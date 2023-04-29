  • Home
Route 40 Classic Diner 6225 National Pike E, Grindstone

6225 National Pike E, Grindstone

GRINDSTONE, PA 15442

Main Menu

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Breaded Zucchini

$6.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.99

Mini Tacos

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Onion Petals

$6.99

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$6.99

Prime Rib W Mash Salad

$22.99

Chx Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Burgers

1/4 lb Hamburger

$6.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Charlie's Fat Burger

$9.99

Diner Melt Burger

$7.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.99

Pizza Burger

$7.99

Western Burger

$9.99

Dbl Cheese Burger

$10.99

Pizza Burger

$8.99

Pike Burger Ltom

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$7.49

Hamburger No Bun

$4.99

Super Melt

$9.99

Shawns Burger

$11.99

Jamaican Jerk Burger

$11.99

Meals

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

Turkey Dinner

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.99

Roast Beef Dinner

$12.99

40 Classic Deep Dish

$11.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99

Country Fried Chicken

$10.99

Seafood Platter

$13.99

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Fick's Chicken

$11.99

Liver & Onions Masded W Gravy Vegs

$12.99

Salisbury Steak

$11.99Out of stock

Boneless Chicken Bites

$8.99

Pizza

Pizza (12 Inch)

$9.99

2 Pizza Promo $20

$20.00

Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.99

Salads & Soups

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Steak Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Soup Cup

$3.49

Soup Bowl

$4.49

Soup Quart

$7.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches

Philly Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Turkey Club W Fries

$10.99

Tom's Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Sandhwich

$8.99

Hot Dog

$2.99

Monongahela Monster

$10.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Reuben

$5.00

Italian Wrap

$10.99

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Hot Beef Sandwhich w/ Mashed Potato's

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

Super Melt

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Hot Turkey Sandwich W Mashed & Gravy

$10.99

Turkey Me!t

$9.99

Small Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Sides

Side Salad

$3.49

French Fries

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Bacon

$3.49

Sausage

$3.49

2 Eggs Hrfies And Toast

$6.99

Ham

$3.49

Toast ( 2 Slices )

$1.29

Oatmeal

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Vegetable

$1.99

Bagel

$1.99

Toast ( 1 Slice )

$0.69

Hashbrowns

$2.49+

Add Peppers And Onions

$0.99

Hfres Deep Fried

$2.49

English Muffin

$1.29

Side Of Sausage Gravy

$0.99

Extra Chicken Breast

$3.99

Brown Gravy

$0.99

1pc Fr Tst

$1.75

Side Sausage Gravy

$0.99

Liquid Cheese

$0.99

Oatmeal

$2.99

Blueberry

$0.99

Egg

$0.99

Homefries

$2.49

Steak

Prime Rib w/ Side Salad + Potato

$22.99

Ribeye w/ Side Salad + Potato

$16.99

Sirloin w/ Side Salad + Potato

$13.99

Hot Sandwhiches

Hot Beef Sandwhich w/ Mashed Potato's

$10.99

Hot Turkey Sandwich W Mashed & Gravy

$10.99

Stromboli

Stromboli

$11.99Out of stock

Create Your Own Stromboli

$13.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Tortillas

$8.99

Charlie's Big Breakfast

$8.99

The Legend

$11.99

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Cheese & Mushroom Omelet

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Pancakes (Short Stack)

$3.99

Pancakes (Full Stack)

$4.99

Cinnamon French Toast (Short Stack)

$4.99

Cinnamon French Toast (Full Stack)

$5.99

BLT

$5.99

Garbage Plate

$7.99+

National Pike Breakfast

$11.99

Chili Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Veggie Omelet

$9.99

Western Omelet

$10.99

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Preach's Country Sandwich

$6.99

2 Egg Meat & Toast

$7.99

Add Vegetable To Omlet

$0.49

Sausage Biscuit w/ Gravy

$2.99

Belgian Waffle w/ Strawberries & Whipped Cream

$8.99

1 Pancake

$1.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Sausage Egg And Cheese Muffin

$4.99

Add Sausage Gravy

$0.99

Add Brown Gravy

$0.99

Biscuits And Gravyw

$5.99

2 Eggs Hrfies And Toast

$6.99

Saug Egg & Cheese Bagej

$5.99

Philly Steak Omlete

$12.99

Donna Omlete Ham Bacon Tom Onion Lite Chesse Dry Eng Hf X Onion

$10.99

Egg

$0.99

Beverages

Water

Mountain Dew

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.79

Unsweetened Tea

$2.79

Coffee

$1.79

Decaf Coffee

$1.79

Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Specialty Cappuccino

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.79

Decaf Tea

$1.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Cranbberry Juice

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Tomato Juice

$2.79

NO ICE

Kids Beverage

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Rootbeer Float

$3.49

Desserts

Pastries

Donut

$1.49

Donut w\ jelly or cream

$1.69

Delux Donut

$2.49

Dessert Muffin

$2.49

Brownie

$2.59

Desserts

Apple Pie

$3.49

Cherry Pie

$3.49

Lemon Meringue pie

$3.49

Coconut Creme Pie

$3.49

Banana Creme Pie

$3.49

Blackberry Pie

$3.49

Blueberry Pie

$3.49

Fruit of Forest Pie

$3.49

Chocolate Silk Pie

$3.49

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.49

Ho-Ho Cake

$3.49

Coconut Cake

$3.49

Chocolate Cake

$3.49

German Chocolate Cake

$3.49

Strawberry Cake

$3.49

Cake

$3.49

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.99

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$4.99

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$4.99

Banana Milkshake

$4.99

Blueberry Milkshake

$4.99

Creamsicle

$4.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.99

Cheesecake

$3.49

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

Cocoa Pebbles Milkshake

$4.99

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

$4.99

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

$4.99

Reese Cup Milkshake

$4.99

Smores Milkshake

$4.99

Saturday Specials

Grilled Ham Dinner w/ Mashed Potato's and Vegetable

$12.99

Jamaican Jerk Crispy Chicken Wedge w/ Slaw

$9.99

Rigatoni W Meat Sauce Side Salad Garlic Toast

$9.99

Cabbage & Noodles ( Side )

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Personal Pan Pizza

$6.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Hotdog

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.99

Kids Dinosaur Nuggets

$6.99

Merchandise

Push Broom

$15.00

Broom

$13.00

Mop

$9.00

Whisk

$6.00

Toy Broom

$7.00

Diner T Shirts

$10.00

Iced Coffee

Regular 16oz

$3.49

Large 24oz

$3.99
Location

6225 National Pike E, Grindstone, GRINDSTONE, PA 15442

