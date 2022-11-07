Roundin 3rd LBC LBC

Restaurant header imageView gallery

4133 E Anaheim St

Long Beach, CA 90803

Appetizers

1 Taco

$3.00

Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, or chicken tacos, served with Chips and chili cheese dip

3 Tacos Al La Carte (Copy)

$8.00

Ballpark Nachos

$13.00

Platter of nachos loaded with steak chili, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and sour cream

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Tots

$6.00

Add Bacon and cheese $3.00 Add Steak chili and cheese $3.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.95

Bowl Steak Chili

$8.50

Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese

Calamari

$13.25

Crispy fried tender calamari in our bread crumb crust With cocktail sauce and sliced lemon wedges

Ceviche

$10.50

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy battered chicken tenders served with ranch, BBQ, Teriyaki or buffalo sauce and fries

Chips & Salsa

$5.25

Chips and Chili Cheese Dip

$9.50

Homemade chips served with Roundin’ 3rd’s famous homemade chili cheese dip and freshly made salsa

Cup Of Soup

$6.95

Cup Steak Chili

$6.50

Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese

Honey Sriracha Shrimp

$13.00

Hot Wings

$12.50

Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our spicy buffalo, teriyaki, or chipotle BBQ sauce Served with celery, carrots, and ranch dressing

Onion Rings

$8.00

Quesadilla

$10.50

Flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de gallo, salsa sour Cream and guacamole Add carne asada, chicken or carnitas for $3.00

Roasted Artichoke

$11.50

Sliders

$14.00

3 sliders, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or BLT. Served with fries

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$7.50

Fresh baked and served with cheese sauce or spicy mustard

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.00

Chicken, black beans, corn, onions, mixed cheese wrapped and topped with cilantro. Served with a salsa ranch

Specialties

Pale Ale Battered Fish and Chips

$15.00

Served with stead fries and cole slaw

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Certified Angus Prime Rib, with Mayo, Au Jus, and Creamy Horse Radish, on a Hoagie Roll

Taco Plate

$11.50

Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, or chicken tacos, served with Chips and chili cheese dip

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with chicken asada, black Beans, corn, cheddar cheese with chipotle BBQ ranch and Pico de gallo

Chicken Chop Salad

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, Avocado, roasted corn, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and Granny smith apples tossed with your choice of dressing

Large Blue Cheese Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$11.50

Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00

Large House Salad

$9.50

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Small Blue Cheese Wedge

$7.00

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$6.50

Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00

Small House Salad

$5.50

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Taco Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour Cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa ranch dressing In a flour tortilla bowl, topped with your choice of carne Asada, chicken, or carnitas

Burgers

Bacon Brie Burger

$15.00

Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato

Black and Blue Burger

$15.00

Blackened patty topped with melted blue cheese, grilled Onions, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Hanburger

$13.00

Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Angus chuck patty topped with swiss cheese, mayo, Grilled mushrooms, lettuce and tomato

Southwestern Burger

$15.00

Peppercorn crusted burger with jalapenos, pepper jack Cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.50

BBQ chicken, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce

Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Mozzarella and marinara sauce

Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and chili oil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.50

Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Marinara

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara sauce

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Steak Fries

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Sandwiches/Melts

Ahi Poke Wrap

$15.00

Asian slaw, avocado, shredded carrots, field greens & fried wontons in a spinach tortilla

BLTA

$13.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayo on sourdough Toast

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

Albacore tuna, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, celery, and lemon Pepper seasoning on grilled sourdough

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Long Beach Philly

$15.00

Grilled sirloin steak with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, chipotle mayo, and grilled onions on a hoagie roll

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, tossed in spicy hot sauce with pickles and cole slaw on a brioche bun

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced pastrami on a hoagie with mustard, swiss cheese and Pickles

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Certified Angus Prime Rib, with Mayo, Au Jus, and Creamy Horse Radish, on a Hoagie Roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Braised pork shoulder tossed in our chipotle BBQ sauce with Cole slaw on a brioche bun

Short Rib Melt

$15.50

Braised Short Ribs, Grilled onions, Melted Cheddar, Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough.

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$7.25

Warm Apple turnover served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Churro

$4.95

Two warm churros, cut into 4 pcs, served with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate and Carmel sauce.

Fun Sunday

$5.95

Ice Cream Sundae

R3 Cookie n Ice Cream

$7.00

A warm cookie served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Your traditional glass of Root Beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Birthday ice cream

Kids

Kids Quesadilla & Fries

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.95

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Kids Sliders

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.95

Kids Ballpark Dogs

$5.95

Food

Ahi Poke

$12.00

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$8.00

Calamari

$13.25

Crispy fried tender calamari in our bread crumb crust With cocktail sauce and sliced lemon wedges

Ceviche

$10.50
Cheeseburger

$12.00

Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Chili Dog & Fries

$12.00

Chips and Chili Cheese Dip

$9.50

Homemade chips served with Roundin’ 3rd’s famous homemade chili cheese dip and freshly made salsa

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Crispy battered chicken tenders served with ranch, BBQ, Teriyaki or buffalo sauce and fries

Hot Wings

$12.50

Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our spicy buffalo, teriyaki, or chipotle BBQ sauce Served with celery, carrots, and ranch dressing

Bev

WK DFT Bud Light

$5.00

WK DFT Coors Light

$5.00

WK DFT Modelo

$6.00

WK DFT PBR

$5.00

WK DFT R3 Amber

$6.00

WK DFT R3 Pale

$6.00

WK DFT Strawberry Blond

$6.00

WK Well Drink

$5.50

WK Bloody Mary

$6.00

WK Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Champagne Refill

$12.00

HH Champagne

$15.00

WK Fireball

$6.00

WK Jack Fire

$7.00

WK Jameson

$7.00

WK Margarita

$6.00

WK Michelada

$7.00

WK Mimosa

$6.00

WK Tito's Bloody Mary

$7.00

WK Titos

$6.00

Breakfast

All American

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Platter of nachos loaded with steak chili, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and sour cream

French Toast

$13.00

Side Order Bacon

$3.00

Side Order Egg

$3.00

Side Order Sausage

$3.00

Side Order Toast

$2.00

Food

Cali Burger

$14.50

Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Pizza Special

$14.50

Corned Beef Ruben

$14.50

Chicken Ceasar

$15.00

Buffalo chicken wrap

$13.75

Thai Chicken Wrap

$14.50

BBQ Chicken Sandwitch

$14.50

Roast Beef Ortega Melt

$14.50

Empanadas

$3.00

Italian Hoagie

$14.50

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Pastor Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Patty Melt

$14.50

Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jack And cheddar cheese, BBQ and ranch dressing wrapped up in a Warm spinach tortilla

Turkey Croissant

$15.00

Pastor Ques

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$14.50

Ribeye sandwich

$16.95

Cubano Sandwhich

$14.00

Sloppy Joes

$14.50

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Parking Lot

$5 Cover

$5.00

Burger Plate

$15.00

Hot Dog Plate

$13.00

Soda\Water

$2.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.50+

Absolut

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$10.50+

Titos

$9.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Ketel One Botanicals

$10.00+

Uncle Eds Orange

$9.00+

Three Olives

$8.00+

Chopin

$10.00+

Absolut Citron

$9.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$6.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.25+

Nolets

$10.75+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$8.25+

Beefeater

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.50+

Captain Morgan

$8.50+

Don Q

$8.50+

Malibu

$8.50+

Meyers

$8.50+

Rumchata

$8.50+

Well Rum

$6.50+

Tequila\Mezcal

Well Tequila

$6.50+

Altos

$8.00

Casadores Reposado

$9.00+

Del Mague Mezcal

$8.50+

Don Julio 1942

$35.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$11.50+

Don Julio Blanco

$9.50+

Don Julio Reposado

$10.50+

Ghost Tequila

$8.50+

Patron Anejo

$11.50+

Patron Silver

$9.50

Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

$9.00+

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.50+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.50+

Bulliet

$9.50+

Bulliet Rye

$9.75+

Canadian Club

$8.50+

Crown

$9.50+

Crown Apple

$9.50+

Crown Reserve

$12.00+

Featured Whiskey

$8.50+

Fireball

$8.50+

Jack Daniels

$8.50+

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.50+

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.50+

Jack Daniels Rye

$8.50+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$8.50+

Makers Mark

$9.50+

Seagrams 7

$8.50+

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.50+

Templeton Rye

$9.50+

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$6.50+

Chivas Regal

$10.75+

Hennesy

$11.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.75+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.50+

Presidente Brandy

$8.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00+

Aperol

$0.00+

Apple Pucker

$8.00+

Baileys

$9.00+

Blue Curacao

$7.00+

Buttershots

$8.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Fernet

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Peach Schapps

$8.00+

Razzmatazz

$8.00+

Rumchata

$8.50+

Sambuca

$9.00+

Triple Sec

$0.00+

Vermouth Dry

$0.00+

Vermouth Sweet

$0.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$8.00+

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

AMF

$12.00

Appletini

$10.00

B-52

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blowjob

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00