Rothchilds Kitchen

76 Middle Neck Road

Great Neck, NY 11021

Order Again

Popular Items

Rothchilds Burger
Quinoa and Lentil Salad
Chopped Israeli Salad

APPETIZERS

Pineapple chilly wings

$22.00

topped with cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, sliced Kalamata olives, pesto, arugula and goat cheese

Cauliflower Crust Flatbread

$16.00

Israeli ceviche

$18.00

MAINS

grilled or fried, topped with mixed herb-tomato salsa, grilled tomato and onions

chicken livers with pears and white wine

$28.00

Salmon shishkebab

$32.00

APPETIZERS

Soup of the Day

$10.00
Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$14.00

fried cauliflower, cauliflower cream, lemon, garlic, herbs, toasted almonds

Chicken Wings Small

$10.00

lemon, garlic, scallion, mint, cilantro

Chicken Wings Large

$18.00

lemon, garlic, scallion, mint, cilantro

Grilled Eggplant

Grilled Eggplant

$14.00

char grilled eggplant, herbed tahini, tomato salsa, pine nuts, sumac

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

roasted beets, cherry tomatoes, red onions, radish, mint, parsley, walnuts, labne, silan-lemon dressing

Hummus and Mushrooms

Hummus and Mushrooms

$17.00

homemade hummus topped with muchrooms

Hummus and Chick Peas

Hummus and Chick Peas

$14.00

homemade hummus topped with chick peas

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$18.00

5 falafel, Israeli pickles & olives, chopped Israeli salad, labne, tahini, pita

Tuna Crostini

Tuna Crostini

$18.00

spicy tuna on toasted bread, red onions, scallions, parsely, mint, aruguala, lime chili aioli, balsamic reduction

SALADS

Grilled Chicken Salad

$22.00

Mediterranean chicken breast, romain lettuce, sauteed red peppers, onions & muchrooms, honey mustard dressing

Salmon Tabouli Salad

Salmon Tabouli Salad

$26.00

grilled salmon filet, bugur, cranberries, red onions, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, arugula, radishes, toasted almonds, olive oil-lemon dressing

Quinoa and Lentil Salad

Quinoa and Lentil Salad

$19.00

quinoa, lentils, cranberries, sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes, walnuts, feta cheese, radishes, arugula, olive oil-lemon dressing

Shawarma Salad

$22.00

shawarma spiced chicken, tahini, red onions, mixed herbs, pine nuts, radishes, olive oil-lemon dressing; served on grilled pita

Rothchilds Caesar Salad

$19.00

chopped romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, turkey bacon, hard-boiled egg, croutons, caesar dressing

Chopped Israeli Salad

$18.00

tomatoes, cucumbesr, red onions, mixed herbs, olive oil-lemon dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$19.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil-red wine vinegar dressing

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Mediterranean spiced chicken breast, basil pesto, avvocado, roasted peppers, arugula

Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.00

garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, tahini, pickles

Rothchilds Burger

Rothchilds Burger

$19.00

Black Angus beef, tomato, lettuce, sliced red onions, garlic may, pickles

Salmon Burger

$19.00

Arugula, tomato, guacamole, spicy mayo

Grilled Ahi Tuna Burger

$21.00

Ahi tuna, Asian coleslaw, spicy mayo, tomato, guacamole, brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$19.00

zucchini and carrot tempura patty with feta cheese, tomato lettuce, tzatziki, brioche bun

Falafel in Pita

$19.00

homemade falafel, hummus, tahini, Israeli salad, pickles

ENTREES

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

salmon filet, cauliflower cream, lentil stew, charred broccoli

Bronzino

Bronzino

$34.00

grilled bronzino, garlic herb sauce, charred broccoli

Seared Sliced Ahi Tuna

$34.00

medium-rare tuna, arugula, cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, chick peas, red onions, capers, Kalamata olives, olive oil-lemon dressing

Lamb Chops

$34.00

mint marinade, mashed potatoes, red wine glaze

Minute Steak Skillet

Minute Steak Skillet

$30.00

Rib-eye steak, arugula salad, french fries

Schnitzel

$26.00

panko-crusted chicken breast, tahini, pickles, mashed potatoes

Chicken Shish Kebab

$26.00

Mediterranean spiced spring chicken, arugula salad, tahini, majadra rice & lentils

