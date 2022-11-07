- Home
- Roundin 3rd LBC - LBC
Roundin 3rd LBC LBC
4133 E Anaheim St
Long Beach, CA 90803
Appetizers
1 Taco
Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, or chicken tacos, served with Chips and chili cheese dip
3 Tacos Al La Carte (Copy)
Ballpark Nachos
Platter of nachos loaded with steak chili, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and sour cream
Basket of Fries
Basket of Tots
Add Bacon and cheese $3.00 Add Steak chili and cheese $3.00
Bowl of Soup
Bowl Steak Chili
Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese
Calamari
Crispy fried tender calamari in our bread crumb crust With cocktail sauce and sliced lemon wedges
Ceviche
Chicken Tenders
Crispy battered chicken tenders served with ranch, BBQ, Teriyaki or buffalo sauce and fries
Chips & Salsa
Chips and Chili Cheese Dip
Homemade chips served with Roundin’ 3rd’s famous homemade chili cheese dip and freshly made salsa
Cup Of Soup
Cup Steak Chili
Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese
Honey Sriracha Shrimp
Hot Wings
Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our spicy buffalo, teriyaki, or chipotle BBQ sauce Served with celery, carrots, and ranch dressing
Onion Rings
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de gallo, salsa sour Cream and guacamole Add carne asada, chicken or carnitas for $3.00
Roasted Artichoke
Sliders
3 sliders, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or BLT. Served with fries
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Fresh baked and served with cheese sauce or spicy mustard
Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, black beans, corn, onions, mixed cheese wrapped and topped with cilantro. Served with a salsa ranch
Specialties
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with chicken asada, black Beans, corn, cheddar cheese with chipotle BBQ ranch and Pico de gallo
Chicken Chop Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, Avocado, roasted corn, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and Granny smith apples tossed with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour Cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa ranch dressing In a flour tortilla bowl, topped with your choice of carne Asada, chicken, or carnitas
Burgers
Bacon Brie Burger
Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato
BBQ Bacon Burger
Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato
Black and Blue Burger
Blackened patty topped with melted blue cheese, grilled Onions, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
Cheeseburger
Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Hanburger
Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus chuck patty topped with swiss cheese, mayo, Grilled mushrooms, lettuce and tomato
Southwestern Burger
Peppercorn crusted burger with jalapenos, pepper jack Cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ chicken, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and marinara sauce
Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and chili oil
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Marinara
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara sauce
Sides
Sandwiches/Melts
Ahi Poke Wrap
Asian slaw, avocado, shredded carrots, field greens & fried wontons in a spinach tortilla
BLTA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayo on sourdough Toast
Chicken Club Sandwich
Chicken Club Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Long Beach Philly
Grilled sirloin steak with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, chipotle mayo, and grilled onions on a hoagie roll
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, tossed in spicy hot sauce with pickles and cole slaw on a brioche bun
Pastrami Sandwich
Sliced pastrami on a hoagie with mustard, swiss cheese and Pickles
Prime Rib Dip
Certified Angus Prime Rib, with Mayo, Au Jus, and Creamy Horse Radish, on a Hoagie Roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Braised pork shoulder tossed in our chipotle BBQ sauce with Cole slaw on a brioche bun
Short Rib Melt
Braised Short Ribs, Grilled onions, Melted Cheddar, Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough.
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Warm Apple turnover served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Churro
Two warm churros, cut into 4 pcs, served with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate and Carmel sauce.
Fun Sunday
Ice Cream Sundae
R3 Cookie n Ice Cream
A warm cookie served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Root Beer Float
Your traditional glass of Root Beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Birthday ice cream
Ahi Poke
Bacon & Cheese Fries
Calamari
Crispy fried tender calamari in our bread crumb crust With cocktail sauce and sliced lemon wedges
Ceviche
Cheeseburger
Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Chili Dog & Fries
Chips and Chili Cheese Dip
Homemade chips served with Roundin’ 3rd’s famous homemade chili cheese dip and freshly made salsa
Fried Zucchini
Fried Zucchini
Hot Wings
Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our spicy buffalo, teriyaki, or chipotle BBQ sauce Served with celery, carrots, and ranch dressing
WK DFT Bud Light
WK DFT Coors Light
WK DFT Modelo
WK DFT PBR
WK DFT R3 Amber
WK DFT R3 Pale
WK DFT Strawberry Blond
WK Well Drink
WK Bloody Mary
WK Breakfast Shot
Champagne Refill
HH Champagne
WK Fireball
WK Jack Fire
WK Jameson
WK Margarita
WK Michelada
WK Mimosa
WK Tito's Bloody Mary
WK Titos
Breakfast
All American
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Chilaquiles
Platter of nachos loaded with steak chili, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and sour cream
French Toast
Side Order Bacon
Side Order Egg
Side Order Sausage
Side Order Toast
Cali Burger
Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Pizza Special
Corned Beef Ruben
Chicken Ceasar
Buffalo chicken wrap
Thai Chicken Wrap
BBQ Chicken Sandwitch
Roast Beef Ortega Melt
Empanadas
Italian Hoagie
Meatball Sandwich
Pastor Tacos
Patty Melt
Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jack And cheddar cheese, BBQ and ranch dressing wrapped up in a Warm spinach tortilla