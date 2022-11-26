Stubborn Mule Kitchen & Ale House 180 N Glendora Ave
180 N Glendora Ave
Glendora, CA 91741
Appetizers
Nachos
Platter of nachos loaded with steak chili, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and sour cream
Basket of Fries
Basket of Tots
Add Bacon and cheese $3.00 Add Steak chili and cheese $3.00
Bowl of Soup
Bowl Steak Chili
Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese
Calamari
Crispy fried tender calamari in our bread crumb crust With cocktail sauce and sliced lemon wedges
Chicken Tenders
Crispy battered chicken tenders served with ranch, BBQ, Teriyaki or buffalo sauce and fries
Chips & Salsa
Chips and Chili Cheese Dip
Homemade chips served with Roundin’ 3rd’s famous homemade chili cheese dip and freshly made salsa
Cup Of Soup
Cup Steak Chili
Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese
Pretzel Sticks
Fresh baked and served with cheese sauce or spicy mustard
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de gallo, salsa sour Cream and guacamole Add carne asada, chicken or carnitas for $3.00
Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, black beans, corn, onions, mixed cheese wrapped and topped with cilantro. Served with a salsa ranch
Wings
Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our spicy buffalo, teriyaki, or chipotle BBQ sauce Served with celery, carrots, and ranch dressing
Roasted Artichoke
Honey Sriracha Shrimp
Ceviche
Specialties
Pale Ale Battered Fish and Chips
Served with stead fries and cole slaw
Taco Plate
Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, or chicken tacos, served with Chips and chili cheese dip
1/2 Adobo Roasted Chicken
Served with stead fries and cole slaw
Flat Iron Steak
Served with stead fries and cole slaw
Honey Chipotle Pork Chop
Served with stead fries and cole slaw
Salmon
Served with stead fries and cole slaw
Tri Tip Sandwhich
Italian Roastbeef Sando
Salads
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with chicken asada, black Beans, corn, cheddar cheese with chipotle BBQ ranch and Pico de gallo
Chicken Chop Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, Avocado, roasted corn, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and Granny smith apples tossed with your choice of dressing
Large Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00
Small Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00
Small Green Salad
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour Cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa ranch dressing In a flour tortilla bowl, topped with your choice of carne Asada, chicken, or carnitas
Seared Ahi Salad
Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato
Black and Blue Burger
Blackened patty topped with melted blue cheese, grilled Onions, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
Cheeseburger
Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Hawaiian Burger
Ground chuck patty, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on grilled sourdough
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus chuck patty topped with swiss cheese, mayo, Grilled mushrooms, lettuce and tomato
Sliders
3 sliders, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or BLT. Served with fries
Southwestern Burger
Peppercorn crusted burger with jalapenos, pepper jack Cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ chicken, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and marinara sauce
Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and chili oil
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Marinara
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara sauce
Sides
Sandwiches/Melts
Ahi Poke Wrap
BLTA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayo on sourdough Toast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, tossed in homemade wing sauce with Swiss cheese, ranch, and cole slaw on a brioche bun
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jack And cheddar cheese, BBQ and ranch dressing wrapped up in a Warm spinach tortilla
Chicken Club Sandwich
Albacore tuna, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, celery, and lemon Pepper seasoning on grilled sourdough
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Pastrami Sandwich
Sliced pastrami on a hoagie with mustard, swiss cheese and Pickles
Spicy Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled sirloin steak with swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, Mayo, and grilled onions on a hoagie roll
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled sirloin steak with swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, Mayo, and grilled onions on a hoagie roll
Prime Rib Dip
Certified Angus Prime Rib, with Mayo, Au Jus, and Creamy Horse Radish, on a Hoagie Roll
Short Rib Melt
Braised Short Ribs, Grilled onions, Melted Cheddar, Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough.
Turkey Croissant
Oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, Avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a freshly baked Croissant
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Warm Apple turnover served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Rootbeer Float
Two warm churros, cut into 4 pcs, served with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate and Carmel sauce.
Sundae Funday
Ice Cream Sundae
Birthday Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Cake
Food
Hot Dog
Sliders Pork CS
Chicken Tenders CS
