Roth SocialHouse

3100 Hotel Drive

Turlock, CA 95380

Roth Burger
Little Gem Caesar Salad
Roth Fries

Starters

Citrus Marinated Olives

$7.00

Rosemary Focaccia

$6.00

Tomato infused olive oil

Oysters

$3.00

Roth hot sauce, lemon

Devilled Eggs

$12.00

Crispy cheddar cheese, pickled

Cod Ceviche

$16.00

Fresno chile, tomato confit, sweet

St. Louis Pork Ribs

$14.00

Roth BBQ. sauce, peanuts, jalapeños

Flatbread Platter

$15.00

Hummus, house made pickles, seasonal vegetables

Wood Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Red pepper puree, shishito peppers, charred leek, almond

Roth Gambas

$18.00

Gulf prawns, black garlic chili oil, grilled bread

Meatballs

$14.00

Ground pork and beef, tomato sauce, parmesan,basil

Salads

Little Gem Caesar Salad

$15.00

Crispy capers, herbed breadcrumbs

Baby Lettuces

$12.00

Local stone fruit, radish, young herbs, honey lavender vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00

Summer berries, pistachios, horseradish crema, mint

Green Papaya Salad

$18.00

Burrata, toasted almond, pesto, basil

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella, red onion, Calabrian chile

Garden Pizza

$20.00

Summer squash, peperonata, basil pesto, squash blossom, nutritional yeast

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

Garlic cream, thyme, garlic honey

Prawn and White Sauce Pizza

$22.00

Calabrian chile oil, arugula, scallion

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, red onion, jalapeños

Entree

Wild King Salmon

$32.00

Wild rice, corn, pepitas, hatch chile, avocado

Grilled (c.ab.) Flat Iron Steak

$36.00

Roth fries, chimichurri, parmesan

Roth Burger

$20.00

Fiscalini cheddar, heirloom tomato, wood-grilled onion, Roth sauce, fries

Yukon Potato Gnocchi

$29.00

Summer squash ragu, squash blossoms, pepita gremolata

Marys Half Rotisserie Chicken

$28.00

Arugula salad, focaccia croûtons, herbed potatoes

Social Plates

20oz Ribeye

$61.00

Charcoal roasted onion, chimichurri

Mary's Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$42.00

Salsa verde

Wood Fired Whole Branzino

$42.00Out of stock

Lemon butte

Sides

Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes

$9.00

Three Cheese Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Cherry tomato confit, pickled shallot, herbed bread crumb

Grilled Brentwood Corn

$12.00

Ancho aioli, lime, cotija

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Bacon jam, pickled jalapeño

Roth Fries

$10.00

Garlic, parsley, parmesan

BBQ Rainbow Carrots

$11.00

Ranch

$1.00

Dessert

Burnt Basque Cheese Cake

$12.00

Lemon curd, blackberries

Buttermilk Panna Cotta

$9.00

Peaches, brown butter crumble, mint

Pot De Cre’me

$10.00

Raspberries, hazelnut whipped cream

Slice of Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Strawberry, broken meringue

Kids Menu Items

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Grilled Corn

$5.00

Kids Mac'n Cheese

$5.00

Kids Fries

$5.00

Mimosas

Mimosa GLS

$13.00

Mimosa Flight

$25.00

Mimosa Carafes

$38.00

Bloody Cocktails

Tahoe Blue Bloody Mary

$12.00

Califino Bloody Mary

$12.00
