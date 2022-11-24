Restaurant header imageView gallery

Route 75 Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

320 E Main Street

Dakota, IL 61018

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken Wings (2 Options)

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$7.99

Battered Mushrooms

$6.99
Caprese (GF)

$8.99

Cheese Curds (2 Options)

$7.99
Chicken Wings (2 Options)

Crispy Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$6.99
Fried Jalapenos

$6.99

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Loaded Fries/Tots

$6.99

Loaded Nachos

$12.99

Pretzel Sticks

$5.99
Pickle Fries

$7.99
Street Tacos (GF) - Chicken

$10.00
Street Tacos (GF) - Pork

$10.00

Sampler Platter

$14.99

Soups

French Onion Soup

$3.99+

Soup of the Day (Beef Barley)

$2.50+

Salads

Bacon Blue Wedge Salad

$9.99
Red, White, Blue Salad

$8.99+

A bed of spinach leaves, topped with strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese crumbles, and praline pecans. Served with Apple Vinaigrette.

Loaded Cobb Salad

$10.99+

Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, pickled red onions. Served with House Dressing.

Greek Salad

$7.99+

Iceberg lettuce, feta cheese crumbles, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions. Served with Greek Feta Dressing.

Asian Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, red cabbage, julienned carrots, chow mein noodles, mandarin oranges, praline pecans. Served with peanut dressing.

Balsamic Chicken Caprese Salad

$10.99+

Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken ,avocado, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, basil, balsamic glaze drizzled overtop. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

House Salad

$7.99+

Iceberg lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives, mushroom, green pepper, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Burgers

All Burgers & Melts are served with crinkle cut fries, with the option to upgrade your side choice.
Frisco Melt Basket

$8.99

1/3 lb beef patty served on grilled sourdough bread, topped with swiss cheese, monterey jack & cheddar blend, and Frisco sauce. Served with crinkle cut fries.

Olive Burger Basket

$8.99

1/3 lb beef patty topped with swiss cheese homemade olive spread.

Bacon Blue Burger Basket

$8.99

1/3 lb beef patty topped with lettuce, pickled red onions, bacon pieces, blue cheese crumbles, and a balsamic sauce. Served with crinkle fries.

Jalapeno Jack Burger Basket

$8.99

1/3 lb Beef Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado slices, Jalapeno slices, lime, mayo, pepper jack cheese, S&P. Served with crinkle fries.

Sunrise Burger Basket

$8.99

1/3 lb Beef patty served with bacon, American cheese, ham, and a fried egg. Served with crinkle fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger Basket

$7.99

1/3 lb Beef Patty topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with crinkle fries.

Route 75 Burger Basket

$8.99

Cheeseburger Basket

$6.99

Hamburger Basket

$5.99

Panini's, Sandwiches, Wraps

All Panini's, Sandwiches, & Wraps are served with crinkle cut fries, with the option to upgrade.

BLT Panini

$7.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.99
Grilled Margherita Panini

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, olive oil, basil pesto sauce, and balsamic glaze served on a ciabatta bun. Served with crinkle fries.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Italian beef, sautéed green peppers & onions, smothered under provolone cheese. Make it spicy by adding giardiniera peppers. Served with a side of au jus and crinkle cut fries.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.99

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$6.99

Hand breaded tenderloin served with crinkle cut fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99
Turkey Bacon Panini

$8.99

Thinly sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo served on a grilled ciabatta bun. Served with a side of crinkle cut fries. Option to make it a wrap!

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$11.99

Fan Favorites

Macaroni & Cheese

$11.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99
Stir Fry

$9.99

Broccoli, Pea Pods, Carrots, Whole Baby Corn, Pearl Onions, Bamboo Shoots, Water Chestnuts, and Red Peppers served with white rice. Your choice of Chicken or Pork. Shrimp available on Friday & Saturday.

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Dessert

Maple Bourbon Ice Cream

$3.99
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.99

Fried Oreos

$4.99

7 Fried Oreos sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with a marshmallow dipping cream.

Cheesecake (Mac Brothers)

$5.99

Sides Dishes

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Pizza

16” Pizza

$11.99

Wednesday Specials

14 oz. NY Strip Special

$14.99
14 oz. Ribeye Special

$24.99

14 oz. Sirloin Special

$14.99
14 oz. T-Bone Special

$16.99

2 lb King Cowboy

$49.99

24 oz. Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye Special

$28.99

All Dark Broasted Chicken

$12.99

All White Broasted Chicken

$12.99
Broasted Chicken

$10.99
Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Filet Mignon 8oz

$24.99

Ham Steak

$10.99

Ribs

$14.99+

Stuffed Pork Chops

$12.99+

Soda

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Cherry Pepsi

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Diet 7 UP

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.99

Unsweetend Iced Tea

$1.99

Raspberry Tea

$1.99

DOC 360

$1.99

Squirt

$1.99

Diet Squirt

$1.99

RootBeer

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Kiddie Cocktail

$1.99

Tonic Water

$1.99

Soda Water

$1.99

Pitcher of Soda

$6.00

RedBull

$3.99

Water

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Tomato Juice

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Milk

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
