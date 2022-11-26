  • Home
  • /
  • Glendora
  • /
  • Stubborn Mule Kitchen & Ale House - 180 N Glendora Ave
Main picView gallery

Stubborn Mule Kitchen & Ale House 180 N Glendora Ave

review star

No reviews yet

180 N Glendora Ave

Glendora, CA 91741

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Nachos

$9.63

Platter of nachos loaded with steak chili, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and sour cream

Basket of Fries

$4.90

Basket of Tots

$4.90

Add Bacon and cheese $3.00 Add Steak chili and cheese $3.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.95

Bowl Steak Chili

$6.65

Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese

Calamari

$9.63

Crispy fried tender calamari in our bread crumb crust With cocktail sauce and sliced lemon wedges

Chicken Tenders

$8.93

Crispy battered chicken tenders served with ranch, BBQ, Teriyaki or buffalo sauce and fries

Chips & Salsa

$3.67

Chips and Chili Cheese Dip

$7.00

Homemade chips served with Roundin’ 3rd’s famous homemade chili cheese dip and freshly made salsa

Cup Of Soup

$6.95

Cup Steak Chili

$4.55

Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese

Pretzel Sticks

$5.25

Fresh baked and served with cheese sauce or spicy mustard

Quesadilla

$7.53

Flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de gallo, salsa sour Cream and guacamole Add carne asada, chicken or carnitas for $3.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$7.00

Chicken, black beans, corn, onions, mixed cheese wrapped and topped with cilantro. Served with a salsa ranch

Wings

$10.33

Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our spicy buffalo, teriyaki, or chipotle BBQ sauce Served with celery, carrots, and ranch dressing

Roasted Artichoke

$8.23

Chicken, black beans, corn, onions, mixed cheese wrapped and topped with cilantro. Served with a salsa ranch

Honey Sriracha Shrimp

$9.45

Chicken, black beans, corn, onions, mixed cheese wrapped and topped with cilantro. Served with a salsa ranch

Ceviche

$7.70

Chicken, black beans, corn, onions, mixed cheese wrapped and topped with cilantro. Served with a salsa ranch

Specialties

Pale Ale Battered Fish and Chips

$15.50

Served with stead fries and cole slaw

Taco Plate

$13.75

Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, or chicken tacos, served with Chips and chili cheese dip

1/2 Adobo Roasted Chicken

$23.00

Served with stead fries and cole slaw

Flat Iron Steak

$29.00

Served with stead fries and cole slaw

Honey Chipotle Pork Chop

$28.00

Served with stead fries and cole slaw

Salmon

$28.00

Served with stead fries and cole slaw

Tri Tip Sandwhich

$14.25Out of stock

Italian Roastbeef Sando

$14.00

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.50

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with chicken asada, black Beans, corn, cheddar cheese with chipotle BBQ ranch and Pico de gallo

Chicken Chop Salad

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, Avocado, roasted corn, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and Granny smith apples tossed with your choice of dressing

Large Blue Cheese Wedge

$12.25

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$11.75

Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00

Small Blue Cheese Wedge

$7.25

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$6.75

Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00

Small Green Salad

$6.50

Taco Salad

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour Cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa ranch dressing In a flour tortilla bowl, topped with your choice of carne Asada, chicken, or carnitas

Seared Ahi Salad

$14.75

Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.50

Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato

Black and Blue Burger

$15.50

Blackened patty topped with melted blue cheese, grilled Onions, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

Cheeseburger

$14.25

Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Hawaiian Burger

$15.50

Ground chuck patty, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on grilled sourdough

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.50

Angus chuck patty topped with swiss cheese, mayo, Grilled mushrooms, lettuce and tomato

Sliders

$14.00

3 sliders, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or BLT. Served with fries

Southwestern Burger

$15.50

Peppercorn crusted burger with jalapenos, pepper jack Cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.50

BBQ chicken, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce

Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Mozzarella and marinara sauce

Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and chili oil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.50

Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Marinara

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara sauce

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$7.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Sandwiches/Melts

Ahi Poke Wrap

$15.00

BLTA

$13.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayo on sourdough Toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, tossed in homemade wing sauce with Swiss cheese, ranch, and cole slaw on a brioche bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.50

Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jack And cheddar cheese, BBQ and ranch dressing wrapped up in a Warm spinach tortilla

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.50

Albacore tuna, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, celery, and lemon Pepper seasoning on grilled sourdough

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.50

Sliced pastrami on a hoagie with mustard, swiss cheese and Pickles

Spicy Philly Cheesesteak

$15.50

Grilled sirloin steak with swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, Mayo, and grilled onions on a hoagie roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.50

Grilled sirloin steak with swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, Mayo, and grilled onions on a hoagie roll

Prime Rib Dip

$16.50

Certified Angus Prime Rib, with Mayo, Au Jus, and Creamy Horse Radish, on a Hoagie Roll

Short Rib Melt

$16.00

Braised Short Ribs, Grilled onions, Melted Cheddar, Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough.

Turkey Croissant

$14.75

Oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, Avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a freshly baked Croissant

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$7.25

Warm Apple turnover served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Rootbeer Float

$7.95

Two warm churros, cut into 4 pcs, served with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate and Carmel sauce.

Sundae Funday

$5.95

Ice Cream Sundae

Birthday Ice Cream

$2.75Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.25

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla & Fries

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.95

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Kids Sliders

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

Kids Ballpark Dogs

$6.95

Kids Drink

Food

Taco Plate

$12.00

Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, or chicken tacos, served with Chips and chili cheese dip

Hot Dog

$12.00

Add Bacon and cheese $3.00 Add Steak chili and cheese $3.00

Sliders Pork CS

$12.00

Chicken Tenders CS

$12.00

Add Bacon and cheese $3.00 Add Steak chili and cheese $3.00

Btl Water

$3.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$12.00

Infused Vodka

$8.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Kettle One Citron

$11.00

Kettle One Cucumber

$11.00

Kettle One Orange

$11.00

Kettle Grapefruit

$11.00

Kettle Peach

$11.00

Smirnoff

$8.00Out of stock

Stoli

$8.50

Titos

$8.50

Well Vodka

$7.50

Gin

Well Gin

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Aviation

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.50

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.50

Meyers

$9.00

Don Q

$10.00

Malibu

$9.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.50

Cazadores Reposado

$11.50

Don Julio 1942

$35.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.50

Patron Silver

$12.00

Altos Repo

$10.00

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$13.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet

$10.50

Bulliet Rye

$10.50

Bushmill

$10.50

Crown

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Fireball

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$9.50

Jack Daniels Gentleman

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.50

Jack Daniels Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$9.50

Jameson IPA

$10.00

Jameson Stout

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$9.50

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.50

Slane

$8.50

High West

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig 6yr

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$7.50

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

Hennesy

$12.00Out of stock

Jagermeister

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Oban 14yr

$16.00+

Presidente Brandy

$8.00

St Remy VSOP

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Buttershots

$7.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.50

Kahlua

$9.00

Midori

$8.00

Peach Schapps

$8.00

Razzmatazz

$8.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Rumpleminz

$9.00

Triple Sec

$0.00+

Vermouth Dry

$0.00+

Vermouth Sweet

$0.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$8.00

Remy

$20.00