Syrian Kebab

$26.00

Mediterranean spiced minced lamb and beef kebab, majadra rice & lentils

Shakshuka Skillet

Shakshuka Skillet

$18.00

2 poached eggs, tomato, onion & pepper sauce, feta cheese, mixed herbs, tahini

SIDES

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00
Regular French fries

Regular French fries

$8.00

Sweet potato fries

$8.00

Mixed fries

$8.00

regular and sweet potato

Majadara Rice & Lentils

$6.00

Charred broccoli

$8.00

Mixed green salad

$6.00

DIPS & MORE

Green tahini

$1.00

White tahini

$1.00

White tahini with amba

$1.00

Oil & balsamic reduction

$1.00

Spicy mayo

$1.00

Tzatziki

$1.00

Garlic mayo

$1.00

Pita

$1.50

Gluten free bread

$1.50

DESSERTS

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

served with vanilla ice cream

New York Cheescake

$12.00

Affogato

$12.00

Vanilla ice cream, shot of espresso, shaved chocolate

Apple Pie

$12.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Halva Ice Cream

$12.00

Vanilla ice cream, raw tahini, halva, date honey, pine nuts

Coffee/Tea & more

Drip Coffee - sm

$3.75

Drip Coffee - lg

$4.25

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino - sm

$3.75

Cappuccino - lg

$4.25

Latte - sm

$4.00

Latte - lg

$4.25

Mocha

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso

$3.25

Hot Cocoa

$4.25

9 Spice Chai

$4.50

Turmeric Chai

$4.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.25

Hot Apple Cider

$4.25

Matcha latte

$4.25

Iced Coffee - small

$3.75

Iced Coffee - large

$4.25

Ice Latte

$4.25

Iced Capppuccino

$4.25

Iced Americano

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.25

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50

Mint Lemonade - sm

$4.00

Mint Lemonade - lg

$4.25

Matcha Lemonade

$4.25

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Fresh mint tea

$3.75

Ginger, lemon, honey tea

$3.75

Chamellia teas

$3.25

Hot Water

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.25

Apple Cider

$3.75

Acqua Panna - LG

$6.50

Acqua Panna - SM

$3.00

San Pellegrino - LG

$7.00

San Pellegrino - MD

$5.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Juice

$6.00

Apple Cider

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Beer

BTL Goldstar

$8.00

BTL Corona

$7.00

BTL Model Especial

$8.00

BTL Golden Drakk

$10.00

BTL Hop Commander

$8.00

BTL Blue Moon

$7.00

BTL Fat Tire

$7.00

BTL Mythos

$8.00

Wine

GL Cab Sauv Silver Palm

$13.00

GL Pinot Noir Elouan

$13.00

GL Sauv Blanc Oyster Bay

$11.00

GL Pinot Grigio Cliffhanger

$11.00

GL Chardonnay Jackson Estates

$12.00

GL Cote des Roses

$13.00

GL Rosé Hampton Water

$12.00

GL Sparkling Brut

$11.00

BTL Cab Sauv Silver Palm

$52.00

BTL Pinot Noir Elouan

$50.00

BTL Sauv Blanc Oyster Bay

$40.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Cliffhanger

$42.00

BTL Chardonnay Jackson Estates

$46.00

BTL Cote des Roses

$48.00

BTL Rosé Hampton Water

$46.00

BTL Sparkling Brut

$40.00

Cocktails

Thyme Cucumber Gin and Tonic

$15.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$15.00

Fresh Fruit Margarita

$15.00

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$13.00

Ruby Red Grapefruit Cosmo

$13.00

Vodka Nana

$13.00

Old Smokey

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$13.00

Red/White Sangria

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Liquor

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Teremana Silver

Don Julio Reposado

Espolon Silver

Espolon Reposada

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Blantons

$18.00

Weller 12

$18.00

Angels envy

$13.00

Widow jane lucky 13

$24.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Irish Crème

Kahlua

Crème de la Cassis

St. Germain

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck, NY 11021

Directions

Main pic
Main pic

