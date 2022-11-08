Rothmann's Steak House 6319 Northern Blvd,

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rothmann's Steak House

No reviews yet

6319 Northern Blvd,

East Norwich, NY 11732

Popular Items

Chas. Burger
Shrimp Cocktail
Filet Mignon

Apps

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$29.90

Truffle Crumbs

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$28.90

Chipotle Aioli

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

$19.90

Asian Sweet Chilli, Peanuts

Mozzarella Tower

Mozzarella Tower

$19.90

Olive Oil, Aged Balsamic, Basil

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$15.90
Smoked Bacon

Smoked Bacon

$21.90

Maple Soy Glaze

Bisque

Bisque

$16.90

Baked Clams

$18.90

Olive Oil, Garlic

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$14.90

Crab Salad

$23.90

Lump Crab, Kani, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo

Octopus

Octopus

$25.90

White Beans, Tomato

Foie Gras

Foie Gras

$32.90

Balsamic Glazed red Onions, Blackberry Compote

Tomato & Onion

$14.90

Chas. Steak Sauce

Rawbar

Littleneck Clams

Priced per piece (Gluten Free)

Oysters

Oysters

Priced per piece (Gluten Free)

Shrimp Cocktail

Priced per piece (Gluten Free)

1/2 Lobster

$22.90

1/2 Lobster (Gluten Free)

Crab Cocktail

$32.90

1/2 Pound (Gluten Free)

Seafood Plateau

Seafood Plateau

$43.90

Priced per person - increase your quantity to match the number of persons for your order. Clam, Oyster, Shrimp, Lump Crab, Lobster. (Gluten free)

Salad

Caesar

$16.90

Imported Shaved Parmesan

Crab Salad

$23.90

Lump Crab, Kani, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo

BLT

$18.90

Gorgonzola Dressing

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$19.90

Arugula, Frisee, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Pomegranate-Cranberry Vinaigrette (Gluten Free)

Chas. Salad

$21.90

Shrimp, Bacon, Onions, Tomato, Green Beans, Pimentos, Red Wine Vinegar (Gluten Free)

Appetizer Rolls

Buri Roll

$23.90

Crunchy Spicy Yellowtail topped with Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$24.90

Thinly Sliced Yellowtail Jalapeño, Yuzu Soy

Pacific

$19.90

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber topped with Tuna, Salmon, Avocado

Tempura Roll

Tempura Roll

$21.90

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado topped with Mango, Wasabi Aioli

Montauk

$29.90

Lobster, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo topped with Kani, Crunch

Salmon River

$22.90

Salmon, Cucumber, Mango topped with Salmon, Avocado

Tiger Roll

$27.90

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber topped with Spicy Tuna, Kabayaki Sauce

Signature Rolls

Spicy Trio

$38.90

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Sriracha, topped with Spicy Tuna, side of Kani

Hampton Roll

$36.90

Lobster, Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Crunch, Spicy Mayo

Rothmann's Roll

$39.90

Seared N.Y. Strip Steak, Lobster, Avocado, Truffle Crunch, Truffle Aioli

Kashi Roll

$39.90

Crunchy Spicy Lobster, Tuna, Spicy Kani, Avocado, Thai Peanut Sauce

Gramercy

$39.90

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Kani, Avocado, Cucumber, topped w. Spicy Tuna, Crunch

Chas. Roll

$34.90

Spicy Kani, Avocado, Cucumber topped with Spicy Tuna

Maguro

$39.90

(4) Tuna Sashimi, (2) Tuna Sushi Rolls, (2) Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna, (1) Tuna Avocado Roll

Sushi & Sashimi

Salmon

Tuna

Yellow Tail

Shrimp

Kani

Eel

Lobster

Lobster

$84.00+

Chas. Specialities

Chas. Burger

Chas. Burger

$26.90

12 oz. Kobe Blend, Bacon, Cheddar, Truffle fries

Salmon

Salmon

$39.90

Grain Mustard Vinaigrette, Grilled Asparagus (Gluten Free)

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$44.90

Jicama, Baby Bok Choy, Cucumber Slaw, Orange Soy

Braised Chicken

Braised Chicken

$32.90

Shallots, Rosemary, Pan Jus, Asparagus (Gluten Free)

Shrimp & Crab

$48.90

Maple Miso Glazed Colossal Shrimp, Avocado Crab Salad, Lemon Dijon Aioli

Swordfish

Swordfish

$39.90

Grilled Asparagus, Spicy (Gluten Free)

Foie Burger

$39.90

Beggars Purse

$32.90

Three Cheese Filled Pasta, Sage & Madera Cream, Dried Cherries, Arugula, Pear & Almond Salad (Vegetarian)

Prime Steaks & Chops

Porter FOR 2

$129.90

Porter FOR 3

$194.70

Porter FOR 4

$259.60
Petite 8oz

Petite 8oz

$54.90

8 oz. (Gluten Free)

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$64.90

12 oz. (Gluten Free)

New York Strip

$64.90

16 oz. (Gluten Free)

Boneless Rib-eye

$59.90

Skirt Steak

$59.90

18. oz.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$64.90

(Gluten Free)

Veal Chop

Veal Chop

$59.90

16 oz. (Gluten Free)

Limited Reserve Steaks

Wagyu Porter for 2

$199.80

40 oz. per person (Gluten Free)

Tomahawk

$159.80

43 oz. Per Person (Gluten Free)

Bone-in Filet

$89.90Out of stock

18 oz. (Gluten Free)

Wagyu Bone-in Strip

$99.90

18 oz. (Gluten Free)

Japanese Kobe

$199.00Out of stock

40 oz. per person (Gluten Free)

Rib Steak 18oz

Rib Steak 18oz

$79.90

18 oz. (Gluten Free)

Sides

Sweet Potato Mashed

$13.90

Sweet Fries

$13.90

Hash Browns

$13.90
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$13.90

French Fries

$13.90

Mashed Potatoes

$13.90

Baked Potato

$13.90

Onion Straws

$13.90

Sauteed Onions

$14.90

Brussels Sprouts

$14.90

Sauteed Mushrooms

$14.90

Creamed Spinach

$14.90
Asparagus

Asparagus

$14.90

Spinach

$14.90

Broccoli

$14.90

Maki Rolls - Sushi Platter

App Platter #1

$38.90

2x California Rolls 2x Spicy Tuna Rolls

App Platter #2

$44.90

2x Shrimp Tempura 2x Spicy Kani

App Platter #3

$48.90

1x Shrimp Tempura Roll 1x Tuna Avocado Roll 1x Spicy Salmon Roll

Extras

Rothmann's Steak Sauce

$5.90

8oz

Kung Pao

$6.90

8oz

Cajun Spice

$5.90

1/4#

Sauces

Spicy Mayo

$2.50

Kabayaki

$2.50

Wasabi Aioli

$2.50

Ponzu

$3.50

Extra Ginger

Extra Wasabi

BEARNAISE

$4.90

HOLLANDAISE

$4.90

Au Poivre

$4.90

Gorgonzola

$4.90

Rioja demi

$4.90

Truffle Butter

$4.90

Foie Butter

$4.90
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Rothmann’s upholds the traditions of the past by serving a classic steakhouse menu with great additions from the present. A dining landmark on Long Island, with a rich and storied history dating back to 1907. Come experience the grandeur of Rothmann’s for yourself; where prime dry-aged steaks, great wine & hospitality have become a tradition.

6319 Northern Blvd,, East Norwich, NY 11732

Directions

