American

Route 20 Cafe 1823 Western Ave

41 Reviews

$$

1823 Western Ave

Albany, NY 12203

Popular Items

BEC

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BEC

$6.25

Sausage Egg Cheese

$6.25

Meat Egg Cheese 1 Egg

$5.50

Ham Egg Cheese

$6.25

Egg Cheese

$5.25

Hungry Italian

$8.99

Steak and Eggs Sandwich

$7.99

Meatlovers Sandwich

$7.99

O'Breakfast Reuben

$7.99

Joe the Barber Pepper and Egg

$7.49

The Hungry Irishman

$8.99

Just Egg

$5.00

Egg Meat

$5.75

2 Meats Sandwich

$7.99

Toast/Roll

$1.85

GE Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Meat Cheese

$5.50

BREAKFAST PLATES

Breakfast Special

$8.49

Corned Beef Breakfast

$11.49

Pancakes

$8.49

Challah French Toast

$8.99

Breakfat Special No Meat

$7.49

Breakfast Special no Potatoes

$7.49

OMELETTES

2 Veg Omelette

$9.99

SIDES

Toasted Bagel w/ CC

$2.99

Corned Hash

$7.49

Side of Potatoes

$2.99

Turkey Bacon

$2.99

Turkey Sausage

$2.99

French Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.99

Hash Brown Patty

$1.99

HM Pickle

$2.00

Oatmeal

$4.99

Bagel With Butter

$2.99

COLD SUBS

Sandwich

FULL SUB

$3.00

SALADS

GE Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Chef Salad

$10.99

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Caprese Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Garden Salad

$8.99

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

HOMEMADE SOUP

Soup

$5.99+

HOT TORPEDOS

Yankee Dip

$10.99

Chicken Parm Torp

$10.99

Meatball Parm Torp

$10.99

Italian Chicken Cacciatore Sub

$10.99

The Veteran

$9.99

HOT SANDWICHES

Cafe Club

$10.99

Classic BLT

$7.49

Classic Reuben

$11.49

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

All-American Burger

$9.99

The Work-Dog 2

$7.99

Hot Dog 1

$2.50

Hot Dog w/ Meat Sauce

$3.00

Fried Chx Sandwich

$9.99

Rachel/slaw

$11.49

HOMEMADE DESSERT

Lg Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Brownie

$2.25

Cannoli

$3.00

Cheesecake

$4.25

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Milkshake

$4.99

Bread Pudding

$5.00

GRAB N GO

Pick 1

$9.99

Pick 2

$18.99

Pick 3

$26.99

Pick 4

$34.99

CATERING

GE Boxed Lunch

$19.99

1/2 Meatball

$55.00

1/2 Sausage

$55.00

1/2 Eggplant Parm

$55.00

Small Cold Cut

1/2 Green and Beans

$55.00

1/2 Baked Ziti

$30.00

1/2 Chicken Parm

$60.00

1/2 Baked Italian Chicken

$70.00

1/2 Eggplant Rollatini

$60.00

1/2 Italian Style Chicken Marsala

$60.00

Pint Sauce

$3.99

Quart Sauce

Full Lasagna

$90.00

Full Meatball

$90.00

Full Sausage

$90.00

Full Eggplant Parm

$90.00

Full Roasted Potatoes

$70.00

Full Green and Beans

$90.00

Full Baked Ziti

$50.00

Full Chicken Parm

$105.00

Full Baked Italian Chicken

$125.00

Full Eggplant Rollatini

$105.00

Full Italian Style Chicken Marsala

$105.00

Pint Sauce

$3.99

Quart Sauce

PLATTERS

Sm Cold Cut Platter

$39.99

Lg Cold Cut Platter

$69.99

COFFEE

Coffee/Tea

$1.85

FRIED FOODS

Fr Fries

$3.49

Tater Tots

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Mozz Sticks

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Clam Roll

$10.99

Side Fries

$1.00

Fried Dough

$5.00

FF

Fresh Fish Fry

$11.99

Scallop Roll

$13.99

Jumbo Clam Roll

$10.99

Shrimp Roll

$12.99

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$5.99+

New England Clam Chowder

$5.99+

Fried Calamari

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1823 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203

Directions

