed with penne pasta.
Pasta Carbonara
Crispy bacon, minced caramelized onions, pecorino and Romano cheeses, tossed with a cream sauce, over linguine pasta.
Pasta Calabrese
Olive oil and garlic with smoked calabrese sausage, mushrooms, plum tomatoes and fresh basil.
Pasta Meatballs
Pasta Meat Sauce
Pasta Napolitana
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, and green peppers tossed in red sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Pasta Sausage
Pasta Tomato or Marinara Sauce
Baked Ziti
Meat Lasagna
1 pound! of homemade lasagna with ground beef, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheeses with our signature basil sauce.
Eggplant Parm
Traditional eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.
Eggplant Rollatini
Lightly egg battered eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella served with your choice of pasta.
Ravioli Lovers
Your choice of gourmet raviolis served over tomato basil or marinara sauce.
Chicken and Veal
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast layered with ricotta cheese, baked with tomato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side pasta of your choice.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Francese
Lightly egg battered chicken, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon white wine, served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken PIccata
Sautéed chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken SPA with veggies
Twelve herb marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, served over a bed of vegetables.
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlets layered with ricotta cheese, tomato basil sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta of your choice.
Veal Marsala
Veal medallions sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
Veal Francese
Lightly egg battered veal, sautéed with fresh mushrooms, in a lemon white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
Veal Picatta
Sautéed veal medallions in a lemon white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce and capers, served over your choice of pasta.
Seafood
Balsamic Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon, topped with our balsamic glaze and vegetables.
Cod Francese
Lightly egg battered and sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce, served over linguine.
Salmon Arrosta
Grilled salmon served in a roasted garlic lemon wine sauce over sautéed tomatoes, red onions and spinach served over linguine.
Linguine With Clam Sauce
Choice of our red or white clam sauce served over a bed of linguine.
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp in a light garlic lemon sauce tossed with linguine.
Mussels Marinara Dinner
Prince Edward island mussels served in our signature homemade marinara sauce over linguine.
Subs
Arugula & Prosciutto Sub
Arugula, Prosciutto, marinated roasted red peppers served on toasted Italian bread shaved parmesan, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Parm Sub
Lightly breaded chicken breast with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.
Grilled Spa Chicken Sub
Twelve herb marinated chicken breast with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and red onions on toasted Italian bread with our balsamic dressing.
Italian Combo Sub
Imported Italian Genoa salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, fresh tomatoes and red onions with our house vinaigrette dressing on toasted Italian bread.
Italian Sausage Sub
Italian Sausage smothered with green peppers, onions and tomato sauce on toasted Italian bread.
Meatball Parm Sub
Meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.
Steak, Onion & Cheese Sub
Shaved Ribeye steak, with caramelized onions and melted mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread. (Add mushrooms or green peppers for 99¢)
Veal Parm Sub
Wraps
Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, bacon and our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Casaer Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, bacon and ranch dressing.
Malibu Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, red onions, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Pecan Chicken Wrap
Pecan encrusted chicken, lettuce, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, candied pecans & our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Kid's Menu
Sides
Side Pasta
Side Pasta with Alla vodka sauce
Side Pasta with Alfredo Sauce
Side Pasta with Meat Sauce
Garlic Rolls (3)
Plain Rolls (3)
Garlic Rolls (6)
Plain Rolls (6)
Garlic Rolls (12)
Plain Rolls (12)
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Side French Fries
Side of Vegetables
Side 3 Meatballs
Side 2 Sausages
Desserts
Extras
8oz Tomato sauce
8oz Marinara sauce
8oz Meatsauce
8oz Alfredo
8oz Alla Vodka
8oz Alla rotelli
8oz Scampi
8oz Francese
8oz Marsala
8oz Carbonara
4oz Marinara Kitchen
4oz Marinara Pizza
Add 2oz dressing
Add 4oz dressing
Add 4oz Grilled Chicken
Add Pecan Chicken
Add 8oz Salmon
Add 3 Shrimp
Add Avocado
Add 2 oz cheese
Add Meat Sauce
Add 1 Meatball
Add 1 sausage
Add Veggie
Add Bread Bowl
Add 1 Plain Roll
Add 1 Garlic Roll
N/A Beverages
Ftn Cola
Ftn Diet Cola
Ftn Lemon Mist
Ftn Root Beer
Ftn Ginger Ale
Ftn Iced Tea
Ftn Raspberry Tea
Ftn Fruit Punch
Ftn Lemonade
Diet Pepsi 20oz
Sierra Mist 20oz
Pepsi 20oz
Pepsi 2L
Diet Pepsi 2L
Sierra Mist 2L
Lemonade 2L
16oz Spring Water
SM San Pellegrino
LG Acqua Panna
Coffee
Espresso
Hot Tea
Kids apple juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza, Pasta, Perfect !
21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428