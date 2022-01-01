Restaurant header imageView gallery

Austin Rôtisserie

8504 South Congress Ave.

Austin, TX 78745

Popular Items

Poulet Roti Baguette
Petite Patates En Sauce
The Parisian

Rotisserie Chicken

All birds (whole, half, quarter) include a side of potatoes and a side of creamy dijon and chipotle sauce. Our birds are brined for 24-hours and are cooked in the traditional French rotisserie style
Whole bird

Whole bird

$20.00Out of stock

Whole rôtisserie chicken with a side of potatoes. Includes a side of creamy dijon and chipotle sauce.

Half Bird

Half Bird

$15.00Out of stock

Half rotisserie bird with baby potatoes cooked in chicken drippings. Includes a creamy dijon and chipotle sauce.

Qtr Bird

Qtr Bird

$8.00Out of stock

Quarter bird (choose dark or white) with baby potatoes cooked in chicken drippings. Includes a side of creamy dijon and chipotle.

Meals

The Special

The Special

$15.00Out of stock

The special meal includes a quarter bird (your choice of dark or white meat) a side of petite patates (rotisserie potatoes) and side salad (arugula, goat cheese, dried cranberries and walnuts)

Family Meal

Family Meal

$35.00Out of stock

Family meal includes: whole rotisserie chicken, 2 sides of rotisserie potatoes, one large salade de chèvre (arugula, goat cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts), our 4 signature sauces and a half baguette.

Baguette Sandwiches

Poulet Roti Baguette

Poulet Roti Baguette

$10.99

Fresh baguette with creamy dijon spread, rotisserie chicken, arugula, goat cheese and drizzled with our homemade vinaigrette

The Parisian

The Parisian

$8.99

A simple but delicious classic: fresh baguette with butter, ham and Swiss cheese.

Le Veggie Baguette

Le Veggie Baguette

$8.99

Fresh baguette with creamy dijon spread, red cabbage, guacamousse, arugula, goat cheese and drizzled with our homemade vinaigrette

Caprese prosciutto

Caprese prosciutto

$13.99Out of stock

Baguette with creamy dijon spread, prosciutto di Parma, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula and our homemade vinaigrette

Norwegian Baguette

Norwegian Baguette

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh baguette with creamy dijon spread, smoked salmon, organic arugula, tomato, goat cheese and drizzled with our homemade vinaigrette

Italiano Baguette

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh baguette with creamy dijon spread, provolone, prosciutto, pepperoni, salami, organic arugula, tomato, and drizzled with our homemade vinaigrette

Bites

Charcuterie and Fromage Plate

Charcuterie and Fromage Plate

$17.99Out of stock

rotating selection of imported cold cuts, French cheeses. Includes half baguette, salted butter and fig spread.

Salade De Chevre

$7.25

Organic arugula, goat cheese, dried cranberries and walnuts. Includes a side of our homemade French vinaigrette

Roti Bowl

$10.99

Bed of organic arugula topped with red cabbage, rotisserie chicken, queso panela, cilantro, guacamousse and walnuts, Includes a side of our homemade vinaigrette.

Petite Patates En Sauce

Petite Patates En Sauce

$6.99

traditional French baby potatoes cooked under rotisserie chicken drippings

Extras

Half Baguette

$3.00

half French baguette

Extra Sauces

$0.25

Apparel

Tee Shirts

$20.00

Snapback Hats

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8504 South Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78745

Directions

