Barbeque

Round House BBQ

862 Reviews

$$

2760 W Jefferson Ave

Trenton, MI 48183

Popular Items

Classic Platters
Ultimate Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese

Shareables

Appetizer Combo

$20.00

A platter piled high with sweet potato fries, onion rings, cheese sticks, BBQ pork egg rolls, smoked sausage and hickory smoked wings.

Brisket Burnt Ends

$15.00

Brisket Poutine

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Cheesebread

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

4 all-white meat chicken tenders fried until golden brown and delicious.

Garlic Breadsticks

$9.00

Loaded Potato Boats

$10.00

2 fried potato skins filled with creamy mashed potatoes topped with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, or beef brisket, then covered in bacon and cheese and fired golden brown.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

6 golden mozzarella sticks.

Nachos

$12.00

Your choice of seasoned beef, pork, or chicken over a bed of house made tortilla chips, topped with cheddar-jack cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and our own special sauce.

Pork Egg Rolls (3)

$9.00

3 house made egg rolls stuffed with pulled pork, coleslaw, and Carolina sauce.

Egg Rolls of the Day (3)

$9.00Out of stock

3 house made egg rolls stuffed with pulled pork, coleslaw, and Carolina sauce.

Pork Rind Bag

$8.00

Fresh, fried to order pork rinds seasoned with our own special spice blend.

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

3 soft, hot pretzel sticks served with your choice of our house made cheese sauce, honey mustard, or classic yellow mustard.

Smoked Club Quesadilla

$10.00

A grilled jalapeno-cheddar tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese, bacon, bell peppers, and your choice of chicken, pork, or brisket (+$1).

Totchos

$12.00

Golden fried tater tots topped with cheese sauce, nacho meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Wings

$10.00+

Our wings are rubbed with our signature dry rub before being smoked. They are then fried to order and tossed in your choice of any of our house made sauces.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Our take on the classic layered salad. A bed of fresh lettuce topped with rows of crumbled bacon, smoked turkey breast, pulled chicken, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, and cheese.

MI Cherry Chicken Salad

$12.00

RH Salad

$12.00

A bed of fresh lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, bell pepper, shredded cheese and tortilla strips along with your choice of pulled pork, beef brisket, pulled chicken, or smoked turkey breast.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.00

Turkey & Swiss Salad

$12.00

Soup

Brisket Soup

$4.00

Chili

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Handhelds

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Slow smoked, pulled pork piled high on a buttermilk brioche bun topped with pickles and served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Our brisket smokes for at least 14 hours before being sliced and stacked on a buttermilk brioche bun. Topped with a pickle and served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hand pulled, smoked chicken piled high on a buttermilk brioche bun, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle with a side of your choice of sauce.

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Three pieces of smoked sausage grilled with our Original sauce and served on a buttermilk brioche bun with pickles on top.

Black & Bleu

$12.00

Burnt End Hoagie

$15.00

Burrito

$10.00

A burrito made with your choice of beef brisket, pulled pork, or pulled chicken along with bell peppers, onions, salsa, cheddar-jack cheese and our house made creamy brisket sauce.

Chili Mac Burrito

$12.00

Our creamy mac and cheese mixed with our house made brisket chili loaded into a tortilla with even more cheese and sealed on the grill. The burrito is topped off with more chili & cheese along with fresh peppers, onions, and tomato.

Cuban

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sammy

$11.00

Impossible Burger

$10.00

You won't believe this plant-based burger isn't beef. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a grilled buttermilk brioche bun.

Monster Burger

$13.00

This monster is a 1/3 lb all beef patty topped with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, pulled pork, and smoked sausage topped with a drizzle of Carolina mayo on a buttermilk brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss Brisket Melt

$13.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.00

Nashville Hot Wrap

$10.00

Philly

$13.00

Your choice of brisket or chicken grilled with onions, peppers, and mushrooms smothered with our house made cheese sauce on an 8" sub bun.

Pizza Sub

$12.00

Reuben

$13.00

Your choice of smoked brisket or smoked turkey on grilled rye bread with our house made coleslaw, 1000 Island dressing, and American cheese.

RH Wrap

$10.00

Your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, beef brisket, or turkey breast wrapped with lettuce, tomato, and onion inside a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Slider Flight

$11.00

Your choice of any 3 sliders. Choose from pulled pork, beef brisket, pulled chicken, smoked sausage, or smoked turkey breast.

Southern Squealer

$12.00

Steak Burger

$10.00

1/3 lb all beef patty dusted with steak seasoning and our own steak sauce on the grill, topped with American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a buttermilk brioche bun.

Turkey, Bacon, & Swiss

$11.00

Slow smoked turkey breast stacked on Texas toast with applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato, and crisp lettuce.

Entrees

Classic Platters

$15.00

Sampler Platter for 2

$35.00

A sampling of our specialties, this feast meant for two includes pulled pork, beef brisket, a 1/3 slab of St. Louis ribs, half of a chicken, and 2 pieces of smoked sausage with Texas toast and your choice of 3 sides.

Sampler Platter for 1

$30.00

This sampler platter includes pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked sausage, a dark chicken quarter, and a third slab of St. Louis ribs served with Texas toast and your choice of 2 sides.

BBQ Chicken

$15.00+

Slow smoked chicken from our BBQ pit, glazed with our Original sauce on the char grill. Served with Texas toast and 2 sides.

Brisket Hash

$10.00

Cod Dinner

$13.00

Two beer battered cod filets served with Texas toast andyour choice of 2 sides.

Cornbread Skillet

$16.00

Our signature jalapeno cornbread smothered in brisket chili and topped off with cheese before being fired golden brown.

Country Skillet Dinner

$16.00

Comfort food at its best... Mashed potatoes loaded with your choice of pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked turkey, pulled chicken, or smoked sausage along with crumbled bacon, corn, gravy, and then it is all topped with a special blend of cheeses and fired golden brown.

Family Feast

$69.00

Meatloaf

$16.00

Salmon

$16.00

Alaskan wild caught salmon that is lightly seasoned and smoked. Choose from salt & pepper, Cajun seasoning, or Lemon Pepper.

Smothered Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Tilapia

$16.00

Two flaky lemon pepper seasoned and breaded tilapia loin filets.

Ultimate Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Our creamy mac & cheese with bacon, jalapeno, and your choice of brisket, pork, chicken, sausage, or turkey mixed in, then topped with our special blend of cheeses and fired golden delicious brown. Served with Texas toast and your choice of 1 side.

Ribs

We offer 3 cuts of slow smoked pork ribs.

St. Louis

$16.00+

This classic spare rib cut has been slow-smoked and then finished on our char grill with our Original sauce.

Sides

.25 Extra Sauce

$0.25

.50 Extra Sauce

$0.50

2pc Smoked Sausage

$4.00

5 Celery Sticks

$0.25

Applesauce

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Beans & Franks

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Broccoli with Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Corn Fritters

$4.00

Corn Nuggets

$3.00

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Dinner Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Jalapeno Cornbread

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mini Ultimate

$6.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Loaded Mashed

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Parisian Carrots

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Gluten Free Bun Only

$2.00

Bun Only

$1.00

Texas Toast Slice

$0.50

Family Packs

All of our family packs are for a family of 4-5 and include your choice of 2 sides and sauces.

Brisket & Rib Fam Pack

$60.00

A full pound of our slow smoked beef brisket and a full rack of St. Louis style ribs cut into individual bones.

Pork & Chicken Fam Pack

$50.00

A full pound of our slow smoked pulled pork and 10 pieces of smoked BBQ chicken.

Rib & Chicken Fam Pack

$55.00

A full rack of St. Louis style ribs cut into individual bones and a whole smoked BBQ chicken cut into 10 pieces.

Turkey & Sausage Fam Pack

$40.00

A full pound of our all white meat smoked turkey breast and a pound of smoked sausage links that are finished on the char grill.

Rib & Wing Fam Pack

$60.00

A full rack of St. Louis style ribs along with a dozen hickory smoked jumbo chicken wings.

Slider & Chili Fam Pack

$40.00

Two pounds of slow smoked pulled pork, a dozen slider buns, and a quart of our homemade brisket chili.

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Mist

$2.79

Mt. Dew

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Vernor's

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Shirley Temple

$2.79

Soda Water

$2.79

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$3.49Out of stock

Milk / Juice

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Tomato Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.99
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Welcome to Round House BBQ! We specialize in slow-smoked barbecue using hickory and the finest ingredients. If you have questions or allergy concerns, it is best to place your order directly by calling us at 734-671-6100.

2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton, MI 48183

Round House BBQ image
Round House BBQ image
Round House BBQ image
Round House BBQ image

