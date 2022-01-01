Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rebellion on the Pike

184 Reviews

$$

2900 Columbia Pike

Arlington, VA 22204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)
LENNY'S MACHO TENDERS
THE CLASSIC BURGER

FOODHOLE STUFF

KIDS DOG

$5.00

FRITO PIE

$9.00

SMOKED NICKY

$10.00

PORK SLIDERS

$10.00

CHILI CUP

$8.00

BEEF CHEDDA

$10.00

CHIPS

$2.00

SLAW

$3.00

BEANS

$4.00

MAC

$4.00

YELLOWSTONE

$90.00

MAKERS

$90.00

EC

$100.00

REBEL

$60.00

COMMUNAL GRUB

BIG ASS PRETZEL

$17.00

Brushed with butter & salt, trio of house sauces: mornay, mustard, and honey mustard

CANDIED BACON

$10.00

Maple whiskey glaze, cracked pepper

DEVILED EGGS

$9.00

b&b relish, ayoba-yo biltong, scallions

GULCH POUTINE

$10.00

Nashville hot fries, bacon bits, house beer cheese, peppercorn ranch, chives

LENNY'S MACHO TENDERS

$15.00

pick one: Classic, D.C.A.F., buffalo, or nashville hot pick two: Honey mustard, alabama bbq, ranch or blue cheese

S.A.F.T.B. NACHOS

$15.00

Mornay, sagamore rye 5 alarm chili, cotija, fixins add chicken or sausage - $6

SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)

$14.00

All wings are smoked three hours and fried to order. 8 jumbo wings served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

SUPER MARIO'S PORK BITES

$11.00

Fried pork belly, mob rub, charred lime

THE CHEESE PLATE

$11.00

Burrata & pimento cheese, assorted pickles, grilled sourdough, luxardo balsamic add house smoked sausage - $6

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

215 CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

BIG MOMMA'S GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

BUTCHERBOARD - BLACKENED SHRIMP BOWL

$14.00

CHARLIE DOES SURF

$17.00

Blackened tuna, buttermilk dressing, charred tomato, avocado, pickled onions, arugula, sesame bun

LEGACY - MIGHTY MO

$15.00

THE 1836

$17.00

Two RBP's, white american cheese, 1000 isle, b&b pickles, shredded iceberg lettuce, red onion, sesame bun

THE CHET STEDMAN

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, b&b pickles, lto, potato bun

THE CLASSIC BURGER

$12.00

One RBP, american, bacon, b&b pickles, white onion, ketchup and mustard, sesame bun

THE EL PUB CUBANO

$16.00

Confit pork belly, epic curing ham, swiss, b&b pickles, honey mustard, banh mi roll

THE HUNGRY LOBBYIST

$16.00

One RBP, smoked pork, american cheese, fried egg, smashed avocado, spicy cilantro mayo, potato bun

THE RAMSAY BOLTON

$18.00

Two RBP's, whiskey bacon jam, aged cheddar, b&b pickles, smoked mayo, lto, sesame bun

THE REBEL YELL

$16.00

House smoked turkey breast, white american, bacon, tomato, mornay, sourdough

THE TOSTADA

$17.00

THE TSOuthern FRIED CHICKEN

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, sweet ghost chili sauce, pickled carrots, scallions, fried garlic, sesame bun

THE AIRSTREAM

$15.00

GREENS

CRISPY BRUSSEL CAESAR

$11.00

Flash fried brussels, roasted garlic vinaigrette, rustic croutons, egg

LAURA'S LUNCH

$16.00

Mixed greens & iceberg, buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes & onion, swiss, peppercorn ranch, garlic oil

SOUTH SIDE WEDGE

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato & onion, bacon, luxardo balsamic, bleu cheese, cracked pepper

THE BIG TUNA SALAD

$17.00

Sesame tuna, citrus & soy vinaigrette, blood orange, avocado, puffed rice, arugula, mixed greens

SIDES

EXTRA SAUCE

Fries

$4.50

Handcut, twice blanched, s&p

Mac~n~Cheese

$5.50

elbow noodle, mornay, chives

Pickles

$5.50

Slaw

$4.50

bourbon pickled

Tots

$4.50

ranch seasoning

Pork Rinds

$5.50

bbq rub

Crispy Brussels

$5.50

Garlic, cotija, aioli

Side Salad

$5.50

KIDS

KID BURGER

$7.50

KID CHEESE BURGER

$7.50

KID MAC N CHEESE

$7.50

KID TENDERS

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by the Whiskey Rebellion of 1792; Rebellion is like the American Spirit - bold. Locations in Arlington & FXBG, VA & Wilmington, NC. Coming Soon to Leesburg, VA.

Website

Location

2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204

Directions

Gallery
Rebellion on the Pike image
Rebellion on the Pike image
Rebellion on the Pike image
Rebellion on the Pike image

Similar restaurants in your area

Queen Mother's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2 Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Lost Dog Cafe South Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
2920 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
The Cafe by La Cocina VA
orange starNo Reviews
918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2 Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita LLC
orange star4.6 • 1,734
2911 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Valenciana Wine Garden
orange star4.0 • 3
918 S Lincoln St #2 Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Pike Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4111 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita LLC
orange star4.6 • 1,734
2911 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Atilla's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,390
2705 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
orange star4.3 • 1,338
3007 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
William Jeffrey's Tavern
orange star4.0 • 1,228
2301 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Thai Square Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,148
3217 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Boru Ramen
orange star4.0 • 947
2915 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Pentagon City
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Ballston
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Rosslyn
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Shirlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Clarendon
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Court House
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston