Rough Draught

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC- THE LOOP

$40.00

MARLBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND 2020 13% ABV A concentrated, deep super-ripe gooseberry core with apricots and citrus fruit adding complexity. Fresh minerality balances the fruit to help make it very food friendly. Blind River's unique terroir, with fresh aromatics and minerality, results in a wine that is vibrant, aromatic and complex .