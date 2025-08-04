This restaurant does not have any images
Route 66 Creamery 11 South Old Route 66
11 South Old Route 66
Hamel, IL 62046
Featured Items
Classic Ch-Burger & Fries
Smashburger with American Cheese, Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard served with a side of Fries.$9.75
Route 66 Ch-Burger & Fries
Smashburger with melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup and Mustard served with side of Fries.$11.25
Fountain Soda (Large)
Fountain Soda (20oz)$3.50
Food
BLT
Brats and Hot Dogs
Brat & Fries
Grilled Brat, Ketchup, Mustard and Dill Relish served with a side of Fries.$8.75
Hot Dog & Fries
Grilled Hot Dog, Ketchup, Mustard and Dill Relish served with a side of Fries.$8.75
Chili Brat & Fries
Grilled Brat, Chili, Onion and Shredded Cheese served with a side of Fries.$10.00
Chili Hot Dog & Fries
Grilled Hot Dog, Chili, Onion and Shredded Cheese served with a side of Fries.$10.00
Chili Cheese Brat & Fries
Grilled Brat, Chili, Nacho Cheese and Onion served with a side of Fries.$10.75
Chili Cheese Hot Dog & Fries
Grilled Hot Dog, Chili, Nacho Cheese and Onion served with a side of Fries.$10.75
Brat
Grilled Brat, Ketchup, Mustard and Dill Relish.$5.50
Hot Dog
Grilled Hot Dog, Ketchup, Mustard and Dill Relish.$5.50
Chili Brat
Grilled Brat, Chili, Onion and Shredded Cheese.$6.75
Chili Dog
Grilled Hot Dog, Chili, Onion and Shredded Cheese.$6.75
Chili Cheese Brat
Grilled Brat, Chili, Nacho Cheese and Onion.$7.50
Chili Cheese Hot Dog
Grilled Hot Dog, Chili, Nacho Cheese and Onion.$7.50
Burgers
Breakfast Burger & Fries$15.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger & Fries
Fried Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon and or famous Smashburger topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Ranch with side of Fries.$15.75
Classic Burger & Fries
Smashburger, Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard served with a side of Fries.$8.50
Classic Ch-Burger & Fries
Smashburger with American Cheese, Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard served with a side of Fries.$9.75
Cowboy Ch-Burger & Fries
Smashburger with American Cheese, Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce served with a side of Fries.$12.25
Mac & Cheese Ch-Burger & Fries
Smashburger with American Cheese, Mac & Cheese Bites, Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard served with a side of Fries.$12.25
Route 66 Ch-Burger & Fries
Smashburger with melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup and Mustard served with side of Fries.$11.25
Breakfast Burger$11.25
Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger
Fried Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon and or famous Smashburger topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Ranch.$12.00
Classic Burger
Smashburger, Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard.$5.25
Classic Ch-Burger
Smashburger with American Cheese, Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard.$6.00
Cowboy Ch-Burger
Smashburger with American Cheese, Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce.$8.75
Mac & Cheese Single Cheese
Smashburger with American Cheese, Mac & Cheese Bites, Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard.$8.75
Rt 66 Burger
Smashburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup and Mustard.$7.75
Rt 66 Ch-Burger
Smashburger with melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup and Mustard.$7.75
Route 66 Mother Road Burger Challenge$35.00
Chicken
Chicken Sandwich & Fries
Fried Chicken Breast, Pickle and Mayo served with a side of Fries.$11.00
Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries
Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Mayo served with a side of Fries.$13.00
Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries$13.00
Chicken Strips & Fries
Fried Chicken Strips (5) served with dipping sauce of your choice and a side of Fries. BBQ, Hot Sauce or Ranch available.$12.50
Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, Pickle and Mayo.$7.50
Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Mayo.$9.50
Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Strips
Fried Chicken Strips (5) served with dipping sauce of your choice and a side of Fries. BBQ, Hot Sauce or Ranch available.$9.25
Chili
Energy Drinks
Extras
Fish
Fish Sandwich & Fries
Fried Cod Filet, American Cheese, Pickles and Tarter Sauce served with a side of Fries.$11.75
Fish Sandwich
Fried Cod Filet, American Cheese, Pickles and Tarter Sauce.$8.25
Fish Filets & Fries
Fish Filets (2) served on Texas Toast topped with Onions and Pickles with a side of Fries.$13.75
Fish Filets
Fish Filets (2) served on Texas Toast topped with Onions and Pickles.$10.50
Fountain Sodas
Fries
Grilled Cheese
Horseshoe
Kids Menu
Chicken Tenders (3 pieces) & Fries
Chicken Tenders (3) served with your choice of sauce and a side of Fries.$6.50
Grilled Cheese (1/2 Sandwich) & Fries
Grilled Texas Toast with American Cheese (1/2 Sandwich) served with a side of Fries.$6.50
Plain Hamburger & Fries
Plain Smashburger served with a side of Fries.$6.50
Plain Hot Dog & Fries
Plain Hot Dog served with a side of Fries.$6.50
Nachos
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/ Fries
Fried Chicken Pieces, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese and Ranch served with a side of Fries.$12.75
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Fried Chicken Pieces, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese and Ranch.$9.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap w/ Fries
Buffalo Chicken Pieces, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Ranch served with a side of Fries.$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Pieces, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Ranch served with a side of Fries.$8.75
Weekly Specials
Chili Cheese Hot Dog, Fries & Medium Drink
Grilled Brat or Hot Dog served with Chili, Nacho Cheese and Onion with a side of Fries and a Medium Pepsi Product.$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Fries & Medium Drink
Buffalo Chicken Pieces served over Texas Toast topped with Fries and Nacho Cheese served with Medium Pepsi product.$12.00
Rt 66 Double Cheeseburger, Fries & Medium Drink
Double Smashburger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard served with a side of Fries and a Medium Pepsi Product.$13.00
Loaded Nachos & Medium Drink
Double Smashburger with American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle side of Chili and a Medium Pepsi product.$9.50
Fish Sandwich, Fries & Medium Drink
Fish Filets (2) served over Texas Toast and topped with Onions and Pickles served with a side of Tarter, Fries and a Medium Pepsi Product.$11.75
Sloppy Joe & Fries (Sunday Only)$10.99
Ice Cream
Bulk Ice Cream
Concretes
Cones
Cups
Dip Cups
Dip Waffle Cone
Dream Slushie
Floats
Malts
Pup Cup
Shakes
Slushies
Specialty Concretes
Specialty Sundaes
#1 Andes Mint Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Crème De Menth, Andes Mint Candy, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#2 Banana Split Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Strawberries, Pineapple, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$8.75
Banana Split Sundae / Dip Option$9.25
#3 Brownie Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, Brownie Bits, Hot Fudge, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#4 Chocolate Lover Sundae
Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Brownie Bits, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#5 Ch Covered Strawberries Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberries, Chocolate Hardshell, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#6 Dirt & Worms Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, Oreos, Gummi Worms, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#7 Drumstick Sundae
Chocolate/Vanilla Twist Ice Cream, Waffle Pieces, Chocolate Hardshell, Chopped Nut, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#8 German Chocolate Sundae
Chocolate Ice Cream, Caramel, Pecans, Coconut, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#9 Reese's Explosion Sundae
Chocolate Ice Cream, Reese's Pieces, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#10 Smores Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, Graham Crackers, Marshmallow, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#11 Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae
Vanilla, Ice Cream, Strawberries, Cheesecake Bites, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#12 The Tourist Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, Bananas, Coconut, Pineapple, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#13 Turtle Sundae Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel, Hot Fudge, Signature Creamery Pecans, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
#14 Nutty Buddy Sundae
Chocolate, Reese's Cup, Chocolate Hardshell, Peanut Butter, Whipped Topping and a Cherry.$7.50
Sundaes
Creamery Merch
Creamery Logo Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Creamery Logo Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Creamery Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt
Creamery Logo Hat
Route 66 Centennial Decal
Youth Sweatshirt
Crewneck Sweatshirt
Softstyles Youth T-Shirt
Softstyles Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Softstyles Hooded Sweatshirt
Satin Baseball Jacket
Sport-Teck Letterman Jacket
Softstyles Youth Hooded Sweatshirt
Cotton Youth Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Cool Fit Bucket Hat
Mug 15oz
Tumbler 22oz
Tumbler 30oz
Shot Glass (Engraved)
Shot Glass (Sublimated)
Keychain (Leather Gray)
Keychain (Leather Black)
Ball Cap
Rt 66 Decal (4in)
Rt 66 Decal (6in)
Rt 66 Decal (8in)
Polar Camel Lasered Mug (15oz)
Mason Jar
Glass Mug
Magnet 4in
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11 South Old Route 66, Hamel, IL 62046