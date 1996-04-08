Rough Draught imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Breakfast & Brunch

Rough Draught

No reviews yet

134 N Leroy St

Fenton, MI 48430

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

BREAKFAST

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

#9

$13.00

#10

$12.00

TATERS GONNA TATE

$14.00

HAVE IT YOUR WAY

$15.00

NOT SO DIRTY HIPSTER

$12.00

BAGEL & LOX

$14.00

TALK OF THE TOWN

$13.00

CRACK OF DAWN

$14.00

MOLTO BENE

$13.00

PATATAS CALIENTE

$14.00

RISK IT FOR THE BISCUIT

$13.00

THE FULL MONTE

$14.00

BURRITO IS MY LOVE LANGUAGE

$14.00

FRIENDS WITH BENEDICTS

$13.00

CAKE BY THE OCEAN

$15.00

RUMMY TO MY TUMMY

$12.00

HODY CAKES

$14.00

A LA CARTE

TOAST

$2.00

BAGEL

$3.00

1 EGG

$1.50

2 EGGS

$3.00

3 EGGS

$4.50

SIDE POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE BACON

$6.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE HAM

$4.00

SIDE TURKEY

$4.00

SIDE HOLLANDAISE

$3.00+

SIDE PLAIN CC

$2.50

SIDE JALA CC

$2.75

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE TOMATO

$1.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$1.00

ONE PANCAKE

$4.00

SIDE HERBED CC

$2.50

SIDE JELLY

$1.50

TORTILLA CHIPS

$4.00

1 PACZKI

$2.75

1/2 DOZEN PACZKIS

$16.00

1 DOZEN PACZKIS

$32.00

RASP COMPOTE

$3.50

ADD SALMON

$10.00

ADD SHRIMP

$7.00

MAPLE SYRUP

$2.50

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.00

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$3.50

1 Biscuit

$3.00

SIDE ONIONS

$1.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$2.50

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$4.00+

SIDE BUTTER

$1.75

SIDE GAR HERB CC

$2.75

BAKED GOODS

PEANUT BUTTER CINN ROLL

$1.75

CHOC CUSTARD

$1.75

STRAWBERRY FILLED

$1.75

SPRINKLE DONUT

$1.75

VANILLA CREAM STICK

$1.75

GLAZED CINNAMON ROLL

$1.75

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.50

CINN CRUMB MUFFIN

$3.50

PLAIN GLAZED

$1.75

Choc Chip Donut

$1.75

LUNCH/DINNER

APPETIZERS

FRIES

$4.00

I MOZZ BE DREAMIN

$11.00

CHIPZ & DIPZ

$11.00

JALAPENO BUSINESS

$10.00

FRICKIN CHICKEN

$14.00

ME & MY SPUDDIES

$12.00

PICKLE MY FANCY

$10.00

SIDE S.P. FRIES

$6.00

THE FRENCH ACCENT

$10.00

SPUDIMUS MAXIMUS

$12.00

ALWAYS STREAMING

$12.00

LOVE US SOME HUMMUS

$10.00

CHILI/SOUP

NETFLIX & CHILI

$9.00

SOUP

$9.00

SALADS

ALL HAIL CAESAR

$10.00

ALL DRESSED UP

$16.00

GRAZIN GREENS

$14.00

GETTIN IT ON THE SIDE

$8.00

SANDWICHES

CLUB

$16.00

CHEEZIN HARD

$14.00

WHAT THE GUAC

$16.00

FOWL PLAY

$16.00

GEORGIA REUBEN

$16.00

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

$16.00

PORKY'S REVENGE

$15.00

PRESTO PESTO

$19.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

BURGERS

T-REX

$18.00

9 3/4

$18.00

G.O.A.T.

$18.00

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN

$18.00

DRAUGHT BURGER

$14.00

OLIVE YOU LONG TIME

$18.00

THAT'S MY JAM

$18.00

LOCAL CHEESE

$15.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

FLATBREADS

THE DUDE

$18.00

SCAPEGOAT

$17.00

BOURBON LEGEND

$18.00

DONNIE BRASCO

$17.00

KEVIN McCALLISTER

$13.00

MIDNIGHT SNACK

$19.00

FEELIN SPICY

SEXY AND I KNOW IT

$16.00

SHRIMPIN AIN'T EASY

$17.00

TUES BEEF TACOS

$11.00

DON'T BE SHELLFISH

$16.00

FRITAS CARNITAS

$16.00

IN QUES YOU'RE HANGRY

$15.00

MEANWHILE IN TEXAS

$18.00

DESSERT

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS

$9.00

BUT FIRST COFFEE

$9.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

A LA CARTE

ADD CRISPY CHICKEN (1)

$6.00

ADD EGG

$1.50

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD HAM

$5.00

ADD SALMON

$10.00

ADD SHRIMP

$7.00

ADD TURKEY

$5.00

SIDE 1000 ISLAND

$1.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE BACON

$6.00

SIDE BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE BUTTER

$1.75

SIDE CAJUN RANCH

$1.50

SIDE CARROTS

$2.00

SIDE CHIPS

$3.50

SIDE CILANTRO LIME CREMA

$1.50

SIDE CREAM CHEESE

$2.00+

SIDE CUCUMBER

$2.00

SIDE GUAC

$2.00+

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$1.50

SIDE HUMMUS

$2.00+

SIDE JALAPENOS

$1.00

SIDE JELLY

$1.50

SIDE KETCHUP

SIDE MAPLE HONEY AILOI

$2.50

SIDE MAYO

SIDE MUSHROOM

$1.00

SIDE MUSTARD

SIDE OLIVES

$1.50

SIDE ONION DIP

$2.00+

SIDE ONIONS

$1.00

SIDE PEACH SRIRACHA

$2.50

SIDE PICO

$1.00

SIDE POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE PRETZEL BALLS (1/2 ORDER)

$4.50

SIDE QUESO DIP

$2.00+

SIDE RANCH

$1.50

SIDE RASP COMPOTE

$2.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE TOMATO

$1.00

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.50

XTRA CHEESE

$2.50

COFFEE

COFFEE

HOUSE COFFEE

FLAV COFFEE

AMERICANO

$3.50+

FRENCH PRESS

$4.50+

SHOT IN THE DARK

$5.50+

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00+

HOT TEA

$2.50+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.75+

STEAMERS

$2.75+

LONDON FOG

$4.00

LONDON FOG W/ESPRESSO

$6.50+

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.50

QUAD ESPRESSO

$7.00

BULK COFFEE

Chocolate Espresso Beans

$15.00

KOOZIE

$4.00

CORTADO

$4.00

FLOWER POWER

LATTES

Latte

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Chai Tea

Cafe Caramel w/Coffee

$4.50+

Cafe Mocha W/ Coffee

$4.50+

16 OZ S'MORE THE MERRIER

$5.50

20 OZ S'MORE THE MERRIER

$6.50

FROZEN CAPPS

Frozen Caramel

$6.50

Frozen Curious George

$6.50

Frozen Hazelnut

$6.50

Java Java

$6.00

Mint Chocolate Chip

$6.50

Frozen Mocha

$6.50

Peanut Butter Cups

$6.75

The Downtown

$6.50

Frozen Vanilla Chai

$6.50

Frozen Salted Caramel

$6.50

Frozen Samoa

$6.50

SHAMROCK YOUR WORLD

$6.50

BEVERAGES

SODA

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

VERNORS

$2.00

TONIC

$2.00

CAN GINGER BEER

$5.00

SODA

WATER

TO GO CUP WATER

$0.50

JUICE

16 OZ CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

16 OZ ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

16 OZ FRESH SQ GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.00

CAN PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

10 OZ ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

TEA & LEMONADE

ICED TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.25

RED BULL

RED BULL

$4.00

RED BULL 12oz

$5.00

MILK

16 OZ MILK

$2.00

16 OZ CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

16 OZ OAT MILK

$3.00

16 OZ ALMOND MILK

$3.00

VIRGIN COCKTAILS

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$5.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$5.00

VIRGIN BERRY MOJITO

$5.00

VIRGIN MULE

$5.00

SEASONAL

APPLE CIDER

$6.00+

EGGNOG

BEER

BOTTLE/CAN

BUD LIGHT

$3.00

BUDWEISER

$3.00

COORS LIGHT

$3.00

MICH ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$3.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$3.50

PABST

$2.50

ODDSIDE SELTZER

$4.00

12 OZ PBR

$2.25

STRAWBERRY M43

$9.00

6.8% HAZY/NEW ENGLAND IPA WITH STRAWBERRY

WINE + MIMOSAS

RED

RED BLEND- LAPIS LUNA

$10.00

NORTH COAST, CA 2017 14.3% ABV RIPE BLUEBERRIES, RICH BLACKBERRIES, LIGHT BROWN SPICE. JUICY, DARK, SMOOTH, AND PERFECTLY BALANCED Varietals: 35% Cabernet Sauvignon 35% Merlot 25% Malbec 5% Barbera AVA: 93% Mendocino, Pauli Ranch, 7% Rockpile Oak: 10% new French, 90% neutral

BTL RED BLEND- LAPIS LUNA

$40.00

NORTH COAST, CA 2017 14.3% ABV RIPE BLUEBERRIES, RICH BLACKBERRIES, LIGHT BROWN SPICE. JUICY, DARK, SMOOTH, AND PERFECTLY BALANCED Varietals: 35% Cabernet Sauvignon 35% Merlot 25% Malbec 5% Barbera AVA: 93% Mendocino, Pauli Ranch, 7% Rockpile Oak: 10% new French, 90% neutral

CABERNET-ABITO

$12.00

BTL CABERNET-ABITO

$45.00

PINOT NOIR- EZIMIT

$11.00

BTL PINOT NOIR-EZIMIT

$42.00

WHITE

MOSCATO-INNOCENT BYSTANDER

$10.00

BTL CHARDONNAY- PEIRANO ESTATE

$40.00

NAPLES, FRANCE 2016 13% ABV Fleur Violette Chardonnay is a well-crafted, rich white from the south of France, with loads of ripe apple, pear, and cream flavors. Soft tropical aromas abound, and the finish is one of buttery smoothness and lively acidity.

BTL PINOT GRIGIO- GREGORIS

$40.00

VENETO, ITALY 2018 12.5% ABV Straw yellow with greenish reflections. Aromas of a vegetable garden in full summer – from tomato leaves to chopped peppers to nettle flowers to cut grass. A very decisive nose, although delicate.

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC- THE LOOP

$40.00

MARLBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND 2020 13% ABV A concentrated, deep super-ripe gooseberry core with apricots and citrus fruit adding complexity. Fresh minerality balances the fruit to help make it very food friendly. Blind River's unique terroir, with fresh aromatics and minerality, results in a wine that is vibrant, aromatic and complex .

BTL MOSCATO-INNOCENT BYSTANDER

$40.00

PICPOUL DE PINET

$9.00

13% FRENCH WHITE BONE DRY, ACIDIC, MOUTH WATERING, LEMON, LIME, GRAPEFRUIT, GREEN APPLE *PERFECT FOR WARM WEATHER*

BTL PICPOUL DE PINET

$36.00

BUBBLY

BRUT- CHIC

$9.00

BTL BRUT-CHIC

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

T.R.D.(The future of Cafe Aroma.) We are looking forward to offering our guests an extended menu along with Michigan craft brews and craft cocktails.

Location

134 N Leroy St, Fenton, MI 48430

Directions

Gallery
Rough Draught image

