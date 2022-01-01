Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rounders Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

18653 Ranch Road 1431

Jonestown, TX 78645

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads

Garlic Knots

$3.75

PIZZA DOUGH TOPPED WITH OLIVE OIL, GARLIC AND SEASONING (THREE PER ORDER)

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.50

FRESH MOZZARELLA SLICED WITH TOMATOES, OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL, SALT AND CRACKED BLACK PEPPER OVER FRESHLY MADE PESTO

Caesar Salad

$7.50+

CLASSIC CAESAR DRESSING OVER FRESH ROMAINE LETTUCE TOPPED WITH CRACKED PEPPER, PARMESAN AND HOMEMADE CROUTONS

Greek Salad

$11.00+

ROMAINE LETTUCE, RED ONION, BELL PEPPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, PEPPEROCINIS, TOMATOES AND CUCUMBERS TOSSED IN A GREEK VINAIGRETTE TOPPED WITH FETA

Spinach Salad

$7.50+

FRESH BABY SPINACH TOSSED IN A RASPBERRY WALNUT DRESSING WITH RED ONIONS, MUSHROOMS AND TOMATOES TOPPED WITH CANDIED WALNUTS

House Salad

$7.50+

ROMAINE LETTUCE, BELL PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES AND DRIED CRANBERRIES IN OUR HOUSE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE TOPPED WITH SHREDDED MOZZARELLA

Side Salad

$6.50

ROMAINE LETTUCE, CUCUMBERS AND TOMATOES IN HOUSE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE TOPPED WITH SHREDDED MOZZARELLA

Pizza & Calzones

Pizza Pie

$12.00+

HAND-TOSSED DOUGH COVERED WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PARMESAN & OREGANO

Casablanca Pizza

$13.00+

HAND-TOSSED DOUGH TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA, PARMESAN AND FRESH GARLIC (NO SAUCE)

Marinated Tomato Pizza

$15.00+

HAND-TOSSED DOUGH TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA, DICED ROMA TOMATOES, ONIONS, GARLIC, FRESH BASIL AND PARMESAN IN A BALSAMIC MARINADE (NO SAUCE)

Calzone

$11.00

YOUR CHOICE OF 1 INGREDIENT STUFFED IN A POCKET OF HAND-TOSSED DOUGH WITH MOZZARELLA AND CREAMY RICOTTA. (EXTRA ITEMS $1.25) MAXIMUM OF 3

10" Gluten Free Pie

$9.00

Vegan 10" Gluten Free Pie

$11.00

Gluten Free Pie

Gluten Free Pie

$9.00

Gluten Free Casablanca

$10.50+

Gluten Marinated Tomato

$11.00+

Vegan Gluten Free

$13.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Side Greek Dressing

$0.75

Side Rasberry Dressing

$0.75

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Garlic

$0.75

Side Knot Oil

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.50

Side Anchovies

$2.00

Dough Ball

$6.00

Ranch Instead

Pizza Sauce Instead

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$3.75

PIZZA DOUGH TOPPED WITH OLIVE OIL, GARLIC AND SEASONING (THREE PER ORDER)

Side Ranch

$0.75

Dessert

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.50

Brownie Bar

$3.00

Chocolate Dipped Cookie

$3.50

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Topo-Chico

$3.00

Spring Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Togo Coke

$3.00

Togo Diet Coke

$3.00

Togo Diet Dr Pepp

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Fanta Grape

$3.00Out of stock

Fanta Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Moonshine Sweet Tea

$3.00

Moonshine Mint & Honey

$3.00

Beer

Left Hand Milk Stout

$4.00+

6% ABV - Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Dark and delicious, America’s great milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Preconceived notions are the blinders on the road to enlightenment. Udderly delightful!

Whitestone Blonde

$4.00+

5.2% ABV - Our blonde deviates from the norm by adding handmade whole Tahitian Vanilla bean and sweet orange peel added to the start of fermentation. Nose is dominated by intertwining vanilla, orange, and toasty malt notes. Mouthfeel is smooth and luxurious with a long finish for a blonde with complex flavors that follow the nose.

