Round Top Burgers & Pizza

376 Reviews

$

520 E. HWY 54

Guymon, OK 73942

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.50

Medium Pizza (12”)

$8.50

CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

Food/Drink

Pizza

Large Pizza (16”)

$12.99

Medium Pizza (12”)

$8.50

Personal/Kids Pizza (7”)

$5.99

BROCCOLLI

$9.00

Specialty Pizza

Supreme Pizza

Veggie Pizza

Round Top Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

BBQ Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Cheeseburger Pizza

TACO PIZZA

PHILLY PIZZA

Out of stock

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

ULTIMATE PEPPERONI

BURGERS/COMBOS

HAMBURGER

$8.50

CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.50

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$9.50

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.50

Black Bean Burger

$9.50

CRACK BURGER

$10.50

AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE COMBO

$9.00Out of stock

CHEESEBURGER NO COMBO

$7.00

HAMBURGER NO COMBO

$6.50

MUSHROOM BURGER NO COMBO

$7.50

BACON CHEESEBURGER NO COMBO

$7.50

CHICKEN SANDWCIH NO COMBO

$7.50

CRACK BURGER NO COMBO

$7.50

HAMBURGER NO COMBO

$7.00

Bacon & Bleu Burger NO COMBO

$7.75

Bacon & Bleu Combo

$10.25

SPEC. CALZONES

ROUND TOP CALZONE

$10.99

CHICKEN ALFREDO CALZONE

$10.99

CHEESEBURGER CALZONE

$10.99

PEPPERONI CALZONE

$8.99

VEGGIE CALZONE

$9.99

TACO PIZZA CALZONE

$10.99

SUPREME CALZONE

$10.99

CBR CALZONE

$10.99

BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$10.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$10.99

ULTIMATE PEPPERONI Calzone

$10.99

BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE

BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE

$6.00

Round Top Specials

Round Top “Steak”

$10.29

Chicken Tenders W/Cream Gravy

$8.99

1\2 Size ROUND TOP STEAK

$7.79

Steak Fingers (6)

$8.99

CHICKEN ALFREDO PASTA

$8.49

BAKED RAVIOLI (10) MEAT

$6.99

BAKED RAVIOLI (10) 4 Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

GARLIC KNOTS (SM)(6)

$7.00

GARLIC KNOTS (LG)(10)

$10.00

SOUP & GRILLED CHEESE

$7.89Out of stock

Kids Meals

2 Mini Burgers

$5.69

2 Mini Cheeseburgers

$5.69

Grilled Cheese

$5.69

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.69

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$5.69

Kids Steak Fingers

$5.69

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.59

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.59

PINEAPPLE LEMON CHX SALAD

$9.29

House Salad

$3.25

Fries, Rings, Wings &Things

Sm French Fries

$1.99

Sm Onion Rings

$2.99

Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Small Curly Fries

$1.99

SIDE OF QUESO

$0.99

MOZZ STICKS (8)

$6.99

Sm Tater Tots

$1.99

AVOCADO FRIES

$5.75Out of stock

Sm. Waffle Fries

$1.99

SM. FRIED PICKLES

$5.29

SM: CHILI Cheese Fries

$6.59

Lg French Fries

$2.99

Lg Onion Rings

$4.49

Lg Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Large Curly Fries

$2.99

LG TATER TOTS

$2.99

LG. WAFFLE FRIES

$2.99

LG. FRIED PICKLES

$7.29

LG: Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

5 Wings

$4.49

10 Wings

$8.89

15 Wings

$13.29

Shakes, Floats & Malts

Strawberry Shake

$2.99

Banana Shake

$2.99

Chocolate Shake

$2.99

Vanilla Shake

$2.99

Oreo Shake

$2.99

Strawberry Ice Cream Cup

$1.79

Chocolate Ice Cream Cup

$1.79

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup

$1.79

Ice Cream Float

$1.99

Chocolate Malt

$2.99

Vanilla Malt

$2.99

Strawberry Malt

$2.99

Reese's Shake

$2.99

M&M Shake

$2.99

Beverages

16oz. Regular

$1.89

32oz. Large

$2.19

BANG

$3.50Out of stock

Powerade

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$2.75Out of stock

Unsweet:1/2 GALLON

$1.99

Unsweet: GALLON

$3.99

Sweet:1/2 GALLON

$1.99

SWEET: GALLON

$3.99

Flavored:1/2 GALLON

$2.99

FLAVORED: GALLON

$5.99

2 Liter COKE

$3.00

2 Liter DR. PEPPER

$3.00

Reign

$3.50

WATER

SIDES

Side of Queso

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Gravy

$0.50

SWEET TOOTH

B.A. COOKIE

$6.50

$8.50 MEDIUM PIZZA

MEDIUM 12" (SPECIAL)

12" ORIGINAL CRUST

$8.50

12" THIN CRUST

$8.50

12" STUFFED CRUST

$9.75
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We're all about fresh, we have burgers, pizza, sandwiches, ice cream and more. Always something new and unique. GET ROUND!

520 E. HWY 54, Guymon, OK 73942

Directions

Round Top Burgers & Pizza image
Round Top Burgers & Pizza image
Round Top Burgers & Pizza image
Round Top Burgers & Pizza image

