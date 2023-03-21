Rounder's Sports Bar & Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

414 S Front St

Mankato, MN 56001

Happy Hour

Speed Screen (Copy)

Vodka (Rail)

$2.50

Gin (Rail)

$2.50

Rum (Rail)

$2.50

Whiskey (Rail)

$2.50

Tequila (Rail)

$2.50

Vodka Red Bull

$8.00

Adios LIT

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Titos

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Apple

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson Irish

$6.00

Patron

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Jag Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Skittles

$5.00

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Mich Lt BTL

$2.25

Bud Lt BTL

$2.25

Coors Lt BTL

$2.25

Busch Light

$2.25

Corona

$4.00

Pink Starburst

$5.00

Water Moccasin

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Doc Cherry

$4.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kinky Pink

$5.50

Kinky Blue

$5.50

Malibu

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Whiteclaw

$4.50

Nutrl

$5.50

Carbliss

$6.50

Truly

$4.50

Press

$4.50

Baja Blast

$5.00

Skittles Drink

$5.50

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Jag

$5.00

BTL Beer (Copy)

Angry BTL

$4.00

Bud BTL

$2.25

Bud Lt BTL

$2.25

Bud Lt Lime Btl

$2.25

Bud Lt Next Btl

$2.25

Busch Light

$2.25

Coors Banquet BTL

$2.25

Coors Lt BTL

$2.25

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Goose Island IPA BTL

$4.00

Guiness

$5.00

Hamms

$3.50

Heineken

$5.00

Mich Lt BTL

$2.25

Miller Lt Alum PSHA

$2.50

Miller Lt Aluminum

$3.00

Miller Lt BTL

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Nordeast BTL

$2.25

Prem Lt BTL

$4.00

Premium BTL

$2.25

Redds Ale

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$2.25

NA Beer

$2.25

25oz (Copy)

Angry 25

$7.00Out of stock

Blue Moon 25

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Lt 25

$2.75

Castle Cream 25

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Lt 25

$2.75

Down East Cider 25

$7.00

Fat Tire 25

$7.00

Grain Belt Premium 25

$2.75Out of stock

Kona Big Wave 25

$6.00

Lienies SNL 25

$7.00

Mad Butcher IPA 25

$8.00

Mango Cart 25

$6.00Out of stock

Mich Golden 25

$2.75

Mich Ultra 25

$2.75

Miller Lt 25

$2.75

Nordeast 25

$2.75Out of stock

Pistachio Cream Ale 25

$7.00

Sam Adams SNL 25

$6.00Out of stock

Sierra Hazy IPA 25

$7.00

Stella 25

$6.00

Summit EPA 25

$6.00Out of stock

Truly 25

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Porter 25

$7.00Out of stock

16oz (Copy)

Angry 16

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon 16

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Lt 16

$2.25

Castle Cream 16

$4.50Out of stock

Coors Lt 16

$2.25

Down East Cider 16

$5.00

Fat Tire 16

$5.00

Grain Belt Premium 16

$2.25Out of stock

Kona Big Wave 16

$4.50

Lienies SNL 16

$4.50

Mad Butcher IPA 16

$5.00

Mango Cart 16

$5.00Out of stock

Mich Golden 16

$2.25

Mich Ultra 16

$2.25

Miller Lt 16

$2.25

Nordeast 16

$2.25Out of stock

Pistachio Cream Ale 16

$5.00

Sam Adams SNL 16

$4.50Out of stock

Sierra Hazy IPA 16

$5.00

Stella 16

$5.50

Summit EPA 16

$4.50Out of stock

Truly 16

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Porter 16

$5.00Out of stock

Vodka (Copy)

Absolut

$6.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel 1

$6.50

Ketel 1 Cucumber Mint

$6.50

Ketel 1 Grapefruit

$6.50

Ketel 1 Peach

$6.50

Kinky Blue

$5.50

Kinky Pink

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Orange

$5.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.50

Stoli

$6.50

Stoli Blueberry

$6.50

Stoli Citrus

$6.50

Stoli Raspberry

$6.50

Titos

$6.00

Cocktails (Copy)

Alabama Slammer

$5.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$5.50

Black Russian

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Bloody Mary Bar

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$5.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.50

Brandy Alexander

$6.00

Cape Cod

$5.50

Champagne Cocktail

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$5.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$5.50

Dirty Shirley

$5.00

Electric Lemonade

$5.50

Employee Drink

$2.75

Employee Drink

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$5.00

Hot Toddy

$5.50

Hurricane

$7.00

Iron Butterfly

$7.00

John Daly

$5.50

Lemon Drop *Martini*

$7.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.00

Madras

$5.50

Mai Tai

$6.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Malibu Bay Breeze

$5.50

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$4.00

Martini

$7.00

Melon Ball Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mojito

Mojito

$5.50

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Moscow Mule (Tito's)

$6.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Sazerac

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Tom Collins

$5.50

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Long Island

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Vodka Red Bull

$8.00

Johnny Jump Up *16oz*

$7.00

DBL Rum (Copy)

DBL Coconut Rum

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Kraken

DBL Bambu Rum

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Dew

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$2.50

Soda Water

Water

Kid Drink

$1.00

Coffee

$2.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

RedBull

Yellow

$4.00

Blue

$4.00

Red

$4.00

Sugar Free

$4.00

Food

Appetizers

Rounders' Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips piled high with cheese sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, black olives, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos

Small Side Basket

$4.50

A basket of Rounders' seasoned waffle fries or kettle chips

Large Side Basket

$7.00

A basket of Rounders' seasoned waffle fries or kettle chips

Cheese Fries

$9.00

A heaping portion of Rounders' seasoned fries smothered with melted cheddar cheese

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Stuffed mild jalapenos with cream cheese wrapped in bread crumbs & served with salsa

Reuben Balls

$11.00

Delicious bite-size appetizers packed with creamy Swiss, corned beef & kraut served with Thousand Island dressing

Onion Rings

$11.00

Served with chipotle mayo

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

A mixture of spinach, cheese, artichoke hearts & garlic served with tortilla chips

Chips & Dip

$8.00

Fresh tortilla chips served with your choice of salsa, cheese dip or a mix of both Cheese dip & Salsa $1

Quesadilla

$11.00

A blend of cheddar cheese and pico de gallo in a flour tortilla, garnished with lettuce. Served with sides of salsa, guacamole and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Italian breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Cheese Curds

$10.00

100% all natural with cheddar cheese curds from Wisconsin

Garlic Breadsticks

$7.00

Four breadsticks sprinkled with garlic & served with marinara

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

Creamy cheddar cheese mixed with macaroni & coated in a crispy cheddar batter

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Bite-size hot dogs prepared in a cornbread batter served with honey mustard

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$16.00

18 Wings

$23.00

24 Wings

$29.00

Kids Menu

Kid Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Six bite-sized dogs

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Two chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Everybody's favorite

Kid Mini Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Shredded chicken and cheddar cheese between two flour tortillas

Kid Mini Cheeseburgers

$8.00

Two bite-size hamburger patties topped with cheddar, served on toasted mini buns

Burgers

Smashy

$14.00

Bacon, caramelized onions, pickles, American cheese & Rounders' signature burger sauce

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Topped with your choice of American, Swiss, mozzarella, Pepper Jack, provolone, or cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onions

Caliente

$13.00

Cajun seasoned patty topped with Pepper Jack

Avocado

$14.00

Chopped romaine, fresh mozzarella, shredded Parmesan, sliced avocado, pico de gallo

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic pepper, chopped cherry tomatoes, chopped basil, balsamic glaze

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

Fresh button mushrooms sauteed & topped with melted Swiss

Sweet & Tangy

$14.00

Topped with our blend of sweet & tangy sauce, creamy Thai chili sour cream, Pepper Jack, lettuce & onion

Spicy Pub

$14.00

Bacon, sauteed jalapenos, nacho cheese sauce & spicy brown mustard

BBQ Bacon & Jack

$14.00

Topped with Pepper Jack, bacon & our signature BBQ sauce

Three Cheese

$14.00

American, cheddar, & Swiss topped with three strips of bacon & lettuce

Patty Melt

$14.00

American & Swiss topped with caramelized onions, served on toasted marble rye

California

$13.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

Hot & Spicy

$14.00

Cajun seasoned patty, bacon, jalapenos, Pepper Jack & Buffalo sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with more Parmesan and garlic croutons. Add chicken $3.

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, cajun seasoned chicken, Pepper Jack, black olives, pico de gallo, black beans, tortilla strips & a side of Southwest Ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, smothered in mild Buffalo sauce on top of fresh Romaine, Swiss, tomatoes, & croutons.

Oriental Chicken Salad

$13.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken smothered in a Sesame Seed dressing on top of fresh Romaine with Parmesan, onions & chow mein noodles.

