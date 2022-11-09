  • Home
  • Rouge Rabbit - 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 105 - Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - (225) 250-5812
Rouge Rabbit 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 105 Baton Rouge, LA 70809 (225) 250-5812

97 Reviews

$

8550 United Plaza Boulevard

#103 B

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Club
Cobb Salad
10" Personal Pizza

Loaded Chicken "Chipotle" Nachos

Looking for something different.. try our Loaded Chicken "Chipotle" Nachos. Comes with warm tortilla chips, drizzled with nacho cheese sauce, then topped with diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, and diced chipotle chicken. Salsa and/or Sour cream served on side for additional charge.
$9.95

A NOLA favorite. Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya served with a side tossed Caesar Salad and homemade cornbread. Laissez bon temps rouler!!

Java Drinks

Your choice of hot or cold, frosty or liquid. Choose between our frappe, iced coffee, latte, or cappuccino. Your wish is our command.
$4.25+

Come in and try our very own creamy cappuccinos.. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim steamed milk, white foam and add your choice of "flavor" for that extra kick!! Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3... Step 1: Choose your size Step 2: Choose your flavor Step 3: Choose your toppings ** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **

$3.95+

Come in and try our very own creamy lattes.. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim steamed milk, and add your choice of "flavor" for that extra kick!! Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3... Step 1: Choose your size Step 2: Choose your flavor Step 3: Choose your toppings ** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **

$4.95+

Come in and try our very own cold ice coffee .. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim milk, and add your choice of "flavor" for that extra kick, all served over a cup of ice!! Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3... Step 1: Choose your size Step 2: Choose your flavor Step 3: Choose your toppings ** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **

$4.95+

Come in and try our very own frappes.. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim milk, add your choice of "flavor" and toppings then blended. Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3... Step 1: Choose your size Step 2: Choose your flavor Step 3: Choose your toppings ** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **

$2.50+
$2.50+

Smoothies

Real all fruit smoothies, make it healthy or a nice treat, blended with whole milk/skim milk, Almond milk, oat milk, apple juice, pineapple juice, or orange juice.
$5.00+

Want something cold and refreshing. Please try our creamy smoothies. Blended with your choice of fruit and whole milk or skim milk with a splash of vanilla. Almond milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs.

Snowball Milkshakes

Something new and different. A taste of NOLA but in a different way. Blended vanilla ice cream, whole milk, and your choice of "snowball flavor, topped with whipped cream and a bright red cherry. Laissez bon temps rouler!!
$5.00+

Ice Cream

Hot outside. Looking for something cold?
$6.25

Banana Split in a cup comes with chopped bananas, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel drizzle, chocolate drizzle, whip cream, pecans, and a cherry.

$5.25

Our Sundaes come with 2 scoops of your favorite ice cream (chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry), 2 toppings of your choice, and topped off with whip cream and a bright red cherry.

$3.99

Blast from the Past. Old Fashioned Float. Vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of your favorite soda. An old time classic.

Specialty/Virgin drinks

offering coke products

Rouge-A-Rita

$2.99+

Home-made Lemonades

$2.99+

Flavored Teas

$2.99+

Hot Teas

Tea Flavors

Tea Flavors

$2.00+

Warm up with some hot teas.. let us know how you would like it mixed.

Thirst Quenchers

offering coke products
$1.75
$2.25

Water

$1.50

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00

Homemade Pastries/Cookies

$1.50

Mini Apple Pie

$1.99

Mini Cherry Pie

$1.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

Caramel & Walnut Struesel Cake

$2.99

Lunch Platters

Back by popular demand plus some. Our platters are served with 2 sides and choice of dipping sauce. Bon Appetit!!

NOLA Bowl

$10.99

Cajun dirty rice topped with thinly sliced ribeye steak, green peppers, yellow peppers, purple onions, then topped with your favorite cheese.

$9.95

A NOLA classic.. Hearty portion of homemade red beans and rice topped with smoked sausage.

$12.95

Seasoned jumbo size grilled shrimp served with your choice of 2 sides. available in lunch and dinner sizes

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast and jumbo size grilled shrimp served with your choice of 2 sides and a side of dipping sauce. BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or Frank's Red Hot Sauce.

$10.95

Grilled Chicken breast served with your choice of 2 sides and your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, or Ranch.

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, applewood bacon, and green onions drizzled with BBQ sauce and served with your choice of 2 sides. Available in lunch and dinner sizes

$11.95

Chicken smothered with Pepperjack and seasoned grilled mushrooms and drizzled with our homemade au jus sauce. Available in lunch and dinner sizes. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Voodoo Chicken Lunch

$11.95

Back by popular demand. Grilled chicken breast topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, and pico then drizzled with Louisiana hot sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Po-Boys

Hot or Cold.. we do it all!!
$10.25

Hungry for all three meats. Well, here it is. A newcomer to our menu: Honey Ham, Cajun Roast Beef, and Cajun Turkey with your choice of cheese, served on toasted French bread, dressed.

$9.99

Our version of a classic. Mounded with steak. mixed with green peppers, onions, and your choice of cheese for a perfect taste. Add jalapeños, mushrooms or extra cheese for a meal sure to satisfy.

$8.99

Your choice of Honey Ham, Cajun Turkey, or Cajun Roast Beef served deli style cold with your choice of cheese, dressed.

$9.25

Try our classic French Dip po'boy. Cajun roast beef tossed in our homemade au jus sauce with grilled onions and melted Swiss cheese. Also served with a side of Au Jus sauce.

$10.95

Grilled shrimp served on our po-boy French bread, toasted, with your choice of cheese, and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo.

$9.25

Homemade Italian meatballs served on our French bread, toasted, topped with hearty marinara and mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

$9.25

NOLA Classic: Hot Cajun roast beef and provolone cheese served on our toasted po-boy bread topped with homemade brown gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & mayo.

$8.99

Georgia Red Hot Sausages served in toasted French bread stuffed with grilled onions, pickles, yellow mustard, and your choice of cheese.

Sandwiches

Looking for something light? Try one of our melted sandwiches or our classic BLT. The Grilled Chicken Club has also been a top favorite!!

Triple Fromage Grillé

$7.75

Classic Grilled Cheese Kicked up with your choice of 3 cheeses toasted on our Italian bread served with a side of marinara sauce. Get it dressed or add bacon, ham, turkey, or roast beef to make a cheesy Delight

$5.50

Always a favorite.. American cheese, melted and served on our Rotella Italian bread, toasted. Add Honey ham, Cajun Roast Beef, or Cajun Turkey for only $1.50 extra.

$7.25

Crispy Applewood bacon with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo served on our Rotella Italian toasted bread .

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast and applewood bacon served on our Rotella Italian bread, toasted, your choice of cheese and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Creole mustard upon request.

"Screaming" Jalapeno Chicken

$9.25

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!.. Introducing our newest item - the "Screaming" Jalapeno Chicken. Blackened grilled chicken coated with Louisiana Hot Sauce, then topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomatoes served on a seeded bun. Get your taste buds ready.....

Salads

$11.25

Salad mix topped with strawberries, mandarin oranges, red grapes, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, and sliced pecans. Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette served on side.

$11.25

Salad includes salad mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon bits, sliced boiled eggs, and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.

$10.25

Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, grated parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken breast, and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.

$11.75

Romaine lettuce topped with jumbo grilled shrimp, shaved Parmesan cheese, grated Parmesan cheese and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.

Club Salad

$11.25

Compared to the "Club" sandwich except this is served SALAD style. Salad mix topped with Cajun turkey, honey ham, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon bits, and croutons. Your choice of dressing served on the side.

Wraps

Any salad can be made into a wrap too. Just let us know!!

Grilled Shrimp WRAP

$10.95

Seasoned extra large grilled shrimp, mayo shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickels, wrapped & grilled

Deli Style WRAP

$8.99

Sliced Honey Ham, Cajun Turkey, or Cajun Roast Beef with your choice of cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, dressed.

All "Dat" WRAP

$10.25

Would you like all three.. where here it is: Honey Ham, Cajun Roast Beef, and Cajun Turkey with your choice of cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, dressed.

Cobb Salad Wrap

$9.95

warm tortilla stuffed with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon bits, sliced boiled eggs, and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Warm tortilla stuffed w/ romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, grated parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken breast & Caesar dressing. Caesar dressing served on the side.

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Warm tortilla stuffed w/ romaine lettuce jumbo grilled shrimp, shaved Parmesan cheese, grated Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. Caesar dressing served on the side.

Club Salad Wrap

$9.95

Warm tortilla stuffed w/ shredded lettuce, Cajun turkey, honey ham, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & bacon bits. Your choice of dressing served on the side.

Personal Pizza

Back by popular demand!! Our 10 inch thin pizza crust served with your choice of toppings. "Ciao"
$6.75

Back by popular demand!! 10 inch thin crust pizza topped with our hearty marinara sauce and your choice of one topping. Extra toppings at additional price.

$9.50Out of stock

Something new and fresh to try at our Cajun Corner Rouge Rabbit. Thin crust pizza topped with hearty marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled shrimp, red onions, jalapenos, and yellow peppers. You got to love Mardi Gras!!

