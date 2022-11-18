Roundhouse Food Hall
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Grab a bite from one of our eight, delicious, culinary concepts at Roundhouse: our very own backyard food hall. Our new grub hub boasts crafted fare brought to you by our Village chefs, all in one convenient location. We’re talking gourmet tacos, wood-fired pizza, burgers, fresh greens and desserts—just to name a few! Roundhouse is a true foodie haven that is equal parts food, crafted cocktails and a go-to spot for good times!
Location
5625 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75206
