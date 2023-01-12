Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rotini and the Alfredo's

review star

No reviews yet

7701 Interstate 40

Space 212

Amarillo, TX 79121

Order Again

Popular Items

Diego's Creamy Alfredo
Chicken Rotini Soup
The Classic

Rotini Bowl

Diego's Creamy Alfredo

Diego's Creamy Alfredo

$8.31

Diego's Original Creamy Alfredo Sauce On Rotini Noodles

The Anaheim

The Anaheim

$8.31

Creamy Alfredo Sauce With Green Chili

The Mardi Gras

The Mardi Gras

$8.31

Our Special Blush Sauce With Onions, Scallions Bell Peppers,And Crushed Pepper

The Sunset

The Sunset

$8.31

Delicious Roasted Peppers In A Creamy Alfredo Chipotle Sauce With Sauteed Bell Peppers,And Onions

The Sunrise

The Sunrise

$8.31

Fresh Basil, Garlic, Tomatoes And Crushed Peppers

The Sicily

The Sicily

$8.31

Fresh Basil Pesto In A Light Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushrooms, And Tomatoes

The Blush

$8.31

Creamy Blend Of Alfredo And Marinara Sauce Rotini Bowl

The Classic

The Classic

$8.31

Rotini Noodles In Our Homemade Marinara Sauce Rotini Bowl

The Cheesy Mac

$8.31

Our Special Homemade Mac And Cheese

Family Pack PLAIN

Family Pack PLAIN

$43.89

Added Buffalo Flavor To Our Homemade Mac And Cheese

Buffalo Mac

$8.31

The Zac Sriracha Mac

$8.31

The Green Chili Mac

$8.31

The Beefstro

$8.31

Kid's mac

$4.27

Kid's classic

$4.27

Kid's Alfredo

$4.27

Family Pack with Protein

$57.91

Soup

Chef'S Choice Soup Of The Week

$4.83

A New Soup Every Week

Chicken Rotini Soup

$4.83

Fresh Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Egg, Cheese, And Red Onions

cup of soup

$3.59

Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.68

Fresh Greens, Croutons And Parmesan Cheese,

Rotini Blend Salad

$7.10

Rotini Noodles, Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, red onions, Kalamata Olives With A Zesty Greek Dressing

Gala Salad

$7.10

Fresh Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Apples Grapes, Walnuts, Cranberries With A Balsamic Vinaigrette

Add Chicken

$3.59

mixed greens, lettuce, tomatoes, boiled egg, cheese, and red onion

Add Beef

$3.59

Add Shrimp

$3.89

No Onions

No Tomatoes

No Tomatoes

No Cheese

No Croutons

Garden Salad

$7.10

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$4.19

With Cherries Or Chocolate Sauce

Brownies

$1.56

House Made Brownie

Chef's choice- Dessert of the week

$3.90

Cannoli

$5.96

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.05

16oz Bottle Of Coca-Cola Soda

Bottled Water

$1.74

16oz Bottle Of Water

Gatorade

$2.36

20oz Bottle Of Gatorade

32 Oz Pepsi

$2.89

32 Oz Diet DP

$2.89

32 Oz Lemonade

$2.89

32oz DP

$2.89

32 Oz Crush

$2.89

32oz Sierra Mist

$2.89

32 Oz Mt Dew

$2.89

32oz Big Red

$2.89

20oz Pepsi

$1.89

20oz Diet Dp

$1.89

32 Oz Tea

$2.23

20 Oz Tea

$1.75

20z Lemonde

Appetizer

The Snack

$5.19

4 Breadsticks With Your Choice Of Sauce

2 Bread Sticks

$1.53

side of sauce

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Mall food court

Location

7701 Interstate 40, Space 212, Amarillo, TX 79121

Directions

