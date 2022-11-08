Rothmann's Steak House 6319 Northern Blvd,
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rothmann’s upholds the traditions of the past by serving a classic steakhouse menu with great additions from the present. A dining landmark on Long Island, with a rich and storied history dating back to 1907. Come experience the grandeur of Rothmann’s for yourself; where prime dry-aged steaks, great wine & hospitality have become a tradition.
Location
6319 Northern Blvd,, East Norwich, NY 11732
Gallery
