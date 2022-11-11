Rotelli's Dolphin Mall 11401 NW 12th Street E-500
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11401 NW 12th Street E-500, Miami, FL 33172
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
La Carreta - International Mall (OLD DONT USE)
4.6 • 2,000
10633 NW 12th Street Miami, FL 33172
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant