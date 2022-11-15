Main picView gallery

Route 22 Bar & Grill 11979 William Penn Hwy

11979 William Penn Hwy

Huntingdon, PA 16652

Order Again

APPETIZERS

1/2 DOZEN WINGS

$8.95

DOZEN WINGS

$11.95

BONELESS WINGS

$13.95

BRISKET POUTINE FRIES

$11.95

Battered pub fries topped with slow cooked beef brisket finished with gravy and cheese curds

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.95

Served with choice of one wing sauce or dressing

CRAB STUFFED PRETZELS

$11.95

Braided pretzel filled with lump crab meat and finished with provolone cheese. Served with old bay hollandaise.

FLATBREAD PIZZA

$11.95

Chargrilled flatbread with garlic butter - topped with marinara, shredded mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

MOZZARELLA WEDGES

$9.95

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$8.95

SHRIMP TACOS

$12.95

Soft tortillas with corn salsa coleslaw finished with battered shrimp. Served with habanero aioli.

SALADS

ROUTE 22 SALAD

$16.95

Fresh hydroponic greens, English cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, shredded cheese, sweet potato fries

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$18.95

Fresh hydroponic greens, blue cheese crumbles, spicy candied pecans, diced tomatoes, onions, croutons, crispy buffalo chicken

APPLE CRANBERRY SALAD

$16.95

Fresh hydroponic greens, sliced apples, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, spicy candied pecans, feta cheese

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

ROUTE 22 BURGER

$15.95

8 oz chargrilled burger grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun. Your choice of cheese (Provolone, Pepper Jack, White American, Cheddar, Swiss)

ROUTE 22 BURNOUT BURGER

$16.95

8 oz burger blackened with six pepper blend, peppered bacon, ghost chile cheese, and blackberry habanero jam. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a blackened pretzel bun.

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.95

Slow roasted pulled pork finished with Fuisce Anlann BBQ Sauce.

HAM & GRUYERE PRETZEL MELT

$13.95

Shaved ham and gruyere cheese on a pretzel bun. Served with whole grain honey mustard.

SUNSET BLVD

$15.95

Slow roasted turkey breast, gouda cheese, sliced apples, and honey mayo on grilled herbed focaccia bread. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

BUFFALO CHICKEN CLUB

$15.95

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, garlic mayo, lettuce, and tomato on thick cut brioche bread.

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$17.95

Lump and backfin crab meat mixed with seasonings on a toasted brioche roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

ENTREES

GREEK PASTA

$16.95

Noodles, garlic butter, feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Served with garlic bread.

HOUSE CUT RIBEYE

$28.95

12-14 oz hand cut ribeye chargrilled to your liking served with one side

FISH & CHIPS

$19.95

Hand battered haddock served with battered pub fries

CRAB CAKES

$29.95

Two house made crab cakes served with one side

KIDS MENU

MAC & CHEESE

$5.95

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$5.95

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.95

ROUTE 22 SLIDERS

$7.95

Two beef sliders topped with American Cheese

SIDES

BATTERED FRIES

$3.95

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.95

BAKED POTATO

$3.95

MASHED POTATOES

HOUSE MADE CHIPS

$3.95

SIDE SALAD

$5.95

VEG OF THE DAY

$3.95

ADDITIONAL SAUCES

BLACKBERRY HABANERO JAM

$0.50+

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50+

GARLIC MAYO

$0.50+

HABANERO AIOLI

$0.50+

HONEY MAYO

$0.50+

MARINARA SAUCE

$0.50+

MAYO

MUSTARD

OLD BAY HOLLANDAISE

$0.50+

SOUR CREAM

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.50+

WHOLE GRAIN HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50+

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$8.95

SAUCES

BALSAMIC BOTTLE

$9.00

BROTHERHOOD BOTTLE

$10.00

COFFEE HABANERO BOTTLE

$10.00

FUISCE ANLANN BOTTLE

$10.00

PIRATES LOOTED MOJO

$10.00

SATAN'S SECRETION BOTTLE

$13.00

SKULLERY BOTTLE

$9.00

USTUROI BOTTLE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
11979 William Penn Hwy, Huntingdon, PA 16652

