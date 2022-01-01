Rounders Pizzeria

Whitestone Blonde

$4.00 +

5.2% ABV - Our blonde deviates from the norm by adding handmade whole Tahitian Vanilla bean and sweet orange peel added to the start of fermentation. Nose is dominated by intertwining vanilla, orange, and toasty malt notes. Mouthfeel is smooth and luxurious with a long finish for a blonde with complex flavors that follow the nose.