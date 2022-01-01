Round Guys Brewing Company

4 Pack Last Waltz

$16.00

9.4% Baltic Porter, Per the can: "A stiff cloud of earthy and chocolate aromas balloons forth. It's a collection of old friends. An amalgamation of soft citrus and deep chocolate. Led by a brilliant roasty front man, with creamy hints of rhythm and red tinted percussions, the Last Waltz Imperial Porter performs unlike any other Round Guys beer. And as the lights go dim. a medium bitterness balances the subtle dryness, leaving behind memories of an intricately balanced hop forward, rich malty ale."