  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Rotelli's Dolphin Mall - 11401 NW 12th Street E-500
A map showing the location of Rotelli's Dolphin Mall 11401 NW 12th Street E-500View gallery

Rotelli's Dolphin Mall 11401 NW 12th Street E-500

review star

No reviews yet

11401 NW 12th Street E-500

Miami, FL 33172

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters & Sharing

------First------

Truffle Parmigiana Fries

Truffle Parmigiana Fries

$16.00

Truffle Oil, Parmigiana Cheese

La Caprese

$17.00

Rustic Bruschetta Scampi

$17.00

Fritto Misto

$19.00
Overnight Marinade Chicken Wings

Overnight Marinade Chicken Wings

$16.00

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$15.00
Housemade Fried Mozzarella

Housemade Fried Mozzarella

$16.00

Fresh Greens & Soup

------First------

Chef Inspired soup of the day

$12.00

Traditional Caesar

$15.00

Rotelli House

$15.00

Malibu Chicken

$21.00

Basil Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Healthy Nut

$17.00

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Prosciutto Di Parma

$7.00

Between The Crust

Sandwich Traditional Crispy Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Italian Combo

$18.99

Parma & Fresh Mozzarella

$23.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.99

Steak Selections

Filet Mignon & Grilled Shrimps

$55.00

10 oz Skirt Steak

$33.00

12 oz Picanha

$31.00

Center Cut Filet Mignon

$45.00

Picanha & Shrimps

$40.00

Surf & Turf

$55.00

Mixed Grill

$70.00

Supreme Mixed Grill

$120.00

House Specialties

Lobster Ravioli

$32.00

Shrimp Scampi

$31.00

Mediterranean Seafood Bowl

$37.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$24.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$24.00

Shrimp Penne Pesto

$30.00

Fettucini Carbonara

$29.00

Housemade Lasagna

$25.00

Linguini White Clam sauce

$27.00

Fettucini Bolognese

$27.00

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Chicken Rice & Beans

$27.00

Fresh Salmon

$33.00

Chicken Rotelli

$27.00

Mall special

$24.00

Gourmet Pizza

10" Margarita Pizza

$19.00

16" Margarita Pizza

$33.00

10" Vegetarian Pizza

$20.00

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$33.00

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$33.00

10" Calabrese Pizza

$21.00

16" Calabrese Pizza

$34.00

10" New Yorker Pizza

$22.00

16" New Yorker Pizza

$36.00

10" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza

$22.00

16" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza

$36.00

10" Rio De Janeiro Pizza

$22.00

16" Rio De Janeiro Pizza

$36.00

10' Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$23.00

16" Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$38.00

Build Your Own

10" Small Pizza

$17.00

16' Large Pizza

$24.00

Calzone

$17.00

Specialty Sides

Side Truffle Parm Fries

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Seasonal Vegtables

$10.00

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Linguini Marinara

$10.00

Side Salad

$9.00

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Farofa

$6.00

Eggs

$6.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$8.00

Warm Chocolate Lava cake w Gelato

$12.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Flan

$11.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Gelato, 2 scoops

$8.00

Gelato 1 Scoop

$4.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$4.89

Diet Pepsi

$4.89

Sierra Mist

$4.89

Ice Tea

$4.89

Rasp Ice Tea

$4.89

Moutain Dew

$4.89

Sunkist

$4.89

Orange Juice

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.50

Apple Juice

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$5.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

San Pellgrino

$6.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.89

Guarana

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.50

Virgin Daikiri

$7.50

Catering Menu

Chicken Wings 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Chicken Wings Full Tray

$100.00

Mozzarella Tomato Stack 1/2 Tray

$65.00

Mozzarella Tomato Stack Full Tray

$105.00

Rotelli House 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Rotelli House Full Tray

$90.00

Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Caesar Salad Full Tray

$90.00

Basil Grilled Chicken Salad 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Basil Grilled Chicken Salad Full Tray

$120.00

Healthy Nut Salad 1/2 Tray

$70.00

Healthy Nut Salad Full Tray

$110.00

Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray

$120.00

Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Lasagna Full Tray

$120.00

Linguini White Clam Sauce 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Linguini White Clam Sauce Full Tray

$120.00

Fettucini Bolognese 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Fettucini Bolognese Full Tray

$120.00

Barrel Cut Filet Mignon 1/2 Tray

$120.00

Barrel Cut Filet Mignon Full Tray

$200.00

Chicken Marsala 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Chicken Marsala Full Tray

$120.00

Shrimp Scampi 1/2 Tray

$100.00

Shrimp Scampi Full Tray

$160.00

Baked Ziti 1/2 Tray

$70.00

Baked Ziti Full Tray

$110.00

Add Chicken 1/2 Tray

$25.00

Add Chicken Full Tray

$40.00

Penne Ala Vodka 1/2 Tray

$70.00

Penne Ala Vodka Full Tray

$110.00

Chowly Open Item Do Not Delete

Chowly Notes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11401 NW 12th Street E-500, Miami, FL 33172

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

La Carreta International Mall
orange starNo Reviews
10633 NW 12th Street Miami, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - International Mall (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.6 • 2,000
10633 NW 12th Street Miami, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Bocas House Doral
orange star4.6 • 1,036
10200 NW 25th Street #101 Doral, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
MIA Beer Company
orange star4.3 • 1,183
10400 NW 33rd st #150 Doral, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Tripping Animals Brewing
orange star4.5 • 189
2685 NW 105th Avenue Doral, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
KAE DORAL
orange starNo Reviews
3265 NW 107th Ave Doral, FL 33172
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston