Rouge Rabbit - 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 105 - Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - (225) 250-5812
Rouge Rabbit 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 105 Baton Rouge, LA 70809 (225) 250-5812
8550 United Plaza Boulevard
#103 B
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Popular Items
Loaded Chicken "Chipotle" Nachos
Java Drinks
Cappuccino
Come in and try our very own creamy cappuccinos.. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim steamed milk, white foam and add your choice of "flavor" for that extra kick!! Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3... Step 1: Choose your size Step 2: Choose your flavor Step 3: Choose your toppings ** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **
Latte
Come in and try our very own creamy lattes.. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim steamed milk, and add your choice of "flavor" for that extra kick!! Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3... Step 1: Choose your size Step 2: Choose your flavor Step 3: Choose your toppings ** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **
Iced Coffee
Come in and try our very own cold ice coffee .. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim milk, and add your choice of "flavor" for that extra kick, all served over a cup of ice!! Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3... Step 1: Choose your size Step 2: Choose your flavor Step 3: Choose your toppings ** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **
Frappe
Come in and try our very own frappes.. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim milk, add your choice of "flavor" and toppings then blended. Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3... Step 1: Choose your size Step 2: Choose your flavor Step 3: Choose your toppings ** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **
Fresh Brew Dark Roast Regular
Fresh Brew Dark Roast Decaf
Smoothies
Snowball Milkshakes
Ice Cream
Banana Split in a Cup
Banana Split in a cup comes with chopped bananas, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel drizzle, chocolate drizzle, whip cream, pecans, and a cherry.
Sundae
Our Sundaes come with 2 scoops of your favorite ice cream (chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry), 2 toppings of your choice, and topped off with whip cream and a bright red cherry.
Old Fashion Ice Cream Float
Blast from the Past. Old Fashioned Float. Vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of your favorite soda. An old time classic.
Specialty/Virgin drinks
Thirst Quenchers
Homemade Pastries/Cookies
Lunch Platters
NOLA Bowl
Cajun dirty rice topped with thinly sliced ribeye steak, green peppers, yellow peppers, purple onions, then topped with your favorite cheese.
Red Beans & Rice with Smoked Sausage
A NOLA classic.. Hearty portion of homemade red beans and rice topped with smoked sausage.
Grilled Shrimp Lunch
Seasoned jumbo size grilled shrimp served with your choice of 2 sides. available in lunch and dinner sizes
Surf N Turf
Grilled chicken breast and jumbo size grilled shrimp served with your choice of 2 sides and a side of dipping sauce. BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or Frank's Red Hot Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Lunch
Grilled Chicken breast served with your choice of 2 sides and your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, or Ranch.
Monterey Chicken Lunch
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, applewood bacon, and green onions drizzled with BBQ sauce and served with your choice of 2 sides. Available in lunch and dinner sizes
Mushroom Jack Chicken Lunch
Chicken smothered with Pepperjack and seasoned grilled mushrooms and drizzled with our homemade au jus sauce. Available in lunch and dinner sizes. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Voodoo Chicken Lunch
Back by popular demand. Grilled chicken breast topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, and pico then drizzled with Louisiana hot sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Po-Boys
All "DAT" Po-boy
Hungry for all three meats. Well, here it is. A newcomer to our menu: Honey Ham, Cajun Roast Beef, and Cajun Turkey with your choice of cheese, served on toasted French bread, dressed.
Philly Cheesesteak
Our version of a classic. Mounded with steak. mixed with green peppers, onions, and your choice of cheese for a perfect taste. Add jalapeños, mushrooms or extra cheese for a meal sure to satisfy.
Classic Deli Style Cold Po-boys
Your choice of Honey Ham, Cajun Turkey, or Cajun Roast Beef served deli style cold with your choice of cheese, dressed.
French Dip W/ Au Jus
Try our classic French Dip po'boy. Cajun roast beef tossed in our homemade au jus sauce with grilled onions and melted Swiss cheese. Also served with a side of Au Jus sauce.
Grilled Shrimp Po-boy
Grilled shrimp served on our po-boy French bread, toasted, with your choice of cheese, and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo.
Homemade Italian Meatball Po-boy
Homemade Italian meatballs served on our French bread, toasted, topped with hearty marinara and mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Hot Cajun Roast Beef N Provolone with Homemade Brown Gravy
NOLA Classic: Hot Cajun roast beef and provolone cheese served on our toasted po-boy bread topped with homemade brown gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & mayo.
Hot Sausage Po-Boy
Georgia Red Hot Sausages served in toasted French bread stuffed with grilled onions, pickles, yellow mustard, and your choice of cheese.
Sandwiches
Triple Fromage Grillé
Classic Grilled Cheese Kicked up with your choice of 3 cheeses toasted on our Italian bread served with a side of marinara sauce. Get it dressed or add bacon, ham, turkey, or roast beef to make a cheesy Delight
Classic Grilled Cheese
Always a favorite.. American cheese, melted and served on our Rotella Italian bread, toasted. Add Honey ham, Cajun Roast Beef, or Cajun Turkey for only $1.50 extra.
BLT
Crispy Applewood bacon with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo served on our Rotella Italian toasted bread .
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast and applewood bacon served on our Rotella Italian bread, toasted, your choice of cheese and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Creole mustard upon request.
"Screaming" Jalapeno Chicken
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!.. Introducing our newest item - the "Screaming" Jalapeno Chicken. Blackened grilled chicken coated with Louisiana Hot Sauce, then topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomatoes served on a seeded bun. Get your taste buds ready.....