$8.75Out of stock

Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, black olives, & jalapeños,

$8.75Out of stock

Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, & bacon.

$8.75Out of stock

Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, green and yellow peppers, mushrooms, onions, & black olives.

$8.75Out of stock

Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple, & bacon.

$8.75Out of stock

BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese, diced chicken, red onions, jalapeños.

Vegetarian

Veggie Bowl

$10.99

This Hot Veggie dish is served on a bed of white rice with green & yellow peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with diced tomatoes and feta cheese.

Cold Veggie Wrap

$9.99

White flour tortilla stuffed with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, feta cheese and mayo. Yellow mustard or creole mustard upon request.

Veggie Platter

$11.99

Sautéed onions, yellow peppers, green peppers & mushrooms served over white rice topped with diced tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with a side of sweet potatoes and vegetable of the day. No substitutions please.

Hot Veggie Burrito

$10.99

White flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned and sautéed onions, yellow peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, white rice, diced tomatoes and feta cheese.

Sides/a la carte

$3.25

A smaller version of our Caesar salad. Romaine lettuce topped with grated Parmesan cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons.

$3.25

Side Salad includes salad mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

$3.25

A smaller portion of our red beans and rice with sliced smoked sausage.

Rice & Gravy

$2.50
$2.50

House made and seasoned just right. House favorite

$2.50Out of stock

What makes this southern? We boil our potatoes in crab boil and then toss in a few other "Cajun" ingredients. Laissez bon temps rouler!!

$2.50

Southern-Styled Candied Sweet potatoes. this house favorite is sure to put a smile on your face

$2.50

We choose a vegetable of the week at the beginning of every week. It consists of buttery corn, sweet peas, french style green beans, mixed vegetables, and sometimes Carrot Souffle or Spinach Lorraine. Check the website at the beginning of the week to see "what is cooking".

$1.75

We try to support all things Louisiana.. so of course, we have to have Zapp's potato chips. We have Regular, BBQ, Voodoo, and Crawtators (When we can find them).

Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy

$2.50

Sweet Tooth

$1.50

Two Layer Devil's Food Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Mini Apple Pie

$1.99Out of stock

Mini Cherry Pie

$1.99

Pecan Pie

Dinner Platters

Shrimp Platter Dinner

$16.95

Mushroom Jack Dinner

$14.95

Monterey Chicken Dinner

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Platter Dinner

$13.95

Breakfast

Southern-Style Breakfast

$65.00

Our southern-style breakfast comes with a hefty portion of scrambled eggs, pan of buttery grits, choice of breakfast meat (bacon, sausage links, or turkey smoked sausage) and 12 biscuits. Assortment of strawberry and grape jelly, butter, silverware, serving utensils, and plates are all included. Please give us at least a 24 hour notice prior to ordering.

The Continental Breakfast

$58.00

Our continental breakfast includes an assortment of cheese & fruit Danishes, blueberry & banana nut muffins, and fruit tray. Serving utensils, silverware and plates are also included. Feeds 10-12 people. Please allow us a 24 hour notice prior to ordering.

Breakfast Burrito Platter

$65.00

Breakfast Taco Platter - office pack 6 each

$8.99Out of stock

French Toast Platter

$90.00

Waffle Breakfast Platter

$90.00

Hot Entree Platters

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine "Alfredeaux"

$99.00

Please allow us a 24 hour notice upon ordering.

Red Beans and Rice, Smoked Sausage

$65.00

Please allow us a 24 hour notice upon ordering.

Shrimp Creole

$109.00

Please allow us a 24 hour notice upon ordering.

Mushroom Jack Platter

$60.00

Monterey Chicken Platter

$60.00

Voodoo Chicken Platter

$60.00

Summer Heat chicken Platter

$60.00

Sandwiches/Wraps/Trays

all platters serves 6-8 people

Finger Sandwiches Ham, Rost Beef, & Turkey

$65.00

Fruit Or Vegetable Tray

$48.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap Platter

$65.00

Shrimp Wrap Platter

$80.00

Mix N Match Wrap Platter

$125.00

Po-Boy Platter

$48.00

Platter Comes 6 po-boys (2 ham, 2 turkey, 2 Roast Beef fully dressed) feed 6-8 people

Salads

Cobb Salad

$65.00

Strawberry Summer Salad

$65.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$55.00

Drinks

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon House-made Lemonade

$6.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.00
Bottled Soft Drinks

Bottled Soft Drinks

$2.25

Desserts

15 Jumbo Brownies

$45.00

Cookies Assortment

$30.00

