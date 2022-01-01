Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Round Guys Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

324 West Main Street

Lansdale, PA 19446

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
Caesar Salad
Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

Appetizers

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

Yep. You read that correctly. Fried Brussels Sprouts with Blue cheese.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Lansdale famous house pickles battered and deep fried! Served with house ranch.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$9.00

Gloriously French Lansdale Freedom Fries. Fresh cut with salt & pepper.

Mini Chimis

Mini Chimis

$13.00

Three chimis stuffed with chorizo & three cheese mix. Topped with poblano crema and salsa Fresca.

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

$9.00

Four deep fried Mac & Cheese balls. Served with marinara sauce.

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$12.50

Housemade hummus dip served with fresh Naan bread and vegetables

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.50

Spicy housemade buffalo chicken dip served with tortilla chips

Pierogi

Pierogi

$11.00

4 potato & cheese filled pierogi topped with fried onions and sour cream. Choice of pan fried or deep fried.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Three Panko Breaded Chicken Fingers tossed in your choice of sauce.

Mozzarella Bites

Mozzarella Bites

$9.00

Six Breaded half moons of Mozzarella Cheese

Wings

Crisp. Tasty. Authentic Round Guys Wings.
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Crispy pound o'wings deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Oh yeah, and with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.

Boneless Chicken Bites

Boneless Chicken Bites

$12.00

Yes!! One pound of boneless, skinless chicken bites deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Served with celery and choice of blue cheese or ranch. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.

Sandwiches

Chx cheesesteak
Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Real Live Cheesesteaks with Sirloin on Amici’s long roll.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Diced chicken with choice of cheese on an Amici’s long roll

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Made w/ Cooper Sharp & Cheddar cheese. Served on Artisan wheat bread. Includes side of fries.

BLT

BLT

$13.00

4 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo on Artisan wheat bread. Includes side of fries.

PLT

$13.00

Portabella cap, lettuce & tomato w/ homemade vegan mayo on Artisan Wheat Bread. Includes side of fries.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Your choice of a grilled or fried chicken thigh w/ pesto mayo, lettuce & tomato on a burger bun. *Can be tossed in your choice of wing sauce upon request.* Includes side of fries.

Kielbasa Sandwich

$15.00

Spicy smoked sausage on a long roll with mustard and sauerkraut. Includes side of fries.

Tacos

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Taco Basket

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Taco Basket

$15.00

Basket of three tacos filled with fried chicken, bacon, ranch, and lettuce.

Entrees

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

$18.00

Chicken or Tofu Teriyaki w/ broccoli, carrots, bok choy, & scallions over rice. Sub cauliflower rice for $1.50.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Crock of fresh made three cheese Mac & Cheese topped with breadcrumbs.

Polish Platter

$18.00

2 spicy kielbasa with sauerkraut and 4 pierogi with fried onions snd sour cream.

Cheesesteak Bowl

Cheesesteak Bowl

$17.00

Choice of chicken or beef mixed with cheese, lettuce, salsa, & sriracha mayo.

Bowl Of Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Salads/Wraps

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Caesar dressing (no anchovies), romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & croutons. Add Grilled Chicken for $2.00

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Enjoy our House Caesar dressing (no anchovies), romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & croutons all bundled up in a delicious flour wrap!

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce with goat cheese, broccoli, tomatoes, pickled red onions, & carrots.

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.00

Enjoy romaine lettuce with goat cheese, broccoli, tomatoes, pickled red onions, & carrots all bundled up in a flour wrap!

Funky Chicken Salad

Funky Chicken Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, chicken fingers, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, ranch & sriracha mayo.

Funky Chicken Wrap

Funky Chicken Wrap

$15.00

A delicious take inspired by our Funky Chicken Salad. Expect romaine lettuce, chicken fingers, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, ranch & sriracha mayo all in a flour wrap. [Fries not included]

Kid’s Menu

Kid’s Hot Dog

Kid’s Hot Dog

$7.00

Tasty Hotdog with your choice fries or veggies

Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla

Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheeesssy Quesadillas! Comes with choice of fries or veggies.

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla. Comes with choice of fries or veggies.

Kid's Veggie Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheesy quesadilla with broccoli & carrots. Comes with choice of fries or veggies.

Kid’s Mac and Cheese

Kid’s Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Deliciously Cheesy Mac! Comes with choice of fries or veggies.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese with choice of French fries or vegetables.

GimmeSeltzer

12oz Variety Pack

$20.00
4 Pack Gimme Seltzer Mojito

4 Pack Gimme Seltzer Mojito

$8.00

5.1% ABV. House made Hard Seltzer.

4 Pack Gimme Seltzer Watermelon

4 Pack Gimme Seltzer Watermelon

$8.00

5.1% ABV. House made Hard Seltzer.

4 Packs

4 Pack Ancient Water

4 Pack Ancient Water

$10.00

6.2% Irish Red Ale. Rich in caramel and almond flavors driven by deep use of caramel malts. A malt forward beer built with just enough hops to keep you honest and on your toes.

4 Pack Bourbon Russian Messenger

4 Pack Bourbon Russian Messenger

$18.00

9.6% One Year Aged Bourbon Barrel Russian Imperial Stout.

4 Pack Cenotaph

4 Pack Cenotaph

$20.00

9.8% Barrel Aged Blended Dark Ale Aged In Cognac & Sherry Barrels

4 Pack Chronomancer

4 Pack Chronomancer

$17.00

10.2% Belgian Dark Strong Ale. This pub classic is loaded with tasty candy sugar and delicate notes of chocolate and other dark fruits. One of the most flavor rich Round Guys Brewing Company beers regularly brewed!

4 Pack Du Hast

4 Pack Du Hast

$12.00

5.4% Oktoberfest Lager. Enjoy Bread Crust, Toffee, English Muffin malt derived flavors!

4 Pack Famous Monsters

4 Pack Famous Monsters

$12.00

5.4% Oktoberfest lager brewed using modest pumpkin spice.

Froggy Pink Lemonade Soda 4 Pack

$16.00
4 Pack Headmaster’s Ritual

4 Pack Headmaster’s Ritual

$10.00

4.7% Dry Irish Stout. Earthy notes with a hint of chocolate.

4 Pack Lager

4 Pack Lager

$12.00

4.9% Helles Lager. Lansdale's first and finest lager. Made for the every man and every woman who just want a beer with flavor, not pretentiousness.

4 Pack Last Waltz

4 Pack Last Waltz

$16.00

9.4% Baltic Porter, Per the can: "A stiff cloud of earthy and chocolate aromas balloons forth. It's a collection of old friends. An amalgamation of soft citrus and deep chocolate. Led by a brilliant roasty front man, with creamy hints of rhythm and red tinted percussions, the Last Waltz Imperial Porter performs unlike any other Round Guys beer. And as the lights go dim. a medium bitterness balances the subtle dryness, leaving behind memories of an intricately balanced hop forward, rich malty ale."

4 Pack Liquid Swords

4 Pack Liquid Swords

$18.00

9.4% Imperial IPA. Our #1 Selling Imperial IPA! A fan favorite for many reasons. Maybe it's the art, but more likely it's the deep drawn out hop character with flavors like orange blossom, and more!

4 Pack Loving the Alien

4 Pack Loving the Alien

$14.00

6.6% Hopped Saison Ale. The original beer for Philly Loves Bowie Week (1st weekend of January). Known for its smooth texture, balanced rich malt and tasty floral hop character.

Montco Pale Ale 4 Pack

Montco Pale Ale 4 Pack

$15.00

5.4% ABV SMaSH Collaboration with JJ Ratigan and Montgomery County Community College - Pottstown Campus in celebration of their 25th anniversary. Beer brewed using Sabro Hops!

4 Pack Mothership Connection

4 Pack Mothership Connection

$16.00

7.7% Hazy Double IPA with notes of guava, Hawaiian Punch and orange candy slices.

Mystery 4 Pack

Mystery 4 Pack

$14.00

We put together a mystery 4 pack. What you get, is what you get. Once sold, we will not reverse the order if you don't like it. it's a game of chance, roll the dice, friends!

4 Pack Original Slacker

4 Pack Original Slacker

$12.00

4.3% English Brown Ale. Hints of toast, nut, & caramel flavors.

4 Pack Sanctified

4 Pack Sanctified

$17.00

9.0% Sweet, strong, and golden. Sanctified is our take on a Belgian tripel with tasting notes of honeysuckle, clove, and banana.

