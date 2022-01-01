Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bahn Mi Shop

104 Reviews

$$

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha, NE 68106

Order Again

Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$5.35+

Black milk tea with your choice of toppings and size

Green Milk Tea

$5.35+

Green milk tea with your choice of toppings and size

Thai Milk Tea

$5.35+

Thai milk tea with your choice of toppings and size

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.35+

Coconut milk tea with your choice of toppings and size

Honey Milk Tea

$5.35+

Honey milk tea with your choice of toppings and size

Honey Milk Green Tea

$5.35+

Honey milk green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.35+

Orea milk tea with your choice of toppings and size

Taro Milk Tea

$5.35+

Taro milk tea with your choice of toppings and size

Classic Tea

Black Tea

$4.75+

Black tea with your choice of toppings and size

Green Tea

$4.75+

Green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Honey Green Tea

$4.75+

Honey green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Honey Black tea

$4.75+

Honey black tea with your choice of toppings and size

Honey Lemonade Tea

$4.75+

Honey lemonade tea with your choice of toppings and size

Honey Lemon Black Tea

$4.75+

Honey lemon black tea with your choice of toppings and size

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$4.75+

Honey lemon green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Fruit Tea

Lemon Green Tea

$5.99+

Lemon green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Lemon Black Tea

$5.99+

Lemon black tea with your choice of toppings and size

Peach Green Tea

$5.99+

Peach green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Strawberry Lemon Green Tea

$5.99+

Strawberry lemon green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Mango Green tea

$5.99+

Mango green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Lychee Green Tea

$5.99+

Lychee green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Lychee Black Tea

$5.99+

Lychee black tea with your choice of toppings and size

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.99+

Passion fruit green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Pineapple Green Tea

$5.99+

Pineapple green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Orange Green Tea

$5.99+

Orange green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.99+

Grapefruit green tea with your choice of toppings and size

Specials

Specials with your choice of toppings and size

*Matcha Milk Cap

$7.75

Matcha Milk

$5.99

Matcha milk with your choice of toppings

Dirty Bubble Milk

$5.99

Dirty bubble milk with your choice of toppings

Dirty Bubble Milk Cap

$7.75

Dirty bubble milk cap with your choice of toppings

Mango Smoothie

$7.25

Mango smoothie with your choice of toppings

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.25

Strawberry smoothie with your choice of toppings

Oreo Smoothie

$7.25

Oreo smoothie with your choice of toppings

Piña Colada Smoothie

$7.25

Piña colada smoothie with your choice of toppings

Peach Smoothie

$7.25

Peach smoothie with your choice of toppings

Taro Smoothie

$7.25

Taro smoothie with your choice of toppings

Passionfruit Smoothie

$7.25

Passionfruit smoothie with your choice of toppings

Sodas

Strawberry Soda with Popping Boba

$8.00

Grapefruit Soda with Popping Boba

$8.00

Orange Soda with Popping Boba

$8.00

Salads

Romaine, Avocado, Sesame Chicken, Tomato, Egg, Blue Cheese, & Chili Crunch
Jing's Northern Cobb

Jing's Northern Cobb

$12.00

Black Tiger Salad

$11.00

Tofu Sticks, Black Trumpet Mushrooms, Cucumber, Peanuts, Coriander, & Garlic

Chicken Sesame Noodle Salad

$12.00

Noodles, Carrot, Cucumber, Sesame, Chopped Peanuts, & Garlic

Sandwiches

Roujamo Ciabatta

Roujamo Ciabatta

$14.00

Soy-glazed pork, sweet peppers, thai basil mayo, pickled onion, & chili crunch

Happy Camper Foccacia Melt

Happy Camper Foccacia Melt

$13.50Out of stock

Miso-soy glazed turkey, cured ham, swiss, cheddar, roasted tomato, chili crunch and honey-sesame mayo

Green Veggie Power

Green Veggie Power

$12.00

Avocado, romaine, jalapeno, tofu sticks, crispy noodles, roasted sweet peppers, cucumber and miso-soy mayo

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.50

Spicy chicken, herb ranch, crispy soy-glazed pork belly, shredded cheese and romaine

Cornhusker Wrap

Cornhusker Wrap

$13.00

Roasted corn, soy-glazed bacon, romaine, shredded cheese, grilled chicken, sweet peppers, tomato and Dorothy Ranch

Protein Bowls

Protein Power

Protein Power

$14.00

Tofu, farro, edamame, sweet greens, soy-glazed peppers, chopped peanuts, rice and cilantro

Wild Caught Goodness

$15.00

Cold Smoked Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon, Rice, Sweet Greens, Broccoli, Crunchy Noodles, Edamame, Sweet Peppers, & Cilantro

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Rougamo & Boba is a work of passion for Chef Jing. Learning the art of Traditional Chinese cuisine while working in her father's restaurant in China exposed Chef Jing to a palate of ingredients and technique that will give Omaha a glimpse into the wealth of beauty in her kitchen.

Location

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha, NE 68106

Inner Rail Food Hall image
Inner Rail Food Hall image
Inner Rail Food Hall image

