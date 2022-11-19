Round Hearth Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Round Hearth Cafe 39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672

No reviews yet

39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672

Stowe, VT 05672

Popular Items

Hayride Breakfast Sandwich
Spicy Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Iced Latte

Breakfast

Black Diamond Breakfast Sandwich

$9.75

A Mansfield Poultry fried egg & Cabot cheddar cheese on your choice of grilled bread.

Double Black Diamond Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Two Mansfield Poultry fried eggs & Cabot cheddar cheese on your choice of grilled bread.

Triple Black Diamond Breakfast Sandwich

$11.75

Three Mansfield Poultry fried eggs & Cabot cheddar cheese on your choice of grilled bread.

Hayride Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

A Mansfield Poultry fried egg & Cabot cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, and avocado on your choice of grilled bread.

Spicy Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$10.75

Our classic egg and cheese sandwich, with a spicy spin - monterey jack cheese made with jalapenos!

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.75

Two Mansfield Poultry eggs any style, your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, fruit, and grilled toast.

Omelet

$10.00

Enjoy a three egg omelet served with fruit and your choice of toast. Totally customizable to your taste preferences!

Daily Muffin

$4.75

A rotating assortment of house made muffins! Check daily for the flavor.

Quiche of the Day

$10.75

Celebrate Vermont Pride Day with our Rainbow Quiche! A selection of roasted veggies - purple onion, red pepper, carrots, green pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, and tri-state cheddar! A portion of proceeds to benefit the Pride Center of Vermont.

Café Pancakes

$14.00

Two giant buttermilk pancakes served with real VT maple syrup, fruit, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage!

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$12.75

Made with La Panciata cinnamon raisin bread served with VT maple syrup, fresh fruit, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Mitzi's Granola, Yogurt and Berries

$10.75

Enjoy fresh blueberries and Mitzi's Granola over a generous serving of Cabot Greek Yogurt.

Toast

$3.00

Your choice of La Panciata Bread grilled with butter.

Grilled Sandwiches

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.75

Hot pastrami, grilled onions, gouda and mustard on your choice of toasted bread. Chips, fruit, or greens on the side.

Balsamic Blueberry

$13.00

A balsamic blueberry reduction with spinach and brie. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.

Buffalo Chicken

$14.75

Shredded chicken mixed with carrots, celery, and blue cheese in a creamy hot sauce. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Choose your cheese and bread for this comfort food classic!

Grilled Lobster Sandwich

$22.75

Real Maine lobster sautéed in butter with romaine lettuce. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.

Grilled Caprese

$13.00

Tomato, mozzarella, and pesto. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.

Pulled Pork

$14.75

House made pulled pork, coleslaw, and cheddar cheese. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.

Caramel Apple & Bacon

$13.00

Cooked caramel apples, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.

Black Bean Burger

$14.75

A house made black bean burger with basil aioli and your choice of cheese. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.

Classic BLT

$13.00

You know it and love it! Bacon, tomato, romaine, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips, fruit, or a side salad.

Lobster BLT

$25.75

A fun spin on the classic - Lobster, Bacon, tomato, romaine, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips, fruit, or a side salad.

Ham, Maple Aioli, Apple

$14.75

House made maple cream, granny smith apples, ham, and cheddar cheese on your choice of La Panciata bread sprinkeled with maple sugar!

Turkey, Mushroom, Spinach, Gouda, and Basil Aioli

$14.75

Soup & Salads

Blue Moon Signature Salad

$17.00

Chopped Romaine, Cucumbers, Avocado, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, & Crispy Bacon with Parmesan Vinaigrette

Lobster Cobb Salad

$24.50

Mixed Greens, Lobster, Celery, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, & Blue Cheese with Maple Walnut Vinaigrette

Tomato Soup

$4.75+

What's a grilled cheese without tomato soup?? Our homemade version of the classic.

Soup of the Day

$4.75+

Enjoy our rotating soup of the day!

Mitzi's Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Lobster Chowder

$9.00+

Desserts

Cookie

Assorted flavors baked in house daily!

Nantucket Crisps

$3.00

Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.22+

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Iced Tea/Coffee

$4.00

Juice

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

We welcome you to come in and enjoy fresh & local food, while perusing our Artisan and Vintage Market!

Website

Location

39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, Stowe, VT 05672

Directions

Round Hearth Cafe image