Garden Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Half Garden Salad

$5.00

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Sandwiches

Ultimate BLT

$12.00

Crispy, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast

Turkey Bacon Parmesan

$13.00

Grilled turkey breast, Swiss, Parmesan & smoked bacon on Texas toast with tomato pesto mayo

Hot Ham & Swiss

$12.00

Grilled honey ham and melted Swiss piled high on a toasted bun

Rounders Club

$13.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, & mayo served on Texas toast

Philly Steak

$14.00

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, fire roasted veggies & Provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie

Philly Chicken

$14.00

Diced seasoned chicken breast, fire roasted veggies & Provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie

Triple Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American, cheddar & Swiss served on Texas toast & grilled to perfection

Hot Italian

$13.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, mozzarella & tomato pesto mayo on a toasted hoagie with a side of marinara

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken smothered in mild buffalo sauce, topped with Swiss, lettuce and Ranch dressing served on a toasted bun

Reuben

$14.00

Grilled lean corned beef topped with melted Swiss, sauerkraut & Thousand Island dressing on toasted marble rye

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & chipotle mayo served on a toasted bun

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded Icelandic cod topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese & tartar sauce served on a toasted hoagie

Cajun Chicken Melt

$13.00

Cajun seasoned chicken breast smothered with cheddar and Swiss, sauteed green & red peppers and onions served on a toasted bun

French Dip

$14.00

Slow cooked lean roast beef & Swiss, served on a toasted hoagie with a side of au-jus

Artichoke Sandwich

$14.00

A seasoned chicken breast topped with spinach & artichoke dip & Parmesan cheese. Served with Rounders' seasoned fries sprinkled with melted Parmesan.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled mild buffalo chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Fajita Wrap

$13.00

Your choice of seasoned roast beef or seasoned

Hawaiian Chicken Wrap

$13.00

A touch of spice & a hint of fruit. Cajun seasoned chicken combined with pineapple, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, lettuce & Pepper Jack wrapped in a flour tortilla

Turkey BLT Wrap

$13.00

Smoked turkey, crispy thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce,diced tomatoes, & mayo, all wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla

Spicy Fish Tacos

$12.00

Breaded Pollock, shredded lettuce, Pepper Jack, pico de gallo & spicy red pepper aioli

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Grilled chicken drizzled with any of our wing sauces, shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Treats

Lemon Leche

$7.00

Baskets

3 Tender Basket

$12.00

6 Tender Basket

$16.00

418

Limited Menu

Garden Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Bacon Parm

$13.00

Signature French Dip

$14.00

Full Menu

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

$35.00

BBQ Meatballs

$50.00

BBQ Smokies

$50.00

Rounder's Signature Wings

$100.00

Wisconsin Style Cheese Curds

$50.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$70.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$30.00

BYO Mini Burgers

$30.00

BYO Mini Chicken Sandwiches

$40.00

BYO Mini Pork Sliders

$20.00

Fresh Vegetable Platter

$65.00

Fresh Fruit Platter

$65.00

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$40.00

Assorted Meat and Cheese Platter

$80.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$125.00

Ham and Pickle Roll-Ups

$65.00

Taco Bar

$13.00+

BYO Pasta Bar

Rounders Backyard Buffet

Rounder's Signature Smoked BBQ Buffet

Rounder's Signature Grilled Buffet

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Turkey BLT Wrap

$9.95

Turkey Bacon Parmesan Sandwich

$10.95

Signature French Dip

$11.95

California Burger

$9.95

California Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Specialty Burger

$13.95

Specialty Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Bourbon Marinated Sirloin

$17.95

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$20.95

Smoked Prime Rib

$22.95

Creole Chicken Penne

$16.95

Quarter Smoked Chicken

$14.95

Smoked Beef Brisket

$17.95

Smoked Pork Loin

$15.95

Grilled Salmon

$18.95

Cookies *12*

$15.00

Mini Cheesecakes

$30.00

Frosted Brownies *12*

$10.00

Retail

Hats

Pink Hat

$15.00

Shirts

Cinco

$20.00

St Patty's Day

$15.00

St Patty's Emp

$10.00

Sweat Shirts

Black

$45.00

Black Cowl Neck

Blue

$45.00

Blue Cowl Neck

$35.00

Red Cowl Neck

$35.00

Rounders Tees

$8.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 am
American pub fare & beer on tap offered in an energetic spot with games on TV & a spacious patio.

Website

Location

414 S Front St, Mankato, MN 56001

Directions