Thirsty Goat Ambe

$4.00+

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$4.00+

7.5% ABV - American wheat beer. Way smooth and silky with a nice wheatly-esque-ishness. A truly unique style featuring a strong hop finish on a silky body. A hoppy pale wheat ale that is great for IPA fans but so smooth that the hefeweizen fans dig it too.

Dallas Blonde

$4.00+

5.2% ABV - In a town famous for its bottled blondes, we’ve reset the bar. This shimmering, golden ale combines citrusy and floral American hops with Pale, Vienna, and wheat malts. It’s a beautifully balanced sessionable brew, guaranteed to deliver more fun – Go Blonde!

Bishop Crackberry Cider

$4.00+

6% ABV - Cranberry & Blackberry stripped of all other nonsense. A perfect gluten free pairing of flavors tart and sweet, joining forces to create a colorful well-balanced cider.

Stone IPA

$4.00+

6.7% ABV - Stone Hazy IPA comes in less bitter than our other IPAs, but still blooming with bold hop flavors. El Dorado and Azacca hops showcase a myriad of citrus and fruit elements with intense Sabro highlights the tropical notes of this beer. No fruit added, yet intensely juicy. A creamy citrus bomb with tons of orange, lemon, melon, mango and pineapple flavors and aromas.

Real Ale Squirt Gun IPA

$4.00+

6% ABV - Squirt Gun is an Australian-style IPA brewed with Southern Hemisphere hops and fermented with an ale yeast known for its fruity esters and tolerance of high fermentation temps. This hybrid style IPA slings blast after blast of refreshing juiciness!

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$4.00+

Our Hefeweizen is authentically brewed using a traditional yeast strain that naturally creates the signature flavors of vanilla, clove, and banana. Modeled after the classic wheat beers of Bavaria, Hefe is cloudy and straw-colored with a meringue-like head that lingers to the bottom of the glass. Brewed with an ample volume of wheat malt and few hops. A traditional interpretation of a classic style, this idiosyncratic Bavarian beer is perfectly at home here in Texas

Shiner Bock

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Miller Lt

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Dos Equis XX

$3.75

Wine

Coppola Chard

$6.00

Infinite Monkey Red

$6.00

Sofia Blac De Blancs

$6.00

Babe Rose

$6.00

House White

$10.00

Ava Grace Pinot Grigio

$10.00

House Red

$10.00

Butternut Pinot Noir

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual NY style Pizza joint with a Vegas style

Website

Location

18653 Ranch Road 1431, Jonestown, TX 78645

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vincent's on the Lake - 5973 Hiline Road
orange starNo Reviews
5973 Hiline Rd. BLDG 7 Austin, TX 78734
View restaurantnext
Swimpark Bar&Grill - Riverbend Club
orange starNo Reviews
2208 Seabiscuit CoveSte 132 Spicewood, TX 78669
View restaurantnext
The Reserve at Lake Travis
orange starNo Reviews
2208 Seabiscuit Cove Spicewood, TX 78669
View restaurantnext
Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
5401 Hudson Bend Austin, TX 78734
View restaurantnext
Lucky Rabbit
orange starNo Reviews
18626 fm 1431 Jonestown, TX 78645
View restaurantnext
Flores on the Bend
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Hudson bend # H Austin, TX 78724
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jonestown

Casa Costa Bake Shop
orange star4.7 • 1,285
201 Bagdad St Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Sharks Burger - 12681 Hero Way West
orange star4.7 • 1,146
12681 Hero Way West Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Sharks Burger - Ronald Reagan
orange star4.7 • 1,146
15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
LEANDER BEER MARKET
orange star4.5 • 782
106 W Willis St Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Sabino's Pizza Pub
orange star4.3 • 778
2082 US Highway 183 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Woks It 2 U
orange star4.2 • 599
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jonestown
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston