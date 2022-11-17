Restaurant header imageView gallery

Round Man Brewing 234 Walnut Street

No reviews yet

234 Walnut Street

Spooner, WI 54801

Appetizers

Poutine

$13.00

Xan's Cheese Curds

$12.00

B.F.P

$15.00

Wings

$16.00

Cauliflower Plate

$11.00

Chips & Cheese

$10.00

Dates

$12.00

Smoked Nachos

$15.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

BLT

$15.00

Prime Dip

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

RMB Burger

$15.00

Never Surrender

$32.00

Schnitzel

$15.00

Entrees

Rice Bowl

$15.00

Meatloaf

$20.00

Steak & Fries

$34.00

Ribs

$24.00+

Trout

$28.00

Wood Stone Chicken

$24.00

Walleye Fish Fry

$17.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Soups/Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Round Man Salad

$14.00

Wild Rice

$7.00+

Soup of the Moment

$6.00+

Side Salad

$6.00

Beet & Pear Salad

$16.00

Pizzas

Margaret

$16.00

Forager

$17.00

Cheese

$13.00

Abbondanza

$18.00

Cajun BBQ

$19.00

Santorini

$17.00

Single Topping

$16.00

Kids

K- Mac & Cheese

$7.00

K- Chicken Strips

$7.00

K-Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides

SD French Fries

$5.00

SD Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

SD Smashed w/ Gravy

$6.00

SD Veg Blend

$5.00

SD Mushrooms

$6.00

SD Rice Blend

$6.00

SD Baguette

$4.00

SD Ancho

$0.75

SD Sour Cream

$0.75

SD Ranch

$0.75

SD Bleu Cheese

$0.75

SD Lemon Vin

$0.75

SD Mayo

$0.75

SD BBQ

$0.75

SD Thai Peanut

$0.75

SD Spicy Bayou

$0.75

SD Buffalo

$0.75

SD Garlic Parm

$0.75

SD Ground Mustard

$0.75

SD Tarter

$0.75

SD Beer Cheese

$3.00

SD Pickles

$0.75

SD Extra Bread

$1.00

EXTRA Piece of Fish

SD Gravy

$1.00

SD Ceasar

$0.75

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Specials

Ribeye

$35.00

New York Strip

$30.00

Philly Chz Special

$17.50

Craft Beers

Back Alley Sally

$6.00+

KBO

$6.00+

Mortified

$6.00+

Smoke in the Eye

$6.00+

Omaha

$7.00+

Log Chain

$6.00+

Rhapsody

$6.00+

Red Right Hand

$6.00+

Mud Duck

$8.00+

JT Murphy Nitro

$7.00+

Get to the Hoppa

$6.00+

Hop Holding

$4.00+

To Hop & To Hold

$2.00+

Awktoberfest

$6.00+

Razzberet

$6.00+

N/A Beer

$5.00

Flight of 5

$14.50

Round for Kitchen

$15.00

Cocktails

Firebox

$11.00

Smoke & Mirrors

$11.00

Peach Mule

$10.00

The G&T

$11.00

Georgia Sidecar

$11.00

Bees Knees

$11.00

Ward 8

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Gimlet

$10.00

White Russian

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Co.Bulldog

$10.00

Duck Fart

$12.00

Long Island

$11.00

Ciders

Pineapple

$6.00+

Straw Lime

$7.00+

Wine

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Zinfandel

$9.00+

Red Blend

$9.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Cab Jam

$9.00+

Moscato

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Chardonnay

$9.00+

Chard Buehler

$9.00+

Liquor

Christan Brothers

$8.00

Christan Brothers Peach

$8.00

Korbel

$8.00

Gin Mare

$8.00

New Amesterdam

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Kraken

$8.00

Malibu

$5.00

Goslings

$14.00

Jim Bean

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Bookers

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Patron

$8.00

123 Tequlia

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Yeoman

$7.00

C.C.

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Rouge

$10.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Driftless Glen Rye

$10.00

Screwball

$7.00

Growlers

Back Alley Salley-G

KBO-G

Mortified-G

Smoke in the Eye-G

Omaha-G

Log Chain-G

Rhapsody-G

Red Right Hand-G

Mud Duck-G

JT Murphy-G

Get to the Hoppa

To Hop & To Hold

Awktoberfest-G

Hop Holding- G

RazzBeret-G

Straw-Lime-G

Pineapple-G

Crowlers

Back Alley Sally CROWLER

$10.00

KBO CROWLER

$10.00

Mortified CROWLER

$10.00

Smoke in the Eye CROWLER

$10.00

Omaha CROWLER

$12.00

Log Chain CROWLER

$10.00

Rhapsody CROWLER

$10.00

Red Right Hand CROWLER

$12.00

Mud Duck CROWLER

$15.00

JT Murphy CROWLER

$12.00

Get to the Hoppa CROWLER

$10.00

To Hop & To Hold

$10.00

Awktoberfest CROWLER

$10.00

Hop Holding

$15.00

Razzbert CROWLER

$10.00

Straw-Lime CROWLER

$15.00

Pineapple CROWLER

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orance Crush

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Soda Water

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Water

No Bev

Clothing

1/4 Zip Up

$48.00

Dri Duct Hoodie

$74.00

Flannels

$55.00

Hat/Cap

$30.00

Hoodie/Crew

$45.00

Longsleeve Tee

$35.00

M-Jacket BLK

$82.00

M-Jacket BLK/GRY

$110.00

OG- Shop Shirt

$55.00

Sherpa

$74.00

Shop Shirts

$67.00

Socks

$12.00

Sweatpants

$59.00

Tshirt

$30.00

UA- Polo

$64.00

UA- Short Sleeve

$65.00

UA-Long Sleeve

$69.00

W-Hoodies

$45.00

W-Jacket

$70.00

Snap Sweater

$62.00

Accessories

14 Spice

$14.00

Beer Bag

$25.00

Can Coozie

$3.00

Charger Kits

$27.00

Crowler Coozie

$6.00

Glass Growler

$14.00

Growler & Fill

$28.00

Growler Coozie

$14.00

Key Chain

$3.50

Large Tin Tacker

$20.00

Magnets

$7.00

Mini Pub Glass

$4.00

Pickles

$12.00

Pint Glass

$7.00

SML Tin Tacker

$10.00

Stickers

$0.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Round Man Brewing Co. is an enthusiastic, community-oriented, family-driven brewery and restaurant that provides a fun, upscale unique social experience.

Location

234 Walnut Street, Spooner, WI 54801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

