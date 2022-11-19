Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Round Hearth Cafe 39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
We welcome you to come in and enjoy fresh & local food, while perusing our Artisan and Vintage Market!
Location
39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, Stowe, VT 05672
Gallery
