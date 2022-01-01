Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roundabout Market & Cafe - @ music row

1600 Division St Suite 120

Nashville, TN 37203

Popular Items

Half Sandwich
Whole Sandwich
Strawberry Smoothie

Sandwiches (Online)

Whole Sandwich

$9.49

Half Sandwich

$5.49

Smoothies

Protein Smoothie

$4.99+

Chocolate Protein Smoothie

$5.49+

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.99+

Mango Smoothie

$3.99+

Strawberry & Mango Smoothie

$3.99+

Bottled Drinks

Soda

$2.05

Bottled Tea / Juice

$2.25

Reg. Water

$1.83

BAI

$2.25Out of stock

Red bull / Muscle Milk/Monster

$2.95

Perrier/Tonic/La Croix

$1.79

Coconut Water / Milk

$2.95

5 Hour Energy/ Evian

$3.25

Grab & Go

Protein Pack

$5.25

Yogurt

$1.75

Veggie Cup

$2.25Out of stock

Couscous/Quinoa

$3.25

Side items- $.75

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.78Out of stock

Banana

$0.91

Apple

$0.99

Reg. Chips

$1.28

Gourmet Chips

$1.83

Candy Bar

$1.28

Protein Bar

$2.52

Gum

$2.00

Pastries/Snacks (Online)

Star Bagel

$1.99

Star Bagel w/ Butter

$2.49

Star Bagel w/ Jelly

$2.49

Star Bagel w/ Peanut Butter

$3.25

Star Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.25

Candy Bar

$1.25

Regular Chips

$1.25

Gourmet Chips

$1.75

Granola Bar

$1.25

Grab the Gold Bar

$2.50

Protein Bar

$2.50

5 hr Energy

$3.25

Muffin Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Brownie

$2.25

Grab & Go (Online)

Protein Pack

$5.25Out of stock

Yogurt

$1.75

Veggie Cup

$2.25Out of stock

Couscous

$3.25Out of stock

8 Oz Container Tuna

$8.49

8 Oz Container Egg Salad

$8.49

8oz Container Chicken Salad

$8.49

Side of Hummus

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.78Out of stock

12 oz Container Egg Salad

$11.95Out of stock

12 oz Container Chicken Salad

$11.95Out of stock

12 oz Container Tuna Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Bottled Drinks (Online)

Soda

$2.05

Bottled Tea / Juice

$2.25

Reg. Water

$1.83

BAI

$2.25Out of stock

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Red bull / Muscle Milk/Monster

$2.95

5 Hour Energy/ Evian

$3.25

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.95

Perrier/Tonic/La Croix

$1.79

Coconut Water / Milk

$2.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Located on the Music Row roundabout in the Roundabout Plaza Building with a beautiful view of Musica! Many grab & go food, snack and sundry items as well as made to order sandwiches, smoothies, and coffees.

1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville, TN 37203

Roundabout Market & Cafe image
Roundabout Market & Cafe image