Salads
Strawberry Summer Salad
Salad mix topped with strawberries, mandarin oranges, red grapes, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, and sliced pecans. Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette served on side.
Cobb Salad
Salad includes salad mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon bits, sliced boiled eggs, and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, grated parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken breast, and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with jumbo grilled shrimp, shaved Parmesan cheese, grated Parmesan cheese and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.
Club Salad
Compared to the "Club" sandwich except this is served SALAD style. Salad mix topped with Cajun turkey, honey ham, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon bits, and croutons. Your choice of dressing served on the side.
Wraps
Grilled Shrimp WRAP
Seasoned extra large grilled shrimp, mayo shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickels, wrapped & grilled
Deli Style WRAP
Sliced Honey Ham, Cajun Turkey, or Cajun Roast Beef with your choice of cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, dressed.
All "Dat" WRAP
Would you like all three.. where here it is: Honey Ham, Cajun Roast Beef, and Cajun Turkey with your choice of cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, dressed.
Cobb Salad Wrap
warm tortilla stuffed with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon bits, sliced boiled eggs, and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Warm tortilla stuffed w/ romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, grated parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken breast & Caesar dressing. Caesar dressing served on the side.
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Warm tortilla stuffed w/ romaine lettuce jumbo grilled shrimp, shaved Parmesan cheese, grated Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. Caesar dressing served on the side.
Club Salad Wrap
Warm tortilla stuffed w/ shredded lettuce, Cajun turkey, honey ham, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & bacon bits. Your choice of dressing served on the side.
Personal Pizza
10" Personal Pizza
Back by popular demand!! 10 inch thin crust pizza topped with our hearty marinara sauce and your choice of one topping. Extra toppings at additional price.
"Dat Geauxed" Cajun Shrimp Pizza
Something new and fresh to try at our Cajun Corner Rouge Rabbit. Thin crust pizza topped with hearty marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled shrimp, red onions, jalapenos, and yellow peppers. You got to love Mardi Gras!!
The "Werks" Pizza
Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, black olives, & jalapeños,
The Porker
Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, & bacon.
The Garden
Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, green and yellow peppers, mushrooms, onions, & black olives.
The Hawaiian Pizza
Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple, & bacon.
Southern BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese, diced chicken, red onions, jalapeños.
Vegetarian
Veggie Bowl
This Hot Veggie dish is served on a bed of white rice with green & yellow peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with diced tomatoes and feta cheese.
Cold Veggie Wrap
White flour tortilla stuffed with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, feta cheese and mayo. Yellow mustard or creole mustard upon request.
Veggie Platter
Sautéed onions, yellow peppers, green peppers & mushrooms served over white rice topped with diced tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with a side of sweet potatoes and vegetable of the day. No substitutions please.
Hot Veggie Burrito
White flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned and sautéed onions, yellow peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, white rice, diced tomatoes and feta cheese.
Sides/a la carte
Side Caesar Salad
A smaller version of our Caesar salad. Romaine lettuce topped with grated Parmesan cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Side House Salad
Side Salad includes salad mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Red Beans & Rice
A smaller portion of our red beans and rice with sliced smoked sausage.
Rice & Gravy
Cajun Dirty Rice
House made and seasoned just right. House favorite
Cajun Potato Salad
What makes this southern? We boil our potatoes in crab boil and then toss in a few other "Cajun" ingredients. Laissez bon temps rouler!!
Sweet Potatoes
Southern-Styled Candied Sweet potatoes. this house favorite is sure to put a smile on your face
Vegetable Of The Day
We choose a vegetable of the week at the beginning of every week. It consists of buttery corn, sweet peas, french style green beans, mixed vegetables, and sometimes Carrot Souffle or Spinach Lorraine. Check the website at the beginning of the week to see "what is cooking".
Zapps Potato Chips
We try to support all things Louisiana.. so of course, we have to have Zapp's potato chips. We have Regular, BBQ, Voodoo, and Crawtators (When we can find them).
Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy
Thirst Quenchers
Sweet Tooth
Dinner Platters
Breakfast
Southern-Style Breakfast
Our southern-style breakfast comes with a hefty portion of scrambled eggs, pan of buttery grits, choice of breakfast meat (bacon, sausage links, or turkey smoked sausage) and 12 biscuits. Assortment of strawberry and grape jelly, butter, silverware, serving utensils, and plates are all included. Please give us at least a 24 hour notice prior to ordering.
The Continental Breakfast
Our continental breakfast includes an assortment of cheese & fruit Danishes, blueberry & banana nut muffins, and fruit tray. Serving utensils, silverware and plates are also included. Feeds 10-12 people. Please allow us a 24 hour notice prior to ordering.
Breakfast Burrito Platter
Breakfast Taco Platter - office pack 6 each
French Toast Platter
Waffle Breakfast Platter
Hot Entree Platters
Cajun Chicken Fettuccine "Alfredeaux"
Please allow us a 24 hour notice upon ordering.
Red Beans and Rice, Smoked Sausage
Please allow us a 24 hour notice upon ordering.
Shrimp Creole
Please allow us a 24 hour notice upon ordering.
Mushroom Jack Platter
Monterey Chicken Platter
Voodoo Chicken Platter
Summer Heat chicken Platter
Sandwiches/Wraps/Trays
Drinks