4 Pack Strawberry Spaceman

4 Pack Strawberry Spaceman

$14.00Out of stock

5.6% Belgian Wit Ale with Strawberry. Fresh oranges and key limes come together to make this effervescent wit a perfect warm weather ale!

Tessellate #1 4 Pack

Tessellate #1 4 Pack

$16.00

6.5% ABV 20 IBU Hazy IPA featuring delicious notes of sweet orange, grapefruit peel, and the original sunny delight!

4 Pack Transmission

4 Pack Transmission

$15.00

5.1% New England Style India Pale Ale. One of our most beloved beers, this hazy session IPA embodies tasty flavors of pine, apricot, and passionfruit.

Winter Variety 4 Pack

Winter Variety 4 Pack

$18.00

Curated 4 Pack With Special Winter Beers: Nautica Disaster Barleywine, Last Waltz Baltic Porter, Buddha of Suburbia Extra Foreign Stout, and a Twas the Swords Before Double India Red Ale

4 Pack ‘Twas the Swords Before X-Mas

4 Pack ‘Twas the Swords Before X-Mas

$18.00

7.6% Double India Red Ale w/Cherry & Honey.

22oz Bottles

Chronomancer 22oz Bottle

Chronomancer 22oz Bottle

$18.00

10.2% Belgian Dark Strong Ale. This pub classic is loaded with tasty candy sugar and delicate notes of chocolate and other dark fruits. One of the most flavor rich Round Guys Brewing Company beers regularly brewed!

Last Waltz 22oz Bottle

Last Waltz 22oz Bottle

$18.00

9.4% Baltic Porter: "A stiff cloud of earthy and chocolate aromas balloons forth. It's a collection of old friends. An amalgamation of soft citrus and deep chocolate. Led by a brilliant roasty front man, with creamy hints of rhythm and red tinted percussions, the Last Waltz Imperial Porter performs unlike any other Round Guys beer. And as the lights go dim. a medium bitterness balances the subtle dryness, leaving behind memories of an intricately balanced hop forward, rich malty ale." 22 Oz Bottle

Nautical Disaster 22oz Bottle

Nautical Disaster 22oz Bottle

$18.00

10.4% Barleywine.

1/6 Kegs

1/6 Keg Famous Monsters

1/6 Keg Famous Monsters

$85.00

5.4% ABV Oktoberfest lager brewed using modest pumpkin spice.

1/6 Keg Professor Booty

1/6 Keg Professor Booty

$90.00

6.0% ABV New England IPA. Professor Booty, named in honor of the 'Pirate Booty' from the Beastie Boys slams down a full bodied experience featuring orange blossom and grapefruit hop flavors.

1/6 Keg Sal’s Mulligan

1/6 Keg Sal’s Mulligan

$80.00Out of stock

4.3% India Pale Ale. An IPA for the rest of us! Served at Mainland Grill, Bella Vista Golf Course, and Morgan Hill Golf Course, this Pale ale offers ruby red grapefruit, creamsicle and citrus rind flavors.

Cases

Famous Monsters Case

Famous Monsters Case

$50.00

5.4% Oktoberfest lager brewed using modest pumpkin spice.

APPAREL

RGB LOVE Shirt - Black

RGB LOVE Shirt - Black

$20.00

One of our best selling Tee's, Our LOVE shirt in black!

RGB LANSDALE SHIRT - BLUE LONG SLEEVE

RGB LANSDALE SHIRT - BLUE LONG SLEEVE

$28.00

Made in Lansdale Long Sleeve Shirt in Blue! RGBC logo on the back.

RGB HAT

RGB HAT

$25.00

Truck it up! Time for your RGBC throwback hat!

RGB LANSDALE SHIRT - GREEN LONG SLEEVE

$28.00

Made in Lansdale Long Sleeve Shirt in Forest Green! RGBC logo on the back.

MISCELLANEOUS

RGB BEER COOZIE

RGB BEER COOZIE

$5.00

Every beer needs a coozie. This makes a great small gift for you Craft Beer superfan!

RGB STICKER

RGB STICKER

$2.00

Our fanciest logo...on a sticker. BOOM.

Placard!

Placard!

$49.50

VERY LIMITED TIME (we only have 4 TOTAL). Placards for your Garage!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

324 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446

Directions

Gallery
Round Guys Brewery image
Round Guys Brewery image
Round Guys Brewery image
Round Guys Brewery image

Map
