Pizza

Route 66 Pizza

2,349 Reviews

$$

201 Washington Ave N.

Orting, WA 98360

Famous Cheesy Bread
Large - Create Your Own
Plain Cheese

Appetizers

Buffalo Hot Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings

$10.99+

Bone in wings smothered in your choice of buffalo, blazing buffalo, BBQ or spicy BBQ sauce, served with ranch dressing.

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$5.99+

Original bread sticks served with marinara.

Famous Cheesy Bread

Famous Cheesy Bread

$6.99+

Smothered with whole milk mozzarella and served with marinara.

Peperoni Cheesy Bread

Peperoni Cheesy Bread

$7.99+

Our famous cheesy bread sticks topped with crispy pepperoni and served with marinara.

Pizza (online)

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$9.99

Our original crust topped house made pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese

Route 66 Combo

Route 66 Combo

$14.99

Our signature pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

Double Pepperoni

Double Pepperoni

$14.99

Our signature pizza sauce topped with mozzarella chese, double the pepperoni and an extra helping of whole milk mozzarella chese.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Rich BBQ Sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and BBQ Chicken.

Garlic Ranch Chicken

Garlic Ranch Chicken

$14.99

Creamy garlic ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and chicken.

Luau WOW WOW

Luau WOW WOW

$14.99

Our signature pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, Canadian Bacon, pineapple and real bacon.

Jason's Genius

Jason's Genius

$14.99

Our signature pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, double the pepperoni and real bacon.

Ultimate Fresh Veggie

Ultimate Fresh Veggie

$14.99

Our signature pizza sauce topped with mozarella chese, onions, mushrooms, olives, green peppers and diced Roma tomatoes.

The Margarita

The Margarita

$14.99

Our signature pizza sauce topped with olive oil, basil, mozarella chese and diced Roma tomatoes.

The Brutus

The Brutus

$14.99

Our signature pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, salami, real bacon and mozarella chese.

Malibu Chicken

Malibu Chicken

$15.99

Rich BBQ Sauce topped with mozarella cheese, BBQ Chicken, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.

Harley Hog

Harley Hog

$15.99

Holy hog no scooters allowed! Our amazing meat sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon and meatballs.

White Gourmet

White Gourmet

$15.99

Creamy garlic ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, spinach and diced Roma tomatoes.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$15.99

Creamy garlic ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon and diced Roma tomatoes.

Small - Create Your Own

Small - Create Your Own

$9.99
Large - Create Your Own

Large - Create Your Own

$14.99
Pie-Normous - Create Your Own

Pie-Normous - Create Your Own

$19.99

Large - Half and Half

Pie-Normous - Half and Half

Calzones

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$11.99+

Stuffed with our amazing meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and Italian sausage.

Italian Meatball

Italian Meatball

$11.99+

Stuffed with our amazing meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and Italian meatballs.

Create your own Calzone

Create your own Calzone

$11.99+

Hot Oven Grinders

Italian Meatball

Italian Meatball

$10.99

Meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, meatballs and seasoning.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$10.99

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing and seasoning.

Club

Club

$10.99

Salami, pepperoni, bacon, mayo lettuce, mozzarella cheese and seasonings.

The Italian

The Italian

$10.99

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.99

Fresh cut Romaine with red cabbage, tomato slices and croutons, served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Fresh cut Romaine with parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.

Lg. Caesar Salad

Lg. Caesar Salad

$11.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Served with Icing.

Xtreme Cinnamon Bites

Xtreme Cinnamon Bites

$6.49

Drizzled with chocolate, caramel & icing.

Molten Choc Lahar Cakes

Molten Choc Lahar Cakes

$6.99
Ch Chip Pizza Cookie

Ch Chip Pizza Cookie

$8.49

32 oz Growlers

Mannys Pale Ale

Mannys Pale Ale

$10.00
Mac & Jacks Amber

Mac & Jacks Amber

$10.00
Bodhizafi IPA

Bodhizafi IPA

$10.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$10.00

Bottle Wine

Woodbridge Chardonnay

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$6.99
Woodbridge Merlot

Woodbridge Merlot

$6.99

Beverage

Bottle Drinks

Bottle Drinks

$3.29Out of stock
2 Liter

2 Liter

$4.99

Sides

Pizza Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$0.75
Meat Sauce

Meat Sauce

$0.75
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Garlic Butter

Garlic Butter

$0.75
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.75
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Route 66 Pizza is independent, family owned and operated Pizzeria Restaurant. Owners Randy and Mary have a rich and varied history in northwest Italian dining. From the first day they opened the doors of ‘Route 66 Pizza’ they knew their combination of only the best freshest ingredients and great customer service would be a recipe for customer delight. They were right! It only takes you one bite of a Route 66 Pizza to understand why everything on wheels make Orting a destination because a Route 66 Pizza is a part of the local experience. Fresh homemade pizza dough, that amazing Route 66 Pizza sauce (“The sauce! The Sauce!), and fresh cut produce grace your order, made to order, and all with that customer service that has made Route 66 Pizza “Orting’s Pizza Place”.

Website

Location

201 Washington Ave N., Orting, WA 98360

Directions

