Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roundhouse Food Hall

review star

No reviews yet

5625 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100

Dallas, TX 75206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
The Boss Cow
Chicken Strips

BOSS COW

The Boss Cow

The Boss Cow

$7.00

American cheese, boss sauce, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles

Bacon Boss Cow

Bacon Boss Cow

$8.00

American cheese, bacon, boss sauce, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.00

Falafel patty, lettuce, tomato, sesame seed garlic aioli

Yardbird

Yardbird

$6.00

Turkey patty, jalapeno aioli, caramelized onions, pepperjack cheese

Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$3.00

Crispy golden outside, soft and fluffy inside

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

Classic mustard-based potato salad

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Our rich, silky and cheesy mac & cheese recipe

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Green and purple cabbage, broccoli, carrots, spicy aioli

Shake

Shake

$7.00Out of stock

Choice of chocolate or vanilla

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50

FOWL MOUTH

Classic Sandwich

Classic Sandwich

$8.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, mayo, kosher pickles, shredded lettuce

Fowl Mouth Sandwich

Fowl Mouth Sandwich

$9.00

Nashville hot chicken, coleslaw, comeback sauce, kosher pickles

Korean Sandwich

Korean Sandwich

$9.00

Fried chicken, sweet chili sauce, cabbage and apple slaw, marinated cucumber

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Choice of ranch or comeback sauce

Nashville Chicken Strips

Nashville Chicken Strips

$10.00

Buttermilk fried chicken strips with Nashville seasoning. Choice of ranch or comeback sauce

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

Classic mustard-based potato salad

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Our rich, silky and cheesy mac & cheese recipe

Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$3.00

Crispy golden outside, soft and fluffy inside

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Green and purple cabbage, broccoli, carrots, spicy aioli

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Comeback Sauce

$0.50

JETTY

Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$12.00

Citrus ponzu, avocado, spicy mayo, wonton ships

Chef's Ceviche

Chef's Ceviche

$10.00

Changes daily

Hamachi Crudo

Hamachi Crudo

$11.00

Olive oil, serrano, lemon, micro cilantro, sea salt

Lobster Roll Sliders

Lobster Roll Sliders

$13.00

Remoulade, herbs, lemon, house-made brioche

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna, spicy aioli, green onions

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon, spicy aioli, green onions

Negihama Roll

Negihama Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail, green onions

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab, avocado, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Shiso leaf, cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$11.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber

Poke

Poke

$14.00

Line caught tuna, ora king salmon or gulf shrimp with sushi rice, marinated cucumber, edamame, shitake mushrooms, cilantro, furikake

TOMATO TOMATO

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$9.00

Baby arugula, slow-roasted tomatoes, pecorino cheese, garlic-bread crumble, balsamic vinaigrette

Village Cobb

Village Cobb

$15.00

Romaine, grilled pasture-raised chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, blue cheese, buttermilk ranch

Grains and Sprouts

Grains and Sprouts

$10.00

Red quinoa, goat cheese, veggie slaw, broccoli sprouts, sunflower seeds, lemon-chile vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, garlic & herb croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$8.00

Choose your greens and dressing, and add up to 8 toppings

OAK & ASH

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, san marzano sauce, parmesan, basil, olive oil

Magic Mushroom Pizza

Magic Mushroom Pizza

$12.00

Roasted mixed mushrooms, caramelized onions, taleggio, thyme, olive oil

Queen bee pizza

Queen bee pizza

$11.00

Whole milk ricotta, fontina, calabrian chile, local honey, arugula

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Pork sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50

The Roni Pizza

$11.00

TACO CARA

Al Pastor Trompo Taco

Al Pastor Trompo Taco

$3.00

Achiote marinated pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, onions, cilantro

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.00

Slow cooked pork, cilantro, pickled onions. shaved radish, roasted salsa verde

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$3.00

Slow roasted with tomato, chipotle, garlic, served with cotija cheese, cilantro, pickled red onions

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Tomatillo marinated grass-fed beef, guacamole, cilantro, salsa roja

Baja Style Fried Fish Taco

Baja Style Fried Fish Taco

$4.00

Pacifico beer batter, Atlantic cod, chipotle lime aioli, cabbage

Camote Brava Taco

Camote Brava Taco

$2.00

Roasted sweet potato brava, red cabbage slaw, poblano crema

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$7.00
Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$3.00

lime, cilantro

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$3.00
Elotes

Elotes

$5.00

Yellow corn, crema, queso fresco, chili powder

Side of Tomatillo Salsa

Side of Tomatillo Salsa

$0.50
Side of Roasted Tomato Salsa

Side of Roasted Tomato Salsa

$0.50

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Chips

$2.50

Side of Tortillas

$1.00

NA BEVERAGES

Aqua Fresco

Aqua Fresco

$3.50
Apple Juice Martinelli's Sparkling

Apple Juice Martinelli's Sparkling

$2.50
Aqua Panna

Aqua Panna

$3.00
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$2.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.50
Kids Organic Chocolate Milk

Kids Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.25
Kids Organic Juice

Kids Organic Juice

$1.50
Kids Organic Milk

Kids Organic Milk

$2.25
Orange Juice 16oz

Orange Juice 16oz

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$2.00

Topo Chico 500ml

$4.50

Fiji water

$2.50

Pellegrino

$2.75Out of stock

Kombucha 16.9oz

$7.50

Mexican Coke (Copy)

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Grab a bite from one of our eight, delicious, culinary concepts at Roundhouse: our very own backyard food hall. Our new grub hub boasts crafted fare brought to you by our Village chefs, all in one convenient location. We’re talking gourmet tacos, wood-fired pizza, burgers, fresh greens and desserts—just to name a few! Roundhouse is a true foodie haven that is equal parts food, crafted cocktails and a go-to spot for good times!

Website

Location

5625 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Afterglow
orange starNo Reviews
5665 Village Glen Drive, Suite 110 Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Dive In
orange starNo Reviews
5670 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100 Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Buzz & Bustle
orange starNo Reviews
5670 Village Glen Drive, Suite 110 Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Mogo
orange starNo Reviews
5610 Village Glen Drive Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0022_Dallas TX_Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
6011 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
The Great American Hero - Timber Creek
orange starNo Reviews
6216 Retail Road Dallas, TX 75231
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston