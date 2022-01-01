The Bahn Mi Shop
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Rougamo & Boba is a work of passion for Chef Jing. Learning the art of Traditional Chinese cuisine while working in her father's restaurant in China exposed Chef Jing to a palate of ingredients and technique that will give Omaha a glimpse into the wealth of beauty in her kitchen.
Location
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha, NE 68106
