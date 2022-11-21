Rotolo's Craft & Crust imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Chicken

Rotolo's Craft & Crust Ruston

1314 Maxwell Blvd

Ruston, LA 71270

Popular Items

Bayou BBQ Chicken (Calzone)

Sharables

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Lightly battered cauliflower, fried, & served with aioli dipping sauce

Calamari

$13.00

Lightly battered & fried calamari, tossed in a sweet chili sauce, & served on a bed of arugula.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Lightly battered onion rings, fried, & served with aioli dipping sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Bites

$8.50

(12) Oven-fresh bites blasted with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with our marinara for dipping. *Vegetarian

Tre Meatballs

$10.00

(3) Italian meatballs topped with our authentic red gravy and lightly sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Beyond Meat Tre Meatballs

$10.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Spinach and artichokes blended with (5) cheeses and served with a freshly-baked seasoned garlic flatbread. *Vegetarian

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Fries tossed in garlic butter, truffle oil, parmesan, & fresh basil.

Cheese Fries

$11.00

Fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, jalapeños, & feta. Served with a side of ranch.

Dynamite Shrimp

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Salads & Soups

Burrata Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh burrata with basil, tomatoes, shaved Asiago, balsamic reduction, olive oil, and pesto. Served on a bed of arugula.

Walnut Cranberry Salad

$11.00

Fresh spinach topped with halved walnuts, dried cranberries, and feta cheese. Recommended with raspberry cane vinaigrette. *Family favorite *Vegetarian

Greek Salad

$10.00

Green peppers, Roma tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese served over romaine lettuce. Recommended with our house balsamic vinaigrette. *Vegetarian

Garden Salad

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and garlic croutons served over romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. *Vegetarian

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, and Parmesan cheese. Recommended with our tasty Caesar dressing.

Side Salad (Garden)

$4.00

Side salad with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and garlic croutons served over romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. *Vegetarian

Side Salad (Caesar)

$4.00

Side salad with romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, and Parmesan cheese. Recommended with our tasty Caesar dressing.

Soup & Salad

$9.00

Your choice of salad served with a cup of tomato basil soup.

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00

A delicious blend of puréed tomatoes and basil.

Broccoli Soup

$5.00

Chopped brocoli simmered in a velvety cheddar sauce.

Baked Potato Soup

$5.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza (13")

$16.00

(13") Stone-crafted pizza with your choice of toppings.

The OG (13")

$18.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, pulled mozzarella, and tons of pepperoni sprinkled with oregano. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Figgy Piggy (13")

$23.00

Oil, pulled mozzarella, fig spread, prosciutto, Gorgonzola, shaved Asiago, and balsamic reduction. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Southern Belle (13")

$20.00

Alfredo base topped with baby portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, pepperoni, sharp white cheddar, and shaved Asiago cheese. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Margherita (13")

$17.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, pulled mozzarella, fresh basil, sea salt, & olive oil.

The Big Apple (13")

$22.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, pulled mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, ricotta, oregano, red pepper, salt, pepper, and oil. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Uncle Tony (13")

$21.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, grape tomatoes, pulled mozzarella, basil, burrata, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and balsamic reduction. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Carona 126 (13")

$23.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, sharp white cheddar, grape tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto, burrata, shaved Asiago, and white truffle oil. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Shrimp & Brussels (13")

$21.00

The Krewe (13")

$20.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cheddar, feta, and Parmesan. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Deluxe Combination (13")

$20.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Meat Feast (13")

$20.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

The Angry Pig (13")

$20.00

Spicy BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, bacon, jalapeños, and cheddar. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Italian Club (13")

$20.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, and bacon. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Vin Monster (13")

$20.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and Kalamata olives. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Bayou BBQ Chicken (13")

$20.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onions, and cheddar. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

The Popeye (13")

$20.00

Oil base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, roasted garlic, feta, roasted red peppers, and red onions. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.

Jalapeño Popper (13”)

$20.00

Pizza of the Month

$22.00

Half / Half Pizza (13")

First Timer (Deep Dish)

$24.00

(10") Deep-dish pizza with Italian sausage, pepperoni, caramelized onions, garlic, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh crushed tomato sauce, oregano, and Parmesan.

Italian Club (Deep Dish)

$24.00

(10") Deep-dish pizza with Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh crushed tomato sauce, oregano, and Parmesan.

Simple Man (Deep Dish)

$22.00

(10") Deep-dish pizza with your choice of pepperoni or sausage and mozzarella. Topped with fresh crushed tomato sauce, oregano, and Parmesan.

Windy City (Deep Dish)

$24.00

(10") Deep-dish pizza with spinach, garlic, chicken, tomatoes, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh crushed tomato sauce, oregano, Parmesan, feta, and pesto drizzle.

The Big Apple (Deep Dish)

$25.00

(10") Deep-dish pizza with Italian sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh crushed tomato sauce, whipped ricotta, oregano, red pepper, and olive oil.

Peach Pizza

$20.00

add Side Salad (Garden)

$3.00

add Side Salad (Caesar)

$3.00

Pizza Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Specialty Slice

$4.50

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Made with your choice of toppings.

The Krewe (Calzone)

$12.00

Pepperoni, bacon, cheddar, feta, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite

Deluxe Combination (Calzone)

$12.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms.

Meat Feast (Calzone)

$12.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon.

The Angry Pig (Calzone)

$12.00

Spicy BBQ sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese.

Italian Club (Calzone)

$12.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, and bacon.

Vin Monster (Calzone)

$12.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and Kalamata olives.

Bayou BBQ Chicken (Calzone)

$12.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Alfredo (Calzone)

$12.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon.

Chicken Florentine (Calzone)

$12.00

The Popeye (Calzone)

$12.00

Oil base with fresh spinach, roasted garlic, feta, roasted red peppers, and red onions. *Vegetarian

Jalapeno Popper (Calzone)

$12.00

Wednesday 3-Topping Calzone

$12.00

Cheesesticks

The Original Cheesesticks

$11.00

Thin crust and mozzarella cheese. Served with our marinara for dipping. *Vegetarian

The Chalmette Cheesesticks

$12.00

A spicy house favorite with thin crust, hot sauce, garlic butter, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite *Vegetarian

The Krewe Cheesesticks

$13.00

A twist on The Original Cheesesticks. Topped with pepperoni, bacon, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite

Handhelds

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

$12.00

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Italian meatballs covered in our authentic red gravy and topped with provolone and Parmesan. Served on a hoagie.

Beyond Meat Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken, provolone, Parmesan, romaine, and Caesar dressing. Served cold in a spinach wrap with your choice of side.

BBQ Big Boy Burger

$13.00

Mushroom Truffle Burger

$13.00

Muffuletta-Quarter

$9.00

Muffuletta-Half

$13.00

Muffuletta-Whole

$21.00

Shrimp Scampi Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Plain Burger

$12.00

Dynamite Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Italian meatballs covered in our authentic red gravy and topped with provolone and Parmesan. Served on a hoagie.

Muffuletta - Rotolo's Way Sandwich

$9.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, and Italian olive salad, and provolone. Served on a hoagie with your choice of side. *Note: Italian olive salad may contain pits.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese topped with romaine. Served toasted on a lavash wrap with your choice of side.

Chicken Florentine Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip, chicken, and mozzarella cheese. Served toasted on a lavash wrap with your choice of side. *Family favorite

Chicken Alfredo Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Alfredo sauce, chicken, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. Served toasted on a lavash wrap with your choice of side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken, provolone, Parmesan, romaine, and Caesar dressing. Served cold in a spinach wrap with your choice of side.

Wings

8 Wings

$14.00

16 Wings

$24.50

Pasta

Fried Shrimp Alfredo

$15.00

Penne tossed in Alfredo sauce and topped with fried shrimp. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with chicken. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Traditional spaghetti and Italian meatballs topped with our authentic red gravy and Parmesan cheese. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites. *Family favorite

Rotolo's In-House Lasagna

$14.00

Handmade and baked in-house. (6) Layers filled with fresh ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce, crumbled sausage, and our signature meatballs, topped with authentic red gravy, and smothered in mozzarella cheese.

Bacon Mac & Cheese Pie

$13.00

Chicken Parm Pasta

$14.00

Extras

Aioli Cup

$0.50

Alfredo Cup

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette Cup

$0.75

BBQ Cup

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Cup

$0.75

Butter Cup

$0.75

Caesar Cup

$0.75

Chalmette Cup

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Sauce Cup

$0.75

Honey Mustard Cup

$0.75

Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lite Italian Cup

$0.75

Marinara Cup

$0.75

Olive Oil Cup

$0.75

Pasta Sauce Cup

$0.75

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Raspberry Cane Cup

$0.75

Side Of Fries

$3.00

Spicy BBQ Cup

$0.50

Spicy Cup

$0.50

Sweet Heat Cup

$0.75

Extra Anchovies

$1.99

Extra Bacon

$1.99

Extra Banana Peppers

$1.99

Extra Canadian Bacon

$1.99

Extra Cheddar Cheese

$1.99

Extra Chicken

$3.50

Extra Chicken Tender

$3.50

Extra Cranberries

$1.99

Extra Croutons

$1.99

Extra Garlic Parmesan Bites

$1.00

Extra Feta

$1.99

Extra Fresh Spinach

$1.99

Extra Fried Shrimp

$4.00

Extra Green Peppers

$1.99

Extra Italian Meatball

$1.99

Extra Italian Olive Salad

$1.99

Extra Italian Sausage

$1.99

Extra Jalapeños

$1.99

Extra Kalamata Olives

$1.99

Extra Meatball

$1.99

Extra Mushrooms

$1.99

Extra Parmesan Cheese

$1.99

Extra Pepperoni

$1.99

Extra Pineapple

$1.99

Extra Prosciutto

$3.00

Extra Red Onions

$1.99

Extra Red Pepper Flakes

Extra Ricotta

$1.99

Extra Roasted Garlic

$1.99

Extra Roasted Red Peppers

$1.99

Extra Roma Tomatoes

$1.99

Extra Romaine Lettuce

$1.99

Extra Salami

$1.99

Extra Walnuts

$1.99

Vegan Pepperoni

$2.99

Vegan Italian Sausage

$2.99

Beyond Meatballs

$2.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

(2) Crisp tenders served with Zapp's chips and your choice of drink.

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$6.00

Traditional spaghetti and an Italian meatball topped with our authentic red gravy. Served with your choice of drink.

Kids Cheese Slice

$4.00

Served with your choice of drink.

Kids Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Served with your choice of drink.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Served with your choice of drink.

Butter Noodles

$4.00

A plate of noodles lightly tossed in butter. Served with your choice of drink.

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce. Topped with chicken.

Kids Ice Cream

$1.50

Kids Fries

$4.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$6.00

A warm chocolate chip brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce.

Cinnabites

$6.00

Freshly baked cinnamon and sugar bites drizzled with vanilla and topped with ice cream and caramel.

Ice Cream

$1.50

Root Beer Float

$3.00

Barq's root beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Shareable 8" Colossal Cookie

$9.00

Ooey-gooey, chocolaty-chewy sensation designed for sharing with friends. Topped with vanilla ice cream and your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce.

King Cake Calzone

$6.00Out of stock

RCC

Walnut Praline Salad

$12.00

Fresh Spinach, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Feta, Walnuts, Cranberries, Tony's Praline Honey Dressing

Cajun Pastalaya

$12.00

Tony's Blackened Chicken, Cajun Smoked Sausage, Penne Pasta, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tony's Bold Pastalaya Sauce

Pasta A La Mary

$12.00

Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Penne Pasta, Bloody Mary Vodka Sauce

Harvest Pizza 13''

$20.00

Oil Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Tony's Praline Honey Dressing

Vodka Pizza 13''

$20.00

Tony's Bloody Mary Vodka Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers

Cajun Pizza 13"

$20.00

Tony's Pastalaya Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Tony's Blackened Chicken, Cajun Smoked Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Tony's Creole Butter Crust

Anniversary Tony's Cup - 6ct

$15.00

Anniversary Tony's Cup - 12ct

$24.99

Craft Kitchen Items

Boudin Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Pepperjack Boudin Pizza (13'')

$18.00

Cherries & Ricotta Pizza (13'')

$18.00

Italian Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$11.00

Drinks

Abita Root Beer

$2.99Out of stock

Coke

$3.15

Coke Zero

$3.15

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Diet Coke

$3.15

Fruit Punch

$3.15

Lemonade

$3.15

Dr.Pepper

$3.15

Powerade

$2.89

Orange Fanta

$3.15

Orange Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$3.15

Sweet Tea

$3.15

Unsweet Tea

$3.15

Tonic

$1.75

Water

Kids Drink

$0.99

Apple Juice

$0.75

Club Soda

$2.89

A La Carte

7 oz Dough Ball

$2.00

12 oz Dough Ball

$3.00

18 oz Dough Ball

$3.50

Merchandise

Rotolos Soup Jar

$8.00

Rotolos Balsamic

$4.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your new happy place; the best of good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t. Featuring authentic Italian crusts in three styles in award-winning combinations.

Location

1314 Maxwell Blvd, Ruston, LA 71270

Directions

Gallery
Rotolo's Craft & Crust image
Rotolo's Craft & Crust image